Which Kuhn Rikon can opener is best?

Opening a can is supposed to be a fairly easy process. You clamp a can opener on and start twisting. However, sometimes the opener doesn’t clamp on, the blade has trouble penetrating and the gears slip, making operation difficult. A Kuhn Rikon can opener doesn’t have these problems.

The best Kuhn Rikon can opener will perform the tasks you need it to perform. For instance, the average user looking for a device that can open a can will be happy with the Kuhn Rikon Auto Safety LidLifter. On the other hand, individuals who also need a bottle opener or a pull-tab lifter may consider a different Kuhn Rikon model.

What to know before you buy a Kuhn Rikon can opener

Why is a Kuhn Rikon can opener different?

The most apparent difference between a Kuhn Rikon can opener and a typical can opener is it only has one handle, not two. This is because the locking mechanism engages by twisting rather than clamping. Also, most Kuhn Rikon can openers are operated from the top of the can, rather than on its side. While this can make the twisting action a little more difficult for individuals who have any type of limited mobility in their hands, the cutting action is superior. When finished, the lid will rest on top of the can instead of dropping inside, making it easier to remove.

How to use a Kuhn Rikon can opener

While some Kuhn Rikon can openers function in a slightly different manner, the majority operate as follows:

Place the can opener on the top of the can, with the knob ends at the 11 o’clock and 5 o’clock positions. Twist the knob clockwise to the right, paying careful attention to the level of resistance you are feeling. As soon as the resistance gives, stop twisting the knob. Going around too far creates a hazardous situation with metal burrs. Not going all the way around makes it impossible to open as you cannot reattach the can opener midway through the process. Turn the knob counter-clockwise to the left to disengage. Using the built-in mini-pliers, lift the lid from the can.

What to look for in a quality Kuhn Rikon can opener

Starfish design

A Kuhn Rikon can opener with a starfish design simply means the device has no handle and it just attaches to the top of the can. These models may be difficult to operate for some, but they feature a more compact design.

Side operation

While most Kuhn Rikon can openers fasten to the top of the can, it is possible to purchase models that fasten to the side of a can, if that is what you prefer. These models will still cut into the side of the can so that you won’t be losing any of the brand’s benefits.

Other openers

Besides cans, a Kuhn Rikon opener may have features that allow it to open other containers such as jars, bottles, pull-tabs and more. If you need a device that can open a wide variety of containers, look for a Kuhn Rikon can opener with these extra features.

Bundles

Some retailers offer bundles to purchase multiple items at a price less than if you would have bought these items separately. For instance, you may find a Kuhn Rikon can and jar opener set or a Kuhn Rikon can opener that comes with assorted vegetable peelers.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kuhn Rikon can opener

The price range for Kuhn Rikon can openers starts at $14 for a budget model. At the opposite end, the larger, heavy-duty models may cost $25 and up.

Kuhn Rikon can opener FAQ

What are the advantages of using a Kuhn Rikon can opener?

A. A Kuhn Rikon can opener cuts the can open from the side of the can rather than the top, which leaves a smooth edge rather than a jagged one. This keeps the lid from dropping into the can. Additionally, the cutting wheel never comes in contact with your food, which means no contamination from the blade and easier cleanup.

Are there any downsides to using a Kuhn Rikon can opener?

A. The biggest downside to using a Kuhn Rikon can opener is the learning curve. Since this type of can opener functions differently than many are used to, it can take some time to learn how to line it up correctly before beginning the opening process. Also, the top, twisting action may be a little more difficult for individuals with any hand or wrist issues, and going around the can more than once can create jagged burrs. However, once you get used to how it operates, most people prefer this kind of can opener.

What’s the best Kuhn Rikon can opener to buy?

Top Kuhn Rikon can opener

Kuhn Rikon Auto Safety LidLifter

What you need to know: If you are looking for the most popular design, this no-frills model is the one many consumers prefer.

What you’ll love: This is a large, 8-inch can opener with automatic lock-on technology for ease of use. It leaves no sharp edges after opening. This model also has built-in pliers, so the opener never touches the lid, which offers maximum hygiene.

What you should consider: If you have never used a Kuhn Rikon can opener before, there will likely be a short period until you feel comfortable with this model’s operation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kuhn Rikon can opener for the money

Kuhn Rikon Slim Safety LidLifter

What you need to know: If you are interested in a more compact design, this model is great for camping and picnics.

What you’ll love: At only 6.5 inches, you can easily pack this can opener when traveling. It has features similar to the larger model and includes a bonus pull-tab lifter that allows you to open pull-tabs without jeopardizing your fingernails.

What you should consider: Some users had a hard time getting this can opener to work with every can, but adjusting your technique can usually fix those issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kuhn Rikon Auto Safety Master Opener

What you need to know: This is a multifunctional tool that offers five different can openers in one.

What you’ll love: Besides Kuhn Rikon’s no sharp edges opener, this model also allows you to open pull-top cans, crown-cap bottles, screw-top bottles and jar lids. Like other models, this can opener has automatic lock-on technology and built-in mini-pliers that can remove lids without the need to touch them with your fingers.

What you should consider: The thicker design of this can opener may take up more room in your drawer than you’d prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

