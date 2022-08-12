Choosing the best potassium supplements for you
Potassium is a mineral the human body needs to function properly and stay healthy. While many people get enough potassium from a balanced diet, some are more prone to a potassium deficiency. If the body doesn’t get enough potassium, it could lead to certain health issues, such as high blood pressure or poor metabolism. To help combat this issue, some healthcare providers recommend potassium supplements.
Symptoms of potassium deficiency
According to the National Institutes of Health, possible signs of a mild potassium deficiency include:
- Increased blood pressure
- Cramping
- Fatigue or muscle weakness
- Insomnia
- Constipation
- Difficulty concentrating
If you have a severe potassium deficiency, you could also experience or be at risk for the following:
- Kidney stones
- Heart arrhythmia (severe)
- Glucose intolerance
- Difficulty breathing
Some of these symptoms are due to other health conditions, though, so consult a doctor to make sure taking supplements is the best course of action for you.
Who needs potassium?
As long as you are healthy, chances are you don’t need potassium supplements. Exceptions to this include:
- Individuals taking laxatives, potassium-depleting medication or diuretics that cause the body to lose potassium in the urine. This could lead to hypokalemia or low potassium levels.
- Professional athletes or those who regularly engage in intense physical exercise. It’s possible to lose electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium through sweat. This usually only occurs in small amounts and can be replenished after working out.
- Those with known kidney function issues. Too little or too much potassium could impair kidney function. If your kidneys are working properly, this is unlikely to be an issue.
- Individuals with other health complications. Examples of this include diabetes, hyperthyroidism and inflammatory bowel disease.
Always speak with a trained healthcare professional before taking supplements to ensure an accurate diagnosis and treatment.
Potassium health benefits
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, potassium could provide many benefits, including:
- Decreased risk of heart disease or stroke
- Good blood pressure
- Help ensure a regular heartbeat
- Improve muscle and nerve function
- Strong bones
- Reduced risk of type 2 diabetes
Recommended daily intake
The recommended daily potassium intake depends on certain factors, such as the individual’s age, weight and gender. That said, here are some examples of how much potassium the average healthy person should have each day:
- 0 to 6 months — 400 milligrams
- 7 to 12 months — 860 milligrams
- 1 to 3 years — 2,000 milligrams
- 3 to 8 years — 2,300 milligrams
- 9 to 13 years — 2,300 to 2,500 milligrams
- 14 to 18 years — 2,300 to 3,000 milligrams
- 19 to 50 years — 2,600 to 3,400 milligrams
Supplement type and form
Similar to many other supplements, such as calcium, potassium generally comes in a tablet or pill form. The most common types of supplements are:
- Potassium chloride
- Potassium citrate
- Potassium aspartate
- Potassium bicarbonate
- Potassium phosphate
- Potassium orotate
- Potassium gluconate
There is not enough research to indicate whether one form is better than another.
Other sources of potassium
While supplements could help if you have a potassium deficiency, here are some healthy dietary sources of the mineral:
- Bananas
- Avocados
- Oranges
- Grapefruit
- Squash
- Beet greens
- Melons such as honeydew or cantaloupe
- Unpeeled potatoes or sweet potatoes
- Lentils
- Beans
- Raisins
- Dates
Supplement dosage
Over-the-counter potassium supplements are usually capped out at 100 milligrams per tablet. This is generally considered sufficient for those who take them with a well-balanced diet. If you have a deficiency diagnosed by a doctor, speak with them about your options for a higher dosage.
10 best potassium supplements
Thorne Research Potassium Citrate
This container comes with 90 easily digestible capsules of premium potassium citrate. The tablets are quick-absorb and free from soy, gluten, dairy, fish and yeast. They are made to help improve heart, bone and urinary tract health.
Sold by iHerb
Nature Made Potassium Gluconate Tablets
Made by a trusted brand, these supplements can support a healthy cardiovascular system and proper nerve function. They’re free from additives such as colors, preservatives, starch and gluten. They’re also USP-verified for quality purposes.
Sold by iHerb
With 200 tablets per bottle, this is a good choice for anyone who usually has trouble swallowing pills. The supplements are formulated with high-quality potassium to help support a healthy nervous system, heart and muscles. Each tablet has 99 milligrams of potassium.
Sold by iHerb
Each vegan capsule contains 99 milligrams of potassium to support a healthy diet and ensure balanced electrolytes and pH levels. They can also help reduce cramping in the limbs.
Sold by iHerb
These 99-milligram capsules are simple and effective. They can help with essential body functions, such as maintaining healthy blood pressure and overall physiological health.
Sold by Amazon
Life Enhancement Potassium Basics Supplement
This bottle contains 240 vegetarian capsules and can provide up to 21% of your daily potassium needs. They can help regulate fluids and electrolytes, improve bone and muscle function and ensure healthy blood pressure.
Sold by Amazon
Pure Encapsulations Potassium Citrate
With 180 capsules, this supplement can last a long time. It’s formulated to support heart health, bring about balanced electrolytes and ensure other well-functioning body systems. It’s free from GMOs, dairy, gluten and soy products.
Sold by Amazon
Each of these 500 capsules contains 99 milligrams of potassium, making it a good supplement to a healthy diet. The formula is gluten-free and soy-free. It is also quality-assured and third-party tested.
Sold by Amazon
Eidon Mineral Supplements Potassium Liquid Concentrate
Unlike most supplements, this one comes in a concentrated liquid form. Just 15 to 30 drops a day can help with heart health, blood pressure and concentration. The formula is derived from natural ingredients and is free from harmful additives. It’s safe for adults, children and pets.
Sold by iHerb
21st Century Potassium Gluconate
This bottle contains 110 tablets, each with 595 milligrams of potassium gluconate or 99 milligrams of pure potassium. It’s quality-assured and free from dyes or artificial preservatives. The tablets are fairly easy to swallow.
Sold by iHerb
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.