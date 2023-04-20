Save now with Way Day early deals

Black Friday isn’t the only time of year you can get incredible deals. In fact, spring has become almost as popular for deep discounts as the holiday season. For example, while Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale is winding down — it ends on April 23 — Wayfair’s annual event is just getting started. Although Way Day doesn’t officially begin until April 26, you can still save big with early deals right now.

What you need to know about Way Day 2023

This year, Way Day starts on Wed. April 26 at 12 a.m. ET and runs for two full days. The discounts go as deep as 80% off, and you can find them in every department, from area rugs and bathroom upgrades to mattresses and outdoor furniture. The best news, however, is you don’t have to wait until Wednesday. You can start saving with Way Day early deals today.

Best Way Day early deals you can get today

ComforPedic Loft 14-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This mattress conforms to the shape of your body while providing support to give you a better night’s sleep. The gel memory foam allows for increased airflow to help keep you cool and it also reduces motion transfer. Right now, you can get it for 68% off.

Etta Avenue Mirabel 79-Inch Reclining Chaise (Set of 2)

These reclining chaise lounges arrive fully assembled. Each can support up to 200 pounds and has five different positions to ensure comfort. They are stackable to facilitate storage and are currently available for 57% off.

Corrigan Studio Rosevale 85.5-Inch Sofa

At 54% off, this sofa is a great buy. It’s made with solid wood for durability and it can support up to 1,000 pounds. The zippered cushions are easy to clean, and the fabric is pet-friendly and stain-resistant.

Ebern Designs Karine 60-Inch Free-standing Double Bathroom Vanity

If you’re looking to upgrade your bathroom, this freestanding vanity is an excellent option. It features two sinks, six drawers, two cabinets and a marble top. You can save 74% if you buy before midnight, April 27.

Mercer41 Connan Upholstered Armchair

This attractive and comfortable upholstered armchair is currently 43% off. It’s made with high-density foam with polyester filling for comfort. The chair has tapered feet and biscuit tufting on the back. It arrives fully assembled.

Lark Manor Thurleigh Upholstered Storage Ottoman

If you’re looking for a stylish way to gain some extra storage, this 18-inch ottoman offers exactly that. The rounded silhouette makes it an attractive accent piece, while the solid pine ensures durability. It’s currently on sale for 47% off.

Everly Quinn Darion 20-Inch Free-Standing Single Bathroom Vanity

This freestanding vanity has a refreshing minimalist design. The soft-close cabinet gives you space for toiletries, while the lower shelf offers convenient storage for towels. You can get it in white, blue, gray or green. It’s available today for 49% off.

Other deals worth checking out

This gel memory foam mattress topper (66% off) is waterproof and has cooling technology, so you can have a more comfortable night’s sleep.

If you’re looking for a stately floor covering, consider this tufted performance rug (58% off).

With lumbar support, center tilt and adjustable swivel, the Mayson executive chair (57% off) is a solid option.

This eco-friendly Francoise coffee table (48% off) is made of reclaimed birch and features a rustic look.

If you’re looking for a two-person dining set (63% off), this set fits right in with your farmhouse decor.

