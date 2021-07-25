Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Coronavirus
Ohio Vaccine Lottery
Ohio summer 2021
Video
Traveling during COVID-19
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Celebrating Remarkable Women in Northeast Ohio
SIgn up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
NewsFeed Now
BestReviews
Top Stories
Live rock music returning to Blossom Music Center: See who’s performing
Shots fired at vehicle as it drove ‘erratically’ through Forest Hill Park in Cleveland Heights
Video
Father of 5 who later died of COVID texts from hospital bed: ‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’
Video
Cleveland police investigating death of 91-year-old man as possible homicide
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe weather guide
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Fox 8 Jukebox: Apostle Jones
Video
Top Stories
Kenny’s kickin’ it with local teen competing in Junior Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Kenny showcases local entrepreneurs at East 185th St. Vendors Exhibit
Video
‘Fashion Talks’ brings high fashion runway show to Cleveland
Video
Kenny’s groovin’ at Soul Jam Live
Video
Camping with Kenny at new Lake Metroparks campgrounds
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland NFL Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Simone Biles will not compete in event finals for vault, uneven bars
Top Stories
Browns, QB Mayfield not yet talking contract extension
Gallery
Best way to get the season started: Fans are back at Browns training camp
Video
Indians trade OF Rosario to Braves
Cavaliers welcome Evan Mobley to The Land
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Clocks
The best clock radio
The best clock radio
Around the Buckeye State
Where are the highest COVID transmission rates in Ohio? See where the CDC suggests masks
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,205 new cases reported
Ohio Marine killed during World War II accounted for
Powerball introduces extra day to play
Video
Lyme disease cases on the rise in Ohio
Video
How voters could choose whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio
Video
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces new COVID-19 vaccine incentive for some
Video
Sheriff: 1 in custody in deaths of 2 Ohio campers
Recreational pot in Ohio? Group hopes to make it legal
Counties in Ohio where people spend most of their paycheck on housing
AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio
City in Ohio to vote on increasing dirt bike, ATV fines
Video
More Ohio News