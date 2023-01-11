Which liquid iron supplements are best?

While most people get the iron they need from their diet, certain conditions or illnesses may increase your risk of a deficiency. This makes it necessary to use iron supplements to boost your immune function, prevent anemia and eliminate fatigue.

If you’re considering taking an iron supplement, you can take a pill. However, liquid iron supplements are often more pleasant-tasting, easier to absorb and gentler on the stomach. A top pick is Floradix Iron + Herbs Liquid Extract, which is easy to digest and tastes pleasant.

What to know before you buy a liquid iron supplement

Iron deficiency

If you are not getting all the iron your body needs, it will eventually lead to an iron deficiency, a common cause of anemia. Some of the symptoms of iron-deficiency anemia include fatigue, weakness and paleness. If you suspect that you have this type of anemia, consult your doctor. A blood test may be done to check your condition. To treat iron deficiency anemia, you can take an iron supplement, which usually corrects the deficiency within three to six weeks. You may continue taking the supplement for up to six months after your blood count has returned to normal to completely restore your iron reserve.

Tooth discoloration

While a liquid iron supplement may be gentle on the stomach and is more easily absorbed than tablets, it usually also comes with side effects like tooth staining, which may eventually damage the teeth. There are a couple of ways to manage this unwanted side effect: First, you can dilute the supplement in water before taking it. This way, you can reduce the chance of the pigmented agent in the iron staining your teeth. Another option is to use a straw for drinking the liquid, which can help bypass the teeth and prevent staining. In either case, you can drink plenty of water after taking the supplement to wash away any iron residue remaining in your mouth.

Plant-based diet

Vegetarians are often at risk of iron deficiency because the iron found in plant foods is less absorbable, and they don’t consume meat, poultry or fish, which are rich iron sources. People who menstruate that are on a vegan or vegetarian diet are also at higher risk of iron deficiency. If you’re on a plant-based diet, one way to reduce your risk of an iron deficiency is to eat plant-based food containing iron and vitamin C since the latter can increase iron absorption. Another way is to take an iron supplement.

What to look for in a quality liquid iron supplement

Ingredients

Vitamin C can help improve iron absorption, so you should consider iron supplements that include this vitamin in the formulation. Some iron supplements may also combine vitamin B complex with iron to boost the functioning of the immune and nervous systems. In contrast, others feature fermented probiotics and enzymes to prevent any iron-related gastrointestinal side effects, even when taken on an empty stomach.

Taste

While there are plain liquid iron supplements that aren’t pleasant-tasting, some palatable options exist, including orange and grape flavors to enhance their taste. These great-tasting liquids can be beneficial for children and adults who have difficulty swallowing tablets. However, if you choose the plain liquid iron option, you can mix it with your beverage of choice. Adding the supplement to a fruit and vegetable puree is another excellent way to make it taste good.

Type of iron

Iron supplements usually come in different forms of iron. The most popular ones are ferric or ferrous salts such as ferrous sulfate, ferrous gluconate, ferric citrate and ferric sulfate. The ferrous salts are more easily absorbed than the ferric salts. Other forms of iron in iron supplements include heme iron polypeptides (HIP), carbonyl iron, iron amino-acid chelates, and polysaccharide-iron complexes (PIC), which have fewer gastrointestinal side effects when compared to the ferric and ferrous salts.

How much you can expect to spend on a liquid iron supplement

For a bottle that contains between 450 and 500 milliliters of liquid iron supplement, you can expect to pay between $9 and $40, with the more expensive options often containing added vitamins and minerals.

Liquid iron supplement FAQ

What are the side effects of liquid iron supplements?

A. Similar to other iron formulations, liquid iron may cause nausea and constipation, especially when you take it on an empty stomach. However, one side effect unique to liquid iron supplements is stained teeth due to the pigmented agent in the formulation.

Do liquid iron supplements work quickly?

A. While liquid iron supplements may be absorbed faster than other oral formulations, factors like the time of the day when taken and the food taken with the supplement often determine how quickly they work.

What are the best liquid iron supplements to buy?

Top liquid iron supplement

Floradix Iron + Herbs, Energy Support, Liquid Extract

What you need to know: This natural liquid iron supplement is suitable for adults and children who are lacking in iron or prone to iron deficiency.

What you’ll love: It is formulated with ferrous gluconate, a highly soluble iron compound that is better absorbed and gentler on the stomach. It also includes vitamin C and B vitamins. This formulation is lactose-free and suitable for vegetarians.

What you should consider: Some users complained that it is not gluten-free as it contains wheat germ and yeast extract.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top liquid iron supplement for the money

Nature’s Way Liquid Iron Supplement

What you need to know: This sugar-free liquid iron supplement is formulated to restore your depleted iron stores to healthy levels and reduce signs of fatigue.

What you’ll love: This iron supplement supplies 18 milligrams of iron per serving, which is a sufficient daily dosage for women and children. It also contains iron glycinate chelate, a highly bioavailable form of iron. It doesn’t contain gluten or added sugars.

What you should consider: You shouldn’t take it with vitamin C because it contains sodium benzoate, which can interact with iron to produce benzene, a carcinogen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Flora Iron with B-vitamin Complex

What you need to know: This unflavored supplement contains a mixture of iron and a B-vitamin complex.

What you’ll love: It’s vegan and gluten-free. The form of iron used is easily absorbed and doesn’t cause constipation.

What you should consider: The flavor isn’t great, but you can dilute the liquid to minimize the impact.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

