Best cheap monitors for your home

Cheap computer monitors

The addition of the right monitor to any home computer setup can instantly make your experience more efficient and enjoyable. For those who stream and game, a monitor may offer a sizable viewing field and quick refresh rate; work-from-home professionals will find monitors that ease strain and enhance multitasking.

Whatever your needs, there are quality monitors available for those on a budget. While you won’t find many over 30-inches in size or featuring 4K resolution, there are a wide range of worthy options from trusted brands from which to choose. Here are the best computer monitors you can buy for under $200.

15 best monitors under $200

HP SE450 21.5” Monitor: Sold by HP

For those in need of a simple monitor for casual use, whether it’s browsing or occasional working, we love this inexpensive option from HP. It’s designed to be adaptable to your space with its slim profile and adjustable stand that tilts and swivels as needed. It’s also easily mountable to provide even more desk space.

Acer 21.5” FHD Monitor: Sold by Amazon

This small and thin monitor offers plenty of value for those with a smaller laptop at home, whether used for work, streaming or gaming. Quick response time and slightly above average refresh rate of 75Hz serve gamers well. Slim design and thin bezels create a better picture and allow for a second monitor to be connected, which for this price, is a plan we can get behind.

LG 24” LED Monitor: Sold by Amazon

There’s an impressive amount of variety in this relatively inexpensive monitor from a trusted name in electronics. We love a quick response rate that allows for gamers to compete. The screen can also divide into four segments to make multitasking more efficient for professionals. We’re also fans of the minimized flicker and reduced blue light exposure.

Lenovo IdeaCycle 24” Monitor: Sold by Best Buy and Amazon

We recommend this simple yet quality monitor to enhance your home setup. The decent size and FHD offers great value. It only includes one HDMI and one VGA port, which may be suitable for most people simply extending their home office. Quick response time adn high refresh rate make this suitable for gaming as well.

ASUS 23” Monitor: Sold by Amazon

This light and slim monitor offers ease of use with its intuitive technologies that automatically adjust brightness and contrast. With FHD and a wide-viewing angle, this option by ASUS caters to any home setup; it’s also mountable to allow for more efficient usage.

Samsung Business Series 22” Monitor: Sold by Amazon

We’re high on this option for professionals working from home. With a focus on reducing eye strain, including limiting flickering and glare, this monitor is designed for extended use; it also comes with a three year warranty. Vivid color, thin bezels and a wide-viewing angle allow for collaboration with others. It’s available in a few different sizes if you need to go bigger.

Sceptre 24” FHD Monitor: Sold by Amazon

From a budget-friendly brand comes this versatile monitor we like for all kinds of activities, including gaming, streaming entertainment and browsing. Use the adjustable stand or mount the monitor, and enjoy games with a 75Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution. It also includes two convenient HDMI ports.

Samsung 24” Curved Monitor: Sold by Amazon

A curved monitor creates a more immersive viewing field, ideal for anyone gaming, streaming content or working in design. We like this model by Samsung that features a wide viewing angle, deep contrast and a quick response time. We don’t love it for serious gamers or anyone who may want to hook up a second monitor, but it has plenty of value for those working regularly and consuming content.

HP P24 Monitor: Sold by HP

We like this average-size productivity laptop that allows for multiple secure connections and easy usage. Low blue light mode and anti-glare screen are beneficial for prolonged use without suffering from eye fatigue. Though not ideal for gaming, thin bezels and FHD resolution is worthy for quality video consumption as well.

Dell 24” FHD Monitor: Sold by Amazon

This model from Dell is ideal for those working regularly from home, offering convenience and efficiency in any space for solid value. The monitor is slim and light with a stand that takes up little room while also allowing you to tilt or swivel as needed. The screen reduces flicker and eye strain, and Dell offers features to better group and organize your tasks at hand.

Samsung SE65 24” Monitor: Sold by Best Buy

We love the versatility this quality monitor from Samsung offers, whether you’re working, gaming or streaming content. Images are crisp and clear, and wide viewing angles maintain color and image fidelity. High speed HDMI and DisplayPort are useful, as are the built-in speakers.

Lenovo 27” WLED Monitor: Sold by Amazon

One of the larger monitors on this list, we love the quick response time of 4ms and refresh rate of 75Hz for a budget-friendly gaming monitor. Mount on the wall or adjust the stand accordingly: the wide viewing angle offers an immersive experience. Reduced eye-strain technology also allows for frequent working, particularly in creative fields.

Lenovo G24 Gaming Monitor: Sold by Lenovo

For competitive gaming enthusiasts, we love the value this 24” monitor provides. With a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate, it features the necessary specs for you in the virtual world. It’s compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC to match most high-quality gaming laptops, and reduces eye strain for those playing long hours.

ASUS 24” Gaming Monitor: Sold by Amazon

While this model comes in just under budget, it provides terrific value for dedicated gamers. It features a stunning response time of under 1ms, with 144Hz refresh rate that eliminates any lag, shadow effect or motion blur. It also features an HDMI port and DisplayPort connection, and settings to enhance visual clarity, brightness and contrast as needed.

LG 27” Monitor: Sold by Amazon

Lastly, a large screen, thin bezels and a pair of HDMI inputs make this one of the most versatile and efficient monitors on our list – though it comes at the max budget. It boasts a slew of features, including technology that reduces stuttering and lag for gamers, and more screen control and versatility for those working from home.

