Most Breville juicers don’t require pre-cut produce for juicing. This saves you a ton of time and effort and lets you enjoy your juice faster!

The best Breville juicers

Whether you’re a long-time juice fanatic looking to up your game, or you’re tired of the same meal and snack routine, juicing is easy, versatile and accessible to everyone. Getting those 5-9 recommended daily servings of produce can be tricky and making your own juice will make it easy and exciting for your tastebuds.

One thing you’ll absolutely need for the best juice at home is a quality juicer. With so many types, makes and models on the market, it can be overwhelming to sort through and know what’s what. One popular brand is Breville which is known for home appliances, including specialty juicers. We’ve eased the burden on you and provided descriptions of Breville juicer types, factors to consider before purchasing and a list of the seven best Breville juicers on the market.

Breville juicers

Juice fountains

Breville’s Juice Fountain juicers are centrifugal. This means the appliance extracts the juice by quick chopping and spinning in a central chamber. Pulp gets separated and moved out of the spout into a separate compartment. This type of Breville juicer makes juice fast, and you can typically add entire pieces of fruit to the chute, with zero cutting required. The downside to Juice Fountains is it’s more challenging to juice some softer fruits and greens.

Big Squeeze juicers

Breville’s Big Squeeze juicers are the masticating or cold press type. They press the juice out of fruit slowly, which is said to hold in more nutrients and make the juice taste better. These quiet machines are also ideal for juicing greens like wheatgrass. Keep in mind, though, they are pricier and take longer to work with than other juicer types.

Citrus presses

If you’re strictly looking for freshly squeezed orange juice or another type of citrus juice like grapefruit or lemon, give Breville’s motorized citrus presses a try. They’re quick and easy to use, and you don’t even need to peel the fruit.

What to consider when choosing a Breville juicer

Speed

You might have the best intentions when it comes to making homemade juice, but if your juicer takes too long to get that juice in your glass, you may lose steam. A centrifugal juicer makes juice in a snap, knocking out fruits and vegetables in just one minute or so. To juice enough for a large glass from a masticating juicer (like those in the Big Squeeze line), you’ll need to spend a few minutes.

Motor size

In general, your juicer will be more powerful the bigger its motor is. For example, 900-watts compared to 700-watts. But, be sure you’re comparing apples to apples (very juicing-appropriate!) Motor types of centrifugal and masticating juicers aren’t a useful comparison because masticating juicers simply don’t require as much power to operate.

Cleaning

Most Breville juicer parts are dishwasher safe, which is incredibly convenient. They also have a quick-rinse function for between uses. This helps get rid of various juice flavors that you prefer not to mix.

The top Breville juicers

Breville Juice Fountain Elite 800JEXL

Enjoy up to 30% more juice than you would from other juicers with this Juice Fountain model. Its titanium-reinforced disc and micro mesh filter basket optimize juice and nutrient extraction. You’ll love the ability to add whole fruits and veggies to the wide chute with no need for cutting in advance.

Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus Centrifugal Juicer

Breville’s two-speed Juice Fountain Plus model is easy to clean and store. It’s great at separating the froth created by fruits and veggies when they’re juiced, so you get more juice instead. Just like other Juice Fountains, this model allows you to toss whole pieces of produce right inside the chute without having to pre-cut.

Breville BJE430SIL Juice Fountain Cold Centrifugal Juicer

This model’s cold extraction system preserves vitamins and minerals and delivers a large portion (70fl oz) of tasty juice every time. Its powerful 850-watt motor gets through just about any fruit or veggie in seconds, and you don’t even need to pre-cut them. For longevity and safety, its LED display lights up if the motor stops from overloading.

Breville BJE530BSS Juice Fountain Cold Plus Centrifugal Juicer

Another large Juice Fountain, the Cold Plus, holds 70fl oz as well. It’s designed with conserving space in mind. The pulp bin is located behind the juicer’s base instead of beside it. You can operate it quickly, juice whole fruit and veggies and preserve vital minerals and vitamins you could otherwise lose in the process with other juicers.

Breville BJE200XL Juice Fountain Compact Centrifugal Juicer

For those hunting for a juicer on the smaller side, this one’s for you. Compact yet powerful, you can conveniently juice whole fruits and veggies while the pulp collects beneath the unit, conserving space. Plus, you can neatly and efficiently store the power cord wrapped around the unit’s base.

Breville BJS700SIL Big Squeeze Slow Juicer

If you’re a citrus juice lover, this one’s for you. The Big Squeeze Slow Juicer is super quiet and offers more juice, nutrients and fiber than others on the market. It’s also ideal for wheatgrass, tomatoes and small berries, and is easy to assemble and clean while taking up little counter space.

Breville BCP600SIL Citrus Press Motorized Juicer

This motorized citrus juicer is easy to use and clean. Its finned juicing cone and fruit dome maximizes juice extraction, and the handy safety switch keeps the cone in place until you lower the arm and put pressure on the cone.

