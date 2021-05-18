If you’re new to the world of smoothies, remember that your tastes will change with new eating habits. You may have to gradually introduce small amounts of ingredients (such as bitter greens) to your diet to give your taste buds time to adapt.

Smoothie blenders

A smoothie can be anything you like. It can be a meal, a snack, an indulgent sweet or a healthy option. You get to decide what it is with every smoothie you create.

Most people, however, agree that a thick, creamy smoothie that is not watery and has no chunks is the perfect texture. While many manufacturers make blenders, not every blender is suited for making the best smoothies. To get that ideal consistency, you need the right blender.

This article breaks down the best blenders for making smoothies. To keep things simple, we’ve organized the blenders according to brand.

What is the best blender for smoothies?

While a blender can have many features that make it suitable for you, the three key areas you’ll want to focus on for making smoothies are power, control and unique features.

Smoothie blender power

When you make smoothies, you will be using ice and frozen fruit. Turning these ingredients into a creamy texture requires more power than you typically need for other types of blending. For the best smoothies, you want to aim for a blender with 1000 watts. More is fine, and slightly less may be sufficient but won’t be ideal.

Smoothie blender control

Whether you have an intelligent blender that can be programmed or have a pulse control that allows you to fine-tune your creation, control is essential for creating that perfect smoothie. Look for a blender that gives you control over the smoothie-making process.

Best Breville blenders for smoothies

Best of the best Breville blender for smoothies

Breville Super Q Blender

What you need to know: At 1800 watts, this is one of the most powerful blenders on the market.

What you’ll love: The blade on this model spins at 186 mph, allowing it to dispense with ice and frozen fruit quickly. The Ice Crush mode and Smoothie mode are exactly what you need to get a smooth, creamy texture.

What you should consider: This is the highest-priced offering on our shortlist, but if you want the best smoothie, the price is worth it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Best bang for your buck Breville blender for smoothies

Breville Boss To Go Sport Blender

What you need to know: Every element of this blender was designed to make the best single-serve smoothie possible.

What you’ll love: While many smaller blenders also have less power, this impressive model has 1,000 watts, making it suitable for creating any type of smoothie. The considerately designed glass features no sharp edges, so the drinking experience is more enjoyable.

What you should consider: This model only offers one speed, but it does its job well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Best Cuisinart blenders for smoothies

Best of the best Cuisinart blender for smoothies

Cuisinart Hurricane Pro Blender

What you need to know: If you want a commercial-grade blender that can easily power through the toughest ingredients, this is the model for you.

What you’ll love: The variable speed control of this 3.5 peak horsepower unit ranges from 1,500-25,000 RPM with a 30,000 RPM turbo boost. The blender has automatic load-sensing technology and a memory feature to recall your most-used setting quickly.

What you should consider: This model is at the higher end of the price scale.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Cuisinart blender for smoothies

Cuisinart Hurricane Blender

What you need to know: While it is not quite as powerful as the Hurricane Pro, this 2.25 peak horsepower machine still has several features that make it a top-quality blender.

What you’ll love: This Cuisinart blender has 1120 watts of power and preprogrammed Smoothie and Ice Crush Functions. It comes with a 60-ounce plastic jar that has a soft-grip handle and features a convenient countdown timer.

What you should consider: This machine can be a bit loud, but it doesn’t need to run for long periods of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best KitchenAid blenders for smoothies

Best of the best KitchenAid blender for smoothies

KitchenAid High-Performance Series Blender

What you need to know: This reasonably priced high-performance blender has an impressive 3.0 peak horsepower motor, making it an excellent choice for the challenging task of blending frozen ingredients.

What you’ll love: Because this blender has a pulse mode and nine different speed settings, you can make your smoothie with the exact amount of thickness that you desire. It is simple to operate with just a knob and two buttons and features a tamper to help guide ingredients into the blending vortex for a more thorough mix.

What you should consider: Individuals interested in this model will need ample storage space because the base is larger than many other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best bang for your buck KitchenAid blender for smoothies

KitchenAid 3 Speed Ice Crushing Blender

What you need to know: This versatile blender comes with a large, all-purpose blending jar and two on-the-go smoothie containers.

What you’ll love: This may be a basic model, but it does have a dedicated ice-crush setting that will make a smooth slurry of your ice in under 10 seconds. It is easy to clean and designed with the blend-and-go individual in mind.

What you should consider: The ingredients may occasionally get stuck and require a little shaking to get the best blend.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot (no personal blender jars).

Best Ninja blenders for smoothies

Best of the best Ninja blender for smoothies

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ

What you need to know: This system has it all: power, versatility and precision control.

What you’ll love: This blender features 1400 peak watts of power along with Ninja’s Total Crushing blades that can turn ice to snow in a matter of seconds. It has two on-the-go single-serve containers as well as a large 64-ounce pitcher and a bowl for smoothie blows.

What you should consider: This multipurpose kitchen system does more than just make smoothies.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s.

Best bang for your buck Ninja blender for smoothies

Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender

What you need to know: This is a budget-friendly, single-serve model that is specifically designed for the on-the-go smoothie enthusiast.

What you’ll love: From its compact size to the twist-on lid, everything about this low-end Ninja blender makes it suitable for an individual who wants a morning smoothie for the daily commute.

What you should consider: At 900 watts, this model has slightly less than ideal power, but it is still a powerful blender.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Nutribullet blenders for smoothies

Best of the best Nutribullet blender for smoothies

NutriBullet Smart Touch Blender Combo

What you need to know: With its ability to distinguish between the multi-serving pitcher and a single-serve cup, this model adapts to your specific needs automatically.

What you’ll love: You have the option to operate this blender manually or use a preset, intelligent program to create your smoothie. It offers 1500 watts of power and is one of the most reasonably priced models on our list.

What you should consider: Some users have noted this model may not be as durable as other options, but the lifespan is dependent on care and maintenance.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Wayfair

Best bang for your buck Nutribullet blender for smoothies

NutriBullet Pro 1000 Personal Blender

What you need to know: The user-friendly design of this personal blender makes it a top choice for many consumers.

What you’ll love: This newer model features a no-leak seal and can make either one or two servings of your favorite recipe in about a minute. The easy-grip ensures you can assemble and disassemble this model with minimal effort.

What you should consider: While users love the ease and convenience, it doesn’t always produce the smoothest results.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

