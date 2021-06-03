The best Amazon Fire TV 2021

You’ll always have something to watch with this selection of Amazon Fire TV devices. You can enjoy up to 4K streaming from the comfort of your big screen with these innovative add-ons for your TV setup.

What is the best Amazon Fire TV for 2021?

Amazon Fire TV allows you to upgrade your streaming experience with an immersive and connected experience so you can binge-watch all your favorite shows on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more. With an Amazon Fire TV device, you can access all your go-to streaming services from the comfort of your big screen. There are dozens of options for you to choose from, and most devices come with Alexa compatibility.

If you’re thinking about investing in a Fire TV device, you may have some questions about what features to look out for and what to expect. The top choice is the Amazon Fire TV Recast , which allows you to record, stream and watch anything, even on live TV.

What to know about Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV devices work by connecting a Fire TV stick or Recast to your TV screen. They allow you to access different streaming platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime and Netflix, to name a few. It’s an ideal choice for anyone who wants the flexibility of accessing their digital movies, subscriptions and shows from the comfort of the couch.

What to consider when buying an Amazon Fire TV

Alexa compatibility

One of the reasons consumers choose a Fire TV device is for Alexa compatibility. The controller usually includes Alexa functions, meaning you can connect it to other Amazon Alexa devices in your home. If you’re a loyal fan of the Echo system, you’ll be right at home with a Fire TV device. With Alexa compatibility, you can use your device hands-free through the voice recognition system.

Power source

You’ll usually need to plug your Amazon Fire device into a power source to make it work. This power source will vary depending on the model or device that you choose. A Fire TV stick goes directly into an HDMI slot in your TV, while others may require a wall socket.

Apps

A Fire TV stick adds extra versatility to your TV by allowing you to install various apps. If you have a specific app in mind, it’s worth checking if it’s compatible with your Amazon Fire TV device before purchasing.

How much you can expect to spend on an Amazon Fire TV

You can expect to pay between $35-$250 for your Fire TV device, depending on the model. The most budget-friendly choice is the Fire TV stick, which retails for around $35. This option is easy to set up, and you can take it with you while traveling or use it at a friend’s house. For a midrange Fire TV device, you’ll likely pay $150. If you want to purchase a top-of-the-range option, like the Recast, you can expect to pay $250.

Amazon Fire TV FAQs

Am I able to watch live TV using Fire TV devices?

A. While most Amazon Fire TV devices are intended for streaming, some have live TV options. The Recast allows you to watch live TV if you have an HD antenna attached to your system. You may stream specific channels onto your TV using a Fire TV stick, but this will depend on the network.

Is there a monthly fee for using a Fire TV device?

A. Your Fire TV does not come with a monthly fee; however, you will usually pay for a subscription to access streaming services.

Can I watch YouTube on an Amazon Fire TV device?

A. Most Fire TV devices allow you to access YouTube. You can either use a pre-installed app on the system or stream from your smart device using the Fire TV software.

What is the best Amazon Fire TV to buy?

Top fire TV 2021

Amazon Fire TV Recast

What you need to know: Upgrade your TV setup with a Recast, which comes with Alexa compatibility and allows you to stream and watch your favorite TV shows.

What you’ll love: The DVR system within the Recast device allows you to record up to 75 hours of TV. It’s compatible with Alexa devices to give you voice control options. This Fire TV option is easy to set up.

What you should consider: You’ll need to purchase additional devices, such as an HD antenna, to get the most of your Fire TV Recast.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Fire TV for the money

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

What you need to know: If you want an easy-to-use option, a Fire TV Stick is a perfect choice.

What you’ll love: You can access dozens of streaming services and enjoy Alexa compatibility with this device. Updated versions give you up to 4K resolution.

What you should consider: You may have some compatibility issues if you’re using an older TV.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

What you need to know: If you don’t need 4K streaming, this version is a cheaper alternative that gives you all the standard Fire TV benefits.

What you’ll love: It has a second-generation Alexa Voice remote with plenty of storage to download apps. You can pair the Fire TV stick up with your Bluetooth speakers.

What you should consider: While you’ll enjoy 1080p HD quality, you may prefer to get the whole 4K experience with a newer Fire TV stick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Heiling writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.