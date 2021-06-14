Best cheap milkshake maker

You can make a milkshake with nothing more than flavored ice cream and milk, or vanilla ice cream and flavored syrups if you want to control the intensity of the flavor.

Which cheap milkshake maker is best?

Nothing hits the spot quite like a milkshake when you’re grilling out or even just staying home for a movie night. A good milkshake maker can create decadent shakes in no-time-flat, but many milkshake makers cost upwards of $100 or more.

You may be surprised to hear that you can get a capable milkshake maker for $15-$50. Cheap milkshake makers can make thick, delicious milkshakes without the exorbitant price tag — but there are several things to think about before purchasing one.

What to know before purchasing a milkshake maker

Space

Milkshake makers can take up a good amount of counter space, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy delicious milkshakes from home. If you find that you don’t have room for a traditional milkshake maker, personal blenders and handheld milk frothers do an excellent job making milkshakes.

Consistency

Some people enjoy thinner milkshakes, whereas others like them so thick, you almost need a spoon to consume them. Traditional milkshake makers are often capable of making thicker shakes than blenders. You can make your milkshake thicker, no matter what kind of device you use, by adding less milk and more ice cream.

If you like your milk frothy, a handheld milk frother is an ideal choice.

Milkshake maker FAQ

Q. Can I make other things using a milkshake maker?

A. Yes. You can use many traditional milkshake makers to beat eggs, make smoothies or mix cake batter. If you opt for a personal blender, you’ll be able to grind coffee beans, make smoothies, blend veggie purees and more. Handheld frothers are fantastic for hot chocolate, bulletproof coffee, frothy milk and other beverages.

Q. If I already have a blender, do I need a milkshake maker too?

A. Technically, no. Blenders are perfectly capable of making milkshakes, although some people feel that milkshake makers do a much better job.

Q. How do I use a milkshake maker?

A. Milkshake makers are straightforward to use. Many devices come with a stainless steel cup that you simply place your ingredients in and then click a button. You can even drink your shake straight out of the mixing cup to avoid creating extra dishes. Many personal blenders allow you to mix your shake in an included cup that you can drink out of as well, and most have convenient lids so you can take your shake with you.

Which cheap milkshake maker is best?

Best milkshake maker under $50

Hamilton Beach 727B Classic DrinkMaster

Hamilton Beach has been a trusted manufacturer of kitchen appliances for 100 years, and this milkshake maker certainly lives up to Hamilton Beach’s name. Thanks to its 70-watt motor, this machine has no trouble creating thick, delicious milkshakes in just a minute or two.

Sold by Amazon

Brentwood Classic Milkshake Maker

This milkshake maker’s bright turquoise color and unique design make it feel like it’s from the ‘50s. Brentwood’s stylish machine has multiple speed settings, so you can make your shake as thick or thin as you want it.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Nostalgia Electric Two-Speed Milkshake Maker

Nostalgia’s two-speed milkshake maker costs less than $35 but produces quality milkshakes in around two minutes. Still, some customers felt that the plastic was not as sturdy as it could be.

Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach 730C Classic Drink Mixer

This sleek chrome milkshake maker looks great in any kitchen. This milkshake maker features the same 70-watt motor as the 727B model but with a sturdier build.

Sold by Amazon

Best cheap blender

Magic Bullet

The magic bullet is a wildly popular blender, and for a good reason. This unique blender mixes, blends, chops and more — plus, it takes less than a minute to clean up. The compact magic bullet has a 250-watt motor, capable of making milkshakes in less than a minute.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender

This convenient personal blender features a simple one-touch operation and a capable 175-watt motor. The handy travel lid allows you to make your milkshakes and go if you want to enjoy a sweet treat on the road.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Cincred Personal Countertop Blender

Cincred’s stylish personal blender is backed by a lifetime warranty. This machine has a wide range of uses and includes a flip-top lid that screws tight with no leakage.

Sold by Amazon

Best cheap handheld blenders and frothers



Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother

For less than $15, Bonsenkitchen’s impressive handheld frother can create thick, frothy milkshakes in just a minute or two. Despite the petite design, this device is sturdy and perfect for milkshakes, bulletproof coffee, hot chocolate and more.

Sold by Amazon

Zulay Double Whisk Milk Frother Handheld Mixer

This affordable handheld device froths so efficiently, you may overflow your cup if you aren’t careful. These milk frothers are built to last, but if you have any issues with your device, Zulay is highly responsive and typically willing to replace it.

Sold by Amazon

Unicoff Milk Frother

This capable frother comes with a stylish stand and a coffee recipe book. Unicoff’s battery-powered device has no trouble making tasty, frothy milkshakes or other beverages in around a minute.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.