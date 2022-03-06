Best computer desk with drawers

A computer desk with drawers is a great option for getting work done, especially if you need some additional storage space for office materials.

Which computer desks with drawers are best?

More and more people are working at home these days and need to create a dedicated space for working, checking emails and attending online meetings. Computer desks with drawers are a great option for getting work done, especially if you need some extra storage space for your office materials.

The Rolanstar Computer Desk with Two Drawers and Power Outlet is the top choice for people who need plenty of workspace and storage.

What to know before you buy a computer desk with drawers

Fully assembled or DIY

If you love a great do-it-yourself project, then assembling a DIY computer desk with drawers may be a breeze. If DIY projects aren’t for you, you may want to find a fully assembled computer desk with drawers.

Alternatively, you can also hire a handyperson to assemble the computer desk for you. It may be worth the additional money you spend over time, as a correctly assembled computer desk with drawers will last much longer.

Materials

You can find computer desks with drawers in a diverse range of materials, including glass, metal, wood and laminate. Consider where you plan to use the desk and the practicalities of each material. For instance, real wood is fairly expensive, but it is more long-lasting and durable than laminate. Glass is attractive and made to be sturdy, but shows fingerprints and is certainly more breakable than other materials.

Find the right size and weight

Measure the space where you’ll use the desk. The manufacturer’s description will include the desk’s dimensions to help ensure you purchase one that fits well.

Additionally, consider whether you will move the desk frequently, as a lightweight computer desk with drawers may be the better option for you.

What to look for in a quality computer desk with drawers

Storage space

Think about how much storage space you need when you are searching for a quality computer desk with drawers. This includes the number of cubby holes, file drawers and cabinet spaces included. Keep in mind that the more drawers and storage spaces the desk has, the more time you will spend constructing the computer desk.

Style

Some computer desks with drawers have a more traditional style, while others are more modern and sleek in appearance. Consider the style of the office or room where you will use your desk and choose your style accordingly.

Shape

Common shape choices for computer desks with drawers include L-shaped corner desks, U-shaped desks and straight rectangular computer desks with drawers. Consider your floor plan to determine which is right for your space.

How much you can expect to spend on a computer desk with drawers

Full-size computer desks with drawers range from about $50 for basic models to $5,000 for designer executive desk models. Compact computer desks with drawers usually cost about $30-$300. Wall-mounted computer desks with drawers vary in price, ranging from $60-$200.

Computer desk with drawers FAQ

Where should you place your computer on the desk?

A. You have a wide range of different options for positioning your desktop computer on your computer desk with drawers. For example, a desktop computer monitor typically sits on the desktop, but the tower can be placed below the desk.

Some computer desks actually have a compartment or shelf where you can place your tower, but this is becoming a less popular feature since laptops are so prevalent. Make sure to check whether the computer desk you’re considering has a compartment for the computer itself, especially if this is an essential feature for you.

Do you need any specialized tools to assemble a desk?

A. Many computer desks with drawers come with the tools you need for assembly, such as hex keys or screwdrivers. That being said, you may need an electric drill to assemble and attach a wall-mounted desk.

Which materials are most durable for desks?

A. Wooden computer desks with drawers tend to be very durable, and they’re an excellent option if you have a bigger budget. Metal computer desks with drawers are also fairly durable, but not always as aesthetically pleasing as wooden ones. Wood veneer is also a great choice, as it’s more durable than laminate material, but less pricey than solid wood.

What are the best computer desks with drawers to buy?

Top computer desk with drawers

Rolanstar Computer Desk with Two Drawers and Power Outlet

What you need to know: This amazing computer desk from Rolanstar comes with two drawers, a built-in power outlet and a monitor stand.

What you’ll love: This superior Rolanstar computer desk comes in two different size options, a built-in socket with two outlets, and two USB ports for your tablet, smartphone or gaming gears. The computer desk also features an ergonomic design.

What you should consider: Some users said this computer desk was not very easy to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top computer desk with drawers for the money

Fezibo Computer Desk with Two Storage Drawers

What you need to know: This inexpensive computer desk from Fezibo offers two storage drawers, four different color options and is available in three sizes.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly Fezibo computer desk provides three different size options and four different color options, including black, fir, rustic brown and white. The gap on the desktop also makes it easy to run cords to your equipment.

What you should consider: There are some reports of the computer desk arriving with missing parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tvilum Desk with Four Drawers

What you need to know: This computer desk from Tvilum features four storage drawers and one fixed open shelf.

What you’ll love: This Tvilum computer desk will add style and function to your home office and living room with a modesty panel, four drawers with aluminum bar handles, one fixed open shelf and drawers that run smoothly on metal glides.

What you should consider: Some users say the instructions are hard to follow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

