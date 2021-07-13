The best 8K monitor

Meet the latest in monitor resolution with the dawn of 8K. These 8K monitors offer at least twice the resolution quality of their 4K counterparts and are the latest in monitor innovation.

Which 8K monitors are best?

8K monitors are the highest quality currently on the market. Most of the videos you watch on YouTube or streaming platforms have a 1080p quality. In the past decade, 4K ultra HD has become more commonly available for traditional and gaming use. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your TV to create a cinema-quality experience or want to bring your gameplay to the next level, 8K monitors are an investment you might want to consider.

What to know before you buy an 8K monitor

For most of us, it’s easy to get confused when talking about different monitors and resolutions. Here are the two main factors you need to consider before purchasing an 8K monitor:

The difference with 8K quality

8K monitors are hard to find as they’re a relatively new technology. Most of the monitors you’ll find on display in department stores have 4K resolution. 8K resolution is twice that, giving you an unbeatable level of quality. You get four times the number of pixels with an 8K monitor than a 4K monitor.

Price

As 8K monitors are limited in number and the latest resolution technology, you can expect to pay a high price tag. Most will set you back more than $1,000. You might find that it’s better to invest in a top-of-the-range 4K monitor and invest the difference elsewhere. If you’re planning on buying an 8K monitor, you’ll need to be prepared to have limited options and be stuck in a higher price bracket.

Features to look for in an 8K monitor

HDMI and DisplayPort

What makes 8K monitors look different to the naked eye are their ports. You’ll want to make sure that your 8K monitor features the latest HDMI and DisplayPort options. 8K video requires HDMI 2.1 ports and at least DisplayPort 1.4. If you want to stay ahead of technological developments, look for an 8K monitor with a DisplayPort 2.0 option.

Screen size

8K monitors sit at the top of the pyramid for resolution quality, but they’re also some of the largest displays on the market. You’ll regularly come across 8K monitors that are around 100 inches in size. If you’re looking for a smaller 8K monitor, you may struggle to find anything under 32 inches.

How much can you expect to spend on an 8K monitor?

The price is the biggest stumbling block for anyone who wants to get their hands on an 8K monitor. They’re not as readily available as 4K monitors, with only a small number of big-name brands offering 8K. While some 8K monitors can be budget-friendly, they’ll usually still set you back thousands of dollars.

The cheapest options will set you back at least $1,500-$2,000. If you’re shopping for an 8K monitor to use for commercial purposes, you can find models that can run up to $25,000 or more. The larger display sizes will dramatically increase your 8K monitor price. For a more attainable price tag, look for display sizes around 55-65 inches.

Best 8K monitor FAQ

Should I buy an 8K monitor for gaming?

A. If you’re looking to step up your gaming setup, you might think that an 8K monitor is the best one you can buy. It’s worth knowing that even the best graphic cards in-game consoles can only handle a 4K monitor. An 8K monitor has four times more pixels than a 4k monitor, meaning that most games will not be suitable for an 8K display. Game console manufacturers have promised to support 8K eventually, but this doesn’t mean that every game will have 8K supported as standard.

Should I get an 8K monitor for watching films and TV shows?

A. If you’re planning to get an 8K monitor for watching TV shows and movies, you want to make sure you have the space for it. The optimum viewing spot will be further away as the pixel quality is higher than with lower resolution monitors. If you’re in an apartment or smaller space, you might find it difficult to set up your 8K monitor.

What is the best 8K monitor to buy?

Top 8K monitor

Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q950T Series

What you need to know: Experience everything in crisp detail with lifelike colors thanks to this gigantic 8K screen.

What you’ll love: The newest 8K technology creates a realistic color range and has an ultra-thin bezel for a contemporary look. It’s optimized to be a multifunctional monitor with several ports.

What you should consider: This 8K monitor comes with a top-ticket price tag, so you’ll want to do your research before choosing this one.

Top 8K monitor for the money

Samsung 65” Q800T QLED 8K HDR Smart TV

What you need to know: If you’re looking to invest and want a supersized screen, this is the perfect 8K monitor for you. It has immersive 3D audio and an anti-reflection screen.

What you’ll love: The 65-inch 8K monitor incorporates intelligent TV apps. It offers every frame with 33 million pixels, which is four times the resolution of 4K. It’s also available in 75-inch and 82-inch models.

What you should consider: Given its large size, this 8K monitor may not be the best fit for apartments or smaller spaces.

Worth checking out

Samsung 65” Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV

What you need to know: Ultra-sharp light and perfect pixel contrast, giving you the most pleasing 8K picture on the market

What you’ll love: It offers immersive 3d audio with object tracking sound. This ultra-slim TV means that you don’t have to worry about messy cables.

What you should consider: This 8K monitor is one of the newest on the market and one of the most expensive. It’s an ideal investment for commercial spaces or if you have a larger budget.

