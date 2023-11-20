What are the best fitness gifts for tech-savvy users?

Finding the best fitness gifts for health nuts isn’t always easy. If you want to wow them with a gift they can use and don’t already have, look to some of the latest offerings in fitness tech. When it comes to tech, good gifts for health nuts are those that can contribute to furthering their lifestyle without being something they have to constantly fidget with. From fitness trackers to exercise equipment, we rounded up the best tech gifts for fitness lovers.

The 10 best tech gifts for fitness lovers

Garmin Forerunner 265 Running Smartwatch

At the core of every health enthusiast’s arsenal is a good fitness tracker. This Garmin watch is the newest model in the Forerunner series. It tracks fitness data, heart rate and blood oxygen levels, as well as sleep quality in real time with no subscription fees. The smartwatch helps you plan training strategies with personalized workout suggestions, featuring over 30 built-in activity profiles including running, triathlons, cycling, swimming and more.

Fitbit Versa 3

If you’re buying something for a fitness fanatic who isn’t sold on the Apple Watch, the Fitbit is a great middle ground. With the sleep and fitness tracking that you expect from a Fitbit, this is a worthy option. At around half the price of the Garmin Forerunner, you still get GPS, health monitoring, sleep tracking and Spotify support. You can receive calls, texts and app notifications and use voice controls to operate the watch using Amazon Alexa. It’s water-resistant to 50 meters, as well.

Shokz OpenRun Pro

The health nut in your life may not consider the long-term effects of earbuds and loud music when working out. These Shokz headphones conduct their sound through your jaw and leave your ears open. These lightweight headphones have a 10-hour battery life and dual noise-canceling mics for taking calls on the go. Not only can these reduce the strain on your ears, but runners will appreciate the ability to hear the world around them when running through cities. Should anything go wrong, Shokz’s customer service is helpful and responsive.

Withings Body Smart Scale

There’s more to health than simply a number on a scale. This smart scale offers full health data, including full body composition, overall weight trends, and health insights tailored directly to the user. The whole family can get their body composition data, as this smart scale supports up to eight users. Wi-Fi integration allows you to place this scale on any surface for accurate data, as well as supports integration with more than 100 health and fitness apps.

Hidrate Spark 3

Even the most ardent health nuts sometimes don’t remember to drink as much water as they should. The Hidrate Spark 3 has solved that problem by tracking your hydration habits via Bluetooth and illuminating when it’s time to drink more water. This is one water bottle you don’t want to misplace, but luckily the Spark 3 comes with location tracking, so you don’t need to worry about losing your investment.

TheraGun Mini

Massage guns have quickly risen to popularity and TheraGun stands at the top. For the health enthusiast on the go, the TheraGun Mini is portable and provides quiet relief at three different speeds. With a battery life of 150 minutes, you won’t have to worry about finding charging outlets on the go. There are more robust TheraGun models at higher price points, but the Mini is an option that should suit most health enthusiasts whether they travel frequently or otherwise.

Hyperice Vyper 2.0 Roller

If you’re looking for something to take your foam rolling to the next level, consider this German-engineered vibrating foam roller. With a combination of foam rolling and massage, the health nut in your life is sure to appreciate the recovery aspects of the Vyper. With a compact design measuring less than a foot long, this fitness equipment is a great travel or gym bag companion.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

If the health nut you’re shopping for doesn’t find wearing a sleep tracker comfortable, there is another option. The new iteration of Google’s Nest Hub added sleep tracking via Google Soli, a motion-tracking chip. While this isn’t exclusively for health, as it has plenty of home use too, the ability to get sleep data without wearing anything can’t be overlooked. Since Google owns Fitbit, you can be assured the quality of the personalized sleep suggestions will be top-notch.

Renpho Smart Jump Rope

Skipping rope is great for cardio training and burning fat, and this is the perfect cost-effective gift. The smart jump rope connects to a free app that records and analyzes your fitness data, helping you set weekly goals and advanced challenges. It has a lightweight and durable design with three basic modes; free jump, time countdown and number countdown.

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

How much you’re willing to spend on gifts for health nuts really depends on how much you actually like them. If this health nut is extremely important to you, this NordicTrack exercise bike is worth every penny. With two different screen sizes (at a difference of $400), NordicTrack offers a trainer in your living room, as well as Bluetooth connectivity and 22 variable-resistant levels.

