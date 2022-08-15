Which thyroid health supplement is best?

The thyroid is responsible for many things. It maintains your metabolism, regulates your heartbeat, supports your muscles and helps with cognitive function. So when you don’t have enough thyroid hormones, a condition known as hypothyroidism, it’s a bit of an understatement to say it’s a big deal.

That’s why there are thyroid health supplements, the best of which is the Pure Encapsulations Thyroid Support Complex Supplement. It’s packed with the vitamins, minerals and herbal extracts your body needs to get the thyroid back up to snuff.

What to know before you buy a thyroid health supplement

Thyroid health supplement forms

Thyroid health supplements come in many forms.

Capsules are the most common. They are usually filled with powder but in rare cases contain liquid instead. Most capsules use vegetable-based ingredients to comply with dietary restrictions, but some use animal-based gelatins; double-check before buying them. If you can’t swallow them, you can open them and add the contents to a drink.

are the most common. They are usually filled with powder but in rare cases contain liquid instead. Most capsules use vegetable-based ingredients to comply with dietary restrictions, but some use animal-based gelatins; double-check before buying them. If you can’t swallow them, you can open them and add the contents to a drink. Pills are made of tightly compressed powders. They are typically meant to be swallowed, but some are designed to be chewed. If they aren’t designed to be chewed then don’t; it’s going to be, well, gross. You can crush them back into powder, but you’re likely to lose some of the supplement in the process.

are made of tightly compressed powders. They are typically meant to be swallowed, but some are designed to be chewed. If they aren’t designed to be chewed then don’t; it’s going to be, well, gross. You can crush them back into powder, but you’re likely to lose some of the supplement in the process. Powders are just that; bags or bottles of powdered supplement. They’re meant to be added to drinks such as your morning smoothie, but check the user reviews to see how it tastes before buying one.

are just that; bags or bottles of powdered supplement. They’re meant to be added to drinks such as your morning smoothie, but check the user reviews to see how it tastes before buying one. Liquids, like powders, come in bottles. Unlike powders, they’re usually meant to be taken straight rather than mixed with something else. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t mix them.

Side effects

Like any medication, thyroid supplements come with possible side effects. Unlike most supplements, you can split the side effects between reactions to possible ingredients and issues caused by having too many thyroid hormones.

Ingredients: These side effects can include digestive issues such as diarrhea, headaches and dizziness.

These side effects can include digestive issues such as diarrhea, headaches and dizziness. Surplus hormones: These side effects can be dangerous rather than merely unpleasant. If you experience any of the following immediately cease taking your supplement and contact your doctor. Changes in your sleeping pattern Excessive weight loss Fever and sweating Heartbeat issues, such as rapid or irregular beat Mental issues, such as anxiety or mood swings

These side effects can be dangerous rather than merely unpleasant. If you experience any of the following immediately cease taking your supplement and contact your doctor.

What to look for in a quality thyroid health supplement

Ingredients

Thyroid supplements can contain several ingredients that claim to help your thyroid.

Iodine is the most common as the body doesn’t naturally produce it, yet it’s important for producing thyroid hormones. More research is needed to identify the right level of intake, according to an article in the National Library of Medicine.

is the most common as the body doesn’t naturally produce it, yet it’s important for producing thyroid hormones. More research is needed to identify the right level of intake, according to an article in the National Library of Medicine. Vitamins , such as vitamin A and vitamin D, might also help fight hypothyroidism, according to other articles in the National Library of Medicine.

, such as vitamin A and vitamin D, might also help fight hypothyroidism, according to other articles in the National Library of Medicine. Selenium is another popular ingredient, though another article in the National Library says studies concerning it are mixed.

Hypoallergenic

Ingredients you need to avoid may also be in thyroid health supplements. Common allergens found in many supplements include dairy, gluten, soy and shellfish. Always triple-check the ingredients and possible shared-manufacturing space contaminants.

How much you can expect to spend on a thyroid health supplement

A container can cost as little as $15 or as much as $60-plus. Small quantities typically cost no more than $20, while the largest usually cost $35 and up. The average bottle costs $25-$30.

Thyroid health supplement FAQ

Do I need a prescription to buy a thyroid health supplement?

A. No, but that doesn’t mean you should buy one without first consulting with your doctor. If your thyroid is in good condition, taking a thyroid health supplement can cause an overabundance of thyroid hormones, or hyperthyroidism. Additionally, other medicines or supplements you may be taking can adversely react with a thyroid supplement.

What should I avoid while taking a thyroid health supplement?

A. The most common is alcohol, as alcohol use can interfere with the thyroid’s function. Other substances to avoid include calcium and iron supplements, which can interfere with the body’s ability to absorb vitamins. Always consult with your doctor before beginning a thyroid regimen.

What’s the best thyroid health supplement to buy?

Top thyroid health supplement

Pure Encapsulations Thyroid Support Complex Supplement

What you need to know: It’s got all the good stuff you need and lacks any of the bad stuff.

What you’ll love: Some of the good stuff it contains includes vitamins A and C, selenium, guggul and curcumin. It doesn’t contain any bad stuff or allergens such as wheat or gluten, dairy, eggs, nuts, artificial flavors of sweeteners, genetically modified organisms, binders, fillers, preservatives and fat or oils.

What you should consider: A few consumers reported getting headaches; most were mild but others were more severe. Others reported a nasty, sulfur-like rotten egg smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top thyroid health supplement for the money

Purely Holistic Thyroid Support Supplement

What you need to know: This bottle contains two months of doses for half the price.

What you’ll love: Some of the ingredients include vitamin B12, magnesium, zinc, selenium, copper, cayenne and kelp. It contains no GMOs, fillers or binders and it’s formulated and manufactured in the U.S. It has a full money-back guarantee with no time limit.

What you should consider: Some allergens are included such as soy, gluten and shellfish. A few customers had stomach pains, especially if it’s taken on an empty stomach.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gaia Herbs Thyroid Support Supplement

What you need to know: These capsules contain a liquid instead of a powder.

What you’ll love: It comes in 60- or 120-capsule bottles, enough for one or two months’ worth of doses. Each 800-milligram liquid dose contains the equivalent benefits of a 1,800-milligram powdered dose. It contains no gluten, dairy or soy and is vegan-friendly.

What you should consider: It contains no vitamins or minerals that most other thyroid health supplements contain. A few purchasers experience no effects, positive or negative.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.