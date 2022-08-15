Which gaming recliners are the best?

Even though gaming chairs are a relatively modern invention, they have quickly become a must-have accessory. After all, if you are taking on the forces of darkness or battling it out on the football pitch, you should be as comfortable as possible.

Generally, there are two types of gaming chairs. The upright office chair with lots of padding is great for computer gaming. But if you prefer console games in the lounge, then only a super comfortable gaming recliner will do. The Homall Racing Style Gaming Recliner Chair is an excellent choice, but there are plenty of others to choose from that are just as comfy.

Padding for comfort

If your gaming seat doesn’t have lots of foam padding, then you might as well use an average lawn chair. But that is obviously not the ideal thing for gaming sessions that can stretch over several hours.

Look for a recliner that has a lumbar cushion to support your lower back, thick padding on the armrests, and a kick-out footrest so that you can properly recline. However, keep in mind that recliners need a bit more space behind them to fully recline, so you should place the chair in a spot that can accommodate this.

Additional features

You would assume that a recliner has merely one job: for you to sit in and recline for comfort. But there are additional features that can make your gaming experience so much better. For example, you don’t want to leave your cushy seat to charge your mobile phone. So, a great feature to look for in a recliner is a built-in USB port.

Somewhere to place your snacks and beverages will also be highly beneficial. While only a few recliners have a slide-out side table, there are more chairs that have a cup holder in the armrest.

And while it isn’t a necessity, some premium recliners even have built-in speakers. Usually, there are two on the headrest and two on the inside of the armrests. It’s a good feature to have if you still want to hear the game’s sounds but the quality isn’t that important, like in sports or driving games.

Best gaming recliner chairs

Homall Racing Style Gaming Recliner Chair

You’d never want to leave your seat with this comfortable gaming chair. Covered in high-quality fake leather, it’s easy to keep clean and won’t stick to your skin. The seatback can recline between 90 degrees and 180 degrees and has an eight-function massager built-in.

Respawn RSP-900 Racing Style Reclining Gaming Chair

If you are constantly worried about pinching wires in your gaming chair, this recliner prevents that. The seating area and footrest are one continuous piece, so there are no openings to catch cables. It comes with a removable headrest and side pouch that hangs off the left arm.

GTRacing Gaming Recliner Chair with Bluetooth Speakers

With built-in Bluetooth speakers and a lumbar massager, this gaming recliner ensures that you are always comfortable. It has thick foam padding on the back, seating area and footrest, and there is a pouch to keep your controllers nearby.

Amazon Basics Kids/Youth Gaming Recliner with Headrest and Back Pillow

In striking black and red, this recliner is perfect for kids who weigh up to 90 pounds. It has thick padding on the headrest and lumbar support, and the wooden frame is covered with faux leather that cleans easily.

X Rocker Wireless Audio Pedestal Office Gaming Chair

For serious console gamers, this recliner sits on a sturdy and elegant pedestal. It incorporates a media modulator on the side to enhance your in-game audio. In addition to the two speakers by the headrest, there is a powerful subwoofer that thumps your back. It is covered in faux leather and has thick padding all around.

Power Motion Recliner with Ambient Lighting

This gaming recliner is the perfect seat in the house, as it has a soft blue ambient light strip underneath the chair. The seating area and the footrest are joined and turn into one solid piece when fully reclined. There is a small table and can holder on the armrests and the headrest is overstuffed with foam.

Best Choice Products Oversized 360-Degree High-Back Swivel Gaming Chair

If you prefer to sit closer to the ground, then this oversized recliner is a great option. It has a solid base that lets you swivel 360 degrees and has six presets that lock the backrest into place. It has padded armrests and can fold flat for easy storage.

Amazon Basics Swivel Compact Adjustable Foam Floor Chair

An affordable option, this recliner is low to the floor on a pedestal base. The seating area and backrest are one solid, upholstered piece with thick foam. The metal frame lets you sit upright or reclined and it can rotate from side to side. Linen is used on all surfaces and is breathable and soft to the touch.

Giantex Gaming Racing Style Single Recliner Sofa

Besides the thick padding of this recliner on the headrest and seating area, it has a built-in lumbar massager with eight settings. The backrest can recline between 90 degrees and 160 degrees, letting you get some shut-eye during your gaming.

Vitesse Gaming Recliner Chair

For an elegant-looking gaming chair, this recliner is an excellent choice. It has the brand’s name embroidered on the headrest and extendable footrest and has a pocket on one side to keep your controllers nearby. It comes with a removable lumbar cushion and the seatback can recline between 90 degrees and 180 degrees.

