Pickles are popular. There’s an entire TikTok channel with over 146 thousand followers devoted solely to pickled products. However, even more popular is something called a Chamoy Pickle Kit. A quick search on TikTok revealed the hashtag “chamoypickle” has over 240 million views.

Unfortunately, like every trend on TikTok, it exploded so fast that it obliterated inventory. It is not impossible to find these kits, but since demand is so fierce, we’ve seen them priced at $30 for a single pickle. If you and the family want to get in on the trend for under $100, your best bet is to make this tantalizingly flavorful treat yourself.

What is chamoy sauce?

Chamoy sauce is a Mexican condiment believed to have been derived from umeboshi, which is pickled ume fruit with a salty, sour flavor. Chamoy sauce has a fiery red to brownish color and is made from dehydrated fruit, such as apricots, mangos or plums. It is flavored with salt, sugar, chili powder and citrus juice to create a fiesta of flavors in every bite.

Chamoy can be made at home or purchased. Depending on your preference, the texture may range from a sauce that you can drizzle on your favorite fruit to a thicker paste. When used on sweets, it is typically in powdered form.

What does chamoy sauce taste like?

Chamoy sauce has many flavor notes similar to a sweet and sour sauce, only more pronounced and more robust. Your first mouthful may be a little confusing because it can initially overwhelm your tongue with its barrage of sweet, sour, tart, salty and spicy flavors. However, once you get over your initial surprise, the flourish of flavor can be quite rewarding. This makes chamoy sauce highly versatile because it has elements that pair well with various foods.

Chamoy vs. Tajin

Because of its color, taste, packaging and other factors, Tajin can be confused with chamoy. However, the two are not the same at all. While both have a range of flavors, Chamoy is a fruit-based sauce and Tajin is a spice made with salt, chili powder and dehydrated lime. Tajin can be added to chamoy to intensify the flavor. Also, it is important to note that chamoy is a food, while Tajin is a brand name.

How to make your own chamoy sauce

Chamoy sauce is a balance of a full palette of flavors. It is made with only a few ingredients, and the recipe can (and should) be tweaked to satisfy your taste expectations since success is all about ratios.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup dried apricots (mangoes or peaches can work here, too)

1/2 cup plums

1/2 cup dried hibiscus flowers

3 cups water

6 tablespoons of Tajin

1/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1. In an appropriately sized saucepan, bring all the ingredients, except for the lime juice, to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

2. Add all the ingredients, including the lime juice, to a blender and blend to a paste. At this point, you can add a little more water to thin the consistency if desired.

3. When finished, add the chamoy to a glass jar and store it in the refrigerator. It should stay fresh for one to two months.

What else is in a Chamoy Pickle Kit?

While the chamoy sauce is what gives a chamoy pickle kit its name. This treat is all about customization. The best kits have additional chamoy sauces that come in tiny bottles, so you can add as you desire. Some have seasonings, such as Tajin or pica limon powder, that elevate the spicy aspect. Candy is essential. The best kits feature something chewy and sweet (and often sour, as well) to complete the experience. All of these additional elements combine to create that delightful assault of flavor on your tongue.

Items to make a Chamoy Pickle Kit

Fermentaholics Certified Organic Vinegar Pickling Kit

If you truly want to start from scratch, this home pickling kit provides everything you need to make your own pickles, except the cucumbers. Sold by Amazon

Van Holten’s Jumbo Dill Pickle-In-A-Pouch

You can’t have a chamoy pickle without the pickle. This popular pickle-in-a-pouch has been satisfying customers since 1939. Sold by Amazon

Van Holten’s Sour Sis Pickle-In-A-Pouch

If you’d like to start with a tart-and-tangy flavor base, this pickle-in-a-pouch is the way to go. Sold by Amazon

El Chilerito Chamoy Sauce

If you aren’t up for making your own chamoy sauce, you will need to buy some to flavor your pickle. This brand has a 20-year record of creating tasteful memories with its customers. Sold by Amazon

Kool-Aid Drink Mix Packets

Some people like to add a pack of Kool-Aid to their pickle juice to infuse it with a different flavor. If you’d like to try this trend, you’ll need these packets. Sold by Amazon

Lucas Mexican Candy Mix

This collection includes 14 items. You get a variety of Salsaghetti and other flavorful powders and toppings. Sold by Amazon

Las Posadas Mexican Candy Assortment

For people who want to try a little of everything, this comprehensive assortment has 50 offerings that you can shove into your pickle or sprinkle on top to make your own unique creations. Sold by Amazon

Betty Crocker Fruit Roll-Ups

Some people like to roll their pickles in a sweet, fruity wrap. Fruit Roll-Ups are perfect for this task. Sold by Amazon

Betty Crocker Fruit Gushers

No one said you have to stick to traditional Mexican candy. After that first bite, you can fill your pickle with nearly anything. Fruit Gushers are a great option because they make your treat even more flavorful and messier. Sold by Amazon

Tajin Clasico Chile Lime Seasoning

When you want that classic chili-lime zing, a sprinkle of Tajin is what your chamoy pickle needs. There is no substitute for authenticity. Sold by Amazon

Takis Stix Fuego Corn Sticks

If you want your chamoy pickle to have an extra helping of crunch, as well as a bold, spicy flavor, consider inserting these Tikis Stix into your creation. You won’t be sorry unless you can’t handle the heat. Sold by Amazon

