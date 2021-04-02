Computer Accessories & Peripherals

Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Coronavirus
Video
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Celebrating Remarkable Women in Northeast Ohio
SIgn up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Video Games News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
NewsFeed Now
Top Stories
Voices of Unity: ‘Letting out your inner Beyonce’
Video
Top Stories
Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday party
Video
Driver knocks over streetlight and tree at Edgewater Marina in Cleveland
Video
Vaccine could provide relief for those with COVID-19 long-hauler syndrome
Video
RTA officer disciplined for altercation caught on video
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Kenny gets hooked on fly fishing – but can he actually catch a fish?
Video
Top Stories
The Dawson Foundation teams up with local Chik-fil-A for opening day giveaway
Video
Top Stories
Kenny’s caught ‘Opening Day’ fever at Progressive Field
Video
Children and summer activities: Doctor talks about what is key to kids’ safety
Video
Fox 8 Virtual Jukebox: Joshua Robert
Video
Kenny’s in ‘candy heaven’ getting ready for Easter
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland NFL Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers
Video Game News
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Cavaliers beat Spurs, end 5-game skid
Top Stories
NCAA Championship: Baylor beats Gonzaga to win first men’s basketball national title
MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field: AP source
Group protests name before Cleveland Indians home opener
Video
Texas Rangers fill stands with largest MLB crowd since coronavirus shutdown
Gallery
Seen on TV
Contests
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Computer Accessories & Peripherals
The best computer reading glasses
Around the Buckeye State
Taco Bell hoping to fill thousands of jobs during outdoor ‘Hiring Parties,’ including in Cleveland
Video
Judge postpones Ohio law requiring burials for aborted fetuses
Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno announces U.S. Senate run ‘to stop socialism’
Video
Ohio drops outdoor mass gathering order
Video
Ohio’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law now in effect; here’s what it means
Video
Race to vaccinate teens as COVID-19 variants spread
Video
Read: Ohio’s simplified order on masks, social distancing
Video
Ohio ‘Stand Your Ground’ law starts Tuesday
Ohio man gets 30 years to life for deaths at medical center
Ohio lawmakers debate banning vaccine passports
Video
1,677 more COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths in Ohio
Video
Man charged with luring teens from Ohio to have sex for money
More Ohio News