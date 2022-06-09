Which Sennheiser headphones are best?

Half of the pleasure in listening to your favorite songs or watching a gripping film is to have excellent sound. Nothing can ruin a fun activity faster than inferior headphones that only reproduce certain frequencies or sounds.

Sennheiser has been in the audio technology industry for over 70 years, so it knows a thing or two about audio reproduction. For an excellent all-around solution, you can’t go wrong with Sennheiser Professional HD 280 Pro Over-Ear Monitoring Headphones. Regularly used by professionals, they’re compatible with several devices.

What to know before you buy Sennheiser headphones

Wireless vs. wired

Generally, the preference for wired or wireless headphones is a personal choice. If you want the freedom to move around while listening to music, then wireless headphones are the best option. You can also pair wireless headphones with mobile devices. Sennheiser’s wired headphones are great for serious music fans, as they often give you a better listening experience.

Types of headphones

Sennheiser produces a variety of headphones, and it is important to choose a pair that is right for you.

Over-ear headphones: As the name implies, these headphones fit over your ear, as the ear cups are larger than most. This is convenient if you want to block out ambient sounds as much as possible.

As the name implies, these headphones fit over your ear, as the ear cups are larger than most. This is convenient if you want to block out ambient sounds as much as possible. On-ear headphones: Smaller than over-ear, the cups of these headphones rest on your earlobe. Some users find them uncomfortable and the noise cancellation isn’t as great.

Smaller than over-ear, the cups of these headphones rest on your earlobe. Some users find them uncomfortable and the noise cancellation isn’t as great. In-ear headphones: Also called earbuds, the tiny audio drivers fit into your ear canal. By creating a tight seal, they often provide the best noise cancellation.

Sound quality

Sound quality is crucial for any headphones, but it should match your primary activity. Sennheiser has several models with varying degrees of audio quality, which influence the retail price. For example, if you want a pair for watching movies, earbuds probably won’t work for you; they would be better suited for outdoor activities. On the other hand, headphones can make it sound as if instruments are right in front of you, or around you.

What to look for in quality Sennheiser headphones

Noise cancellation

Blocking out ambient sounds can have an effect on audio quality. For the most part, you want to minimize external noise so that you can focus on the music. A good-quality pair of Sennheiser headphones has active noise cancellation that uses microphones and speakers to eliminate sounds. If you prefer passive noise cancellation, an excellent pair creates a tight seal on your ears so that sounds don’t enter.

Comfort and wearability

Most people tend to wear headphones for a long time, so it is vital that they are comfortable. A good-quality Sennheiser pair has soft foam on the ear cups to minimize pressure (while still blocking out ambient sounds) and a padded lining on an adjustable headband. If it’s a wireless pair, the volume controls are easily reachable and customized.

Compatibility and battery life

There are few things more disappointing than when you realize your new headphones aren’t compatible with a device. Sennheiser’s headphones work on most Bluetooth gadgets or, if they’re wired, connect through the 3.5-millimeter jack. It is also important to keep an eye on the battery life of wireless headphones, which is why some good-quality Sennheiser models have charging cradles.

How much you can expect to spend on Sennheiser headphones

The average price of Sennheiser headphones depends on their size, function and age. Affordable headphones retail for $80-$100, while professional studio headphones sell for $300-$500.

Sennheiser headphones FAQ

Does Sennheiser make headphones for sports activities?

A. While it isn’t a primary focus, Sennheiser has several in-ear headphones for outdoor and sports activities. The CX Sport is wireless with Bluetooth technology, so you don’t need to have your mobile device with you for listening to music while at the gym.

Is there a warranty period for Sennheiser headphones?

A. All new Sennheiser headphones are covered by a two-year international warranty that starts from the date of purchase.

What are the best Sennheiser headphones to buy?

Top Sennheiser headphones

Sennheiser Professional HD 280 Pro Over-Ear Monitoring Headphones

What you need to know: For excellent audio quality and sound balance, these studio monitoring headphones accurately reproduce vocals and instruments as the artist intended.

What you’ll love: These over-ear headphones have large 40-millimeter audio drivers with soft ear pads. The cups rotate and fold for easy, safe storage and there’s a tough single-sided cable.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have Sennheiser’s patented Active Gard technology that protects your hearing against sound levels above 110 decibels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sennheiser headphones for the money

Sennheiser RS 135 On-Ear Wireless RF Headphones With Charging Cradle

What you need to know: These wireless headphones are perfect for music, films or video games, and you can connect up to 100 pairs of headphones to the same transmitter.

What you’ll love: The wireless transmitter is built into the cradle, so it doesn’t take up extra space. It has a reception range of 300 feet and the transmitter connects to an audio source through the RCA jack or headphones-out connection. It has volume and tuning wheels on the left ear cup.

What you should consider: The transmitter uses the Radio Frequency wireless standard, so you can’t connect the headphones to other Bluetooth devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sennheiser HD 650 Audiophile Hi-Res Open Back Dynamic Headphone

What you need to know: These incorporate special acoustic silk that dampens the frequency range and helps to keep total harmonic distortion to a minimum. Simply put, it takes a lot for audio to distort them.

What you’ll love: The audio drivers are optimized for high-resolution audio recordings and the open-back design improves the sound’s spatial accuracy. It comes with a 10-foot cable that has a 3.5-millimeter jack.

What you should consider: Considered an excellent choice for professionals, they might be a bit too expensive for casual music fans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

