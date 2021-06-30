Fall decor ideas to cozy up your home

Invest in storage totes to hold all your fall decor between the seasons. Be sure to tape a list of all items stored inside the tote for easy reference.

Cozy up to these fall decor ideas

Fall ushers in a cozy, warm vibe with falling leaves and shorter, cooler days. If you’d like to spruce up your home with fall decor, explore new textures, colors and even scents.

Fall decor isn’t just about flannel and pumpkin spice, but it certainly can be. Other popular fall decor includes colors, like oranges, reds and browns, to add a touch of fireside warmth. There’s also nature-inspired fall decor, often featuring autumn flora and fauna like woodland creatures, gourds or cornucopias.

As far as finding the right decor for your home this fall, the sky’s the limit. Some people transform their living spaces into autumn wonderlands, while others are content with simple seasonal touches of warmth and coziness.

What to know before you buy fall decor

When to put out fall decor

While there’s no official rule regarding when to start decorating for fall, the official start of fall is towards the end of September. Many people get a head start after Labor Day and around the beginning of a new school year.

Because fall includes various events and holidays, including back to school, Halloween and Thanksgiving, it’s common to put out decor in phases. Halloween decorations, for example, are usually taken down the first week of November and replaced with Thanksgiving-themed decor.

Where you should put fall decor

Fall decor looks great in common areas, including the living room, kitchen, dining room and outdoor spaces. It may also make an appearance in bedrooms and bathrooms. With the rise in remote work, many people now decorate their work-from-home spaces or home offices.

How much you can expect to spend on fall decor

Fall decor doesn’t have to be expensive by any means. If you’re on a budget, $100 goes quite far when purchasing smaller pieces like figurines, candles or signs. There’s often room in a $100 budget for at least one larger piece, like a decorative throw or pillow.

For those willing to make more significant investments in fall decor, be prepared to spend $35-$100 per item or more. These more expensive pieces include tableware, lighting, bedding and curtains. It also includes bigger outdoor items to decorate porches and patios.

Cozy fall decor ideas

Flameless LED candles

Flameless LED candles add a touch of warmth with the soft ambiance of flickering light. Many sets, such as Trademark Global LED Candles, are equipped with timers and other settings so users can customize their mood lightning.

A set of autumn-inspired sheets

Autumn-inspired sheets can transform everyday bedding into a cozy, sleep-inducing setup. This Pointehaven Flannel Sheet Set features an abstract leaf pattern in four, fall-themed colors. The soft, flannel texture keeps sleepers warm and comfortable.

A chunky gold throw

ow adds a splash of vibrant, regal color to beds, sofas or statement chairs. Ritzy Home Classic Cable Knit Throw, made with premium cotton, is considered an ideal option. It features a loose-weave design appreciated for its elegant depth and dimension.

A woodland creature plush

Stuffed animals featuring woodland creatures are a simple, fun way to dress up beds or sofas. Jellycat Cordy Roy Fox is a popular pick for his soft, velvety corduroy body. He sits up on his own and has cuddly arms and legs.

An inviting doormat

Upgrading to a fall-colored doormat gives doorways and entry halls a warm, inviting touch. WeatherGuard Boxwood Door Mat, for example, is available in a few earthy colors and has a simple leaf-inspired design. As a bonus, the doormat has a nonslip backing.

A pair of orange throw pillows

Orange is considered a signature fall color, and it works well for accent decor like throw pillows. Vincenzo Square Throw Pillows have a luxurious, dimpled velvet design. The pillows have a duck feather fill that contours to the shape of your body.

A harvest-inspired tablecloth

Patterned tablecloths add a charming touch to dining room tables, including those with harvest-inspired designs. Elrene Home Fashions Gourd Gathering Tablecloth features a watercolor gourd motif and comes in four table sizes.

A scented candle

Candles with popular fall scents can add the perfect finishing touch to any living space. Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath jar candle remains a crowd favorite for its earthy scent, which features apple, clove, woods and vanilla.

A decorative gold tray

A decorative gold tray is considered a fall decor essential for its versatility. W Home Gold Tray, for example, has a rectangular design that makes it suitable as a simple centerpiece or coffee table accent. Many people add candles to turn the piece into a luminary tray as well.

An autumn-themed wreath

A wreath is an attractive addition to doors, though they can also be placed above fireplaces or hung above shelves and furniture. This autumn-themed wreath measures 22 inches and features an intertwined design of apples, berries and leaves.

A leafy table runner

Table runners add a pop of color to tables as well as mantles, dressers and other surfaces. Saro Lifestyle Willow Oak Table Linen has a rustic acorn design and neutral colors that complement almost all furniture.

A cozy woven basket

Woven baskets are both decorative and functional, which is why they’re a popular pick for fall decor. T&T Housewares Orange Fox Basket has a flexible cotton design that pops up to hold blankets and toys. When it’s not in use, it collapses for easy storage.

Mini pumpkins

Mini pumpkins have rustic autumn charm, and investing in a set of them gives you plenty of arrangement options. DomeStar Artificial Pumpkins Set includes 42 mini pumpkins and 30 silk maple leaves in rich orange tones. All pieces are both indoor and outdoor-friendly.

An outdoor banner

No matter the size of your outdoor space, there’s usually room for a small banner. The Fall Fun Garden Banner has a contemporary design with a list of favorite fall activities written in fall-themed colors.

A fall-inspired dish towel set

A fall-inspired dish towel set adds seasonal charm to kitchens. DII Design Imports Harvest Vine Jacquard Dish Towel Set, a three-piece set, features a stamped leaf and acorn designs along the edges.

