After months of keeping the windows closed and tracking in dirt from snow boots, spring cleaning provides a breath of fresh air — literally. Plus, it also offers the opportunity to organize closets and box up winter gear for the following year.

Before starting on this massive undertaking, consider making a to-do list and checking that you have the proper tools necessary to complete the job. From dust to pet hair to outdoor grime, check out this spring cleaning primer to get your house ready for the season.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the best affordable products to tackle spring cleaning.

Karcher K1700 TruPressure Electric Pressure Washer

Wash away the dirt on your deck, sidewalk, driveway, house or boat with this electric pressure washer. It comes with a 20-foot kink-resistant hose for extra reach and an on/off foot switch for effortless control.

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Cleaning System

With hands-free wringing and a triangle mop head design, cleaning the floors and walls has never been easier. Plus, the microfiber mop head is machine-washable and reusable.

Chom Chom Pet Hair Remover

Toss out the costly sticky tape and opt for this reusable pet hair remover to tidy up your couch, clothes and other upholstered surfaces. After sliding the brush over the area, it traps the hair in the receptacle, making it simple to toss in the trash.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Pet Spot Cleaner

From your furniture to the carpet to the car seats, use this mini upholstery cleaner for any messes that happened during the winter. The 48-ounce tank also makes for more cleaning and fewer refills.

Drillbrush 4-Piece Power Scrub Brush Kit

Drills aren’t just for creating holes and driving in screws. This kit comes with four heads that can power scrub the bathroom, fireplace brick and more.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This cordless vacuum cleaner is light enough to carry anywhere and powerful enough to tackle any area of the house or car. Plus, the precisely angled laser makes it easier to see invisible dust.

Swiffer Duster Super Extender Handle

Running the heater, having the fireplace going and never opening windows creates a lot of dust. This Swiffer is designed with specially coated fibers to lock the dirt on the duster, and it comes with an extended handle to reach more places.

