Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Coronavirus
Video
Traveling during COVID-19
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Celebrating Remarkable Women in Northeast Ohio
SIgn up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Video Games News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
NewsFeed Now
Top Stories
3 injured in Idaho middle school shooting
Top Stories
Dream job alert! Company wants to pay you $1,500 to take 30 naps
Dunkin’ offering free coffee for National Nurses Day
Video
Wolstein Center vaccination clinic to offer Johnson & Johnson shot
Video
Former circus elephants arrive at new wildlife sanctuary in Florida
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Things are getting steamy on Kenny’s live shots today
Video
Top Stories
Bucket List ride: Wayne Dawson watches sunrise from SkyFOX
Video
Top Stories
Dig This: AJ’s tips for successful Container Gardens
Video
Kenny celebrates Cinco de Mayo with authentic taste of Mexican culture
Video
Kenny’s ready to swing at Topgolf
Video
Why not treat mom to a Mother’s Day ‘staycation’ in downtown Cleveland
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland NFL Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers
Video Game News
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Cleveland tops Kansas City in come from behind win
Top Stories
Lilliard scores 32, Trail Blazers rout Cavaliers 141-105
Gallery
Indians catcher Roberto Pérez goes on IL with fractured ring finger
High school baseball player dies following head injury from in-game collision
Video
NFL offering free Super Bowl tickets to select vaccinated Americans
Seen on TV
Contests
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Music
Best acoustic guitars for beginners
Around the Buckeye State
Fallen Cleveland detective, 6 other officers honored in memorial ceremony
Video
After 124 days hospitalized with COVID-19, Ohio husband, father returns home
Video
Gov. DeWine visits Cleveland to promote Ohio Tourism Day
Video
Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 1,450 more cases, no new deaths
Video
Inmate’s homicide inside Ohio prison being investigated
Ohio school district votes to go maskless
Video
Ohio company recalls spaghetti product
Gov. DeWine headed back to Cleveland for Ohio Tourism Day
Two Ohio bills would ban transgender girls from girls’ sports
Video
Proposed law to curb distracted driving making Ohio a ‘hands-free state’
Video
Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Wolstein Center as coronavirus vaccine numbers hit 40%
Video
Ohio firefighter collapses, dies while fighting fire
Video
More Ohio News