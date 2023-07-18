Written by Charlie Fripp

Even in a digital world, you sometimes still need a paper printer

A printer that produces reams and reams of paper imbued with ink might seem archaic to some, but there are many scenarios where a traditional printer (or some of its built-in features) comes in tremendously handy.

For example, most HP printers have some form of copying or scanning ability, which is something that mobile phones can’t do. Other times, a digital document such as a PDF file simply isn’t enough and you need a physical copy of the file. But not all printers are created equal, and there are a few considerations as to which HP printer you should buy.

Purpose of the printer

Naturally, the more technologically advanced the printer is, the better it performs its functions. However, in many cases, you don’t need the best or the latest model on the store shelves. It depends on what you’ll primarily use the printer for.

For example, if you only need to print black-and-white pages occasionally, you should investigate a compact printer that focuses on text reproduction. On the other hand, a printer with a higher dots-per-inch output is best for photographs and graphics. Something more middle-of-the-road, like an all-in-one or multifunction printer, is best for printing documents and graphics. It might be slightly more expensive and bulkier than an entry-level printer, but it’s the best of both worlds.

Best HP printers

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

This printer is best for small or home offices, and it makes short work of printing jobs. It can print on both sides of a page, has an automatic document feeder and can produce about 18 color pages per minute. During testing, we found it easy to set up and use with the touchscreen. Running through the scanning setup was a bonus because we didn’t have to figure it out alone.

HP DeskJet 4155e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

At the higher end of home printers, this model has all the bells and whistles you’ll ever need. It has a 35-page automatic document feeder, flatbed scanner for copying and can print about eight black-and-white pages per minute. During testing, we found the printer to be excellent with the basics. The setup was easy, and the print quality was sufficient for producing text documents.

HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

This is the right printer if you require something practical that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Small in stature, this printer is suited for everyday document printing, copying or scanning. It’s sufficient with graphics, though it’s on the lower end of printing capabilities. While it doesn’t have an automatic document feeder or double-sided printing, it can easily handle around seven black-and-white pages per minute.

HP Envy 6055e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

This model is an excellent mid-tier home printer and features automatic two-sided and borderless printing, self-healing Wi-Fi and a flatbed scanner. It produces 10 black-and-white pages or seven color pages per minute.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

If you’re looking for an overall office workhorse, this inkjet printer gets the job done quickly. It’s super fast, spitting out a color page every six seconds or a black-and-white page every three seconds. It has a touchscreen control, automatic document feeder, double-sided printing and double-sided scanning (which is relatively rare).

