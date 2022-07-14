What’s better, a Samsung phone or an Apple iPhone?

Samsung and Apple have been engaged in a smartphone war for years, and while there’s no clear-cut winner, most people tend to identify with one or the other. Although both brands offer high-quality phones, there are many factors to consider when upgrading to a new model.

Whether you ultimately buy a Samsung phone or an Apple iPhone, you’ll get an excellent phone. However, it would help if you first considered what you want out of your phone, and there are also some critical differences in specs, operation, and price.

Samsung phone

Samsung’s best smartphones emerged after Apple released several iPhones, and although they were rugged at first, they quickly caught up and are now the iPhone’s main competition. Samsung is known for pushing the envelope and consistently looking for ways to innovate in its smartphones, with new features and upgraded functionality.

The best Samsung smartphones cost $800-$1,000 and usually boast several premium features. However, if you’re looking for something more stripped-down with fewer features, you can expect to spend $600-$700.

Samsung phone pros

Samsung phones use the Android operating system. An open-source platform, it lets users download and run third-party apps from various developers, so it’s much more diverse. The interface is also more customizable with widgets and themes, and a built-in file manager and downloader let you download all kinds of files.

While most Samsung phones come with plenty of built-in storage, they’re also expandable by inserting an SD card, which is great since you won’t have to delete your files once you start running out of space. Samsung phones are generally more affordable than iPhones, and there are more models, so you can home in closely on a phone that suits your needs.

Samsung phone cons

The customizability Android phones offer is fantastic, but it presents a risk to your phone. Third-party apps aren’t subject to comprehensive security checks before you can access them, and they can significantly affect your phone’s performance. Also, some users find the Android interface clunky or difficult to navigate.

Samsung phones have excellent cameras but fall behind when the top models are compared to the best iPhones. Also, although most Samsung phones charge faster than the average iPhone, their battery life is poorer, usually lasting less than a full day.

Best Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

This is the biggest and fastest Galaxy phone, offering 8K video recording, 108-megapixel photo resolution and an adaptive color-contrast feature that automatically tweaks screen color and brightness levels based on the environment.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

This phone is pricey, but it has an innovative foldable design that lets it double as a slim tablet. It has a brilliant 120-hertz AMOLED display and offers ultra-fast processing power for running gaming and productivity apps. It supports 25-watt super-fast charging and has a high-end three-camera setup.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22

This phone is your best bet if you don’t want to break the bank for a high-quality smartphone. It retains the same aesthetic as past Galaxy phones, albeit with an updated Gorilla glass build. It can record in 8K and takes high-quality 50-megapixel resolution photos.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPhone

The iPhone has received widespread acclaim practically since the first model dropped, way back in 2007. Although there hasn’t been much innovation in physical design, it’s a popular smartphone with excellent features that deliver elite performance. You can still find older generation iPhones, but the latest iPhone 13 models range from $700-$1,100.

Apple iPhone pros

The iPhone runs using the iOS operating system, which many users love for its appearance, functionality, and easy-to-use interface. The iPhone doesn’t offer as much customization as a Samsung phone, but compatibility and seamless integration with other devices running iOS create a streamlined ecosystem of devices. For example, if you own a MacBook laptop, you can use it to type and send text messages from your iPhone.

The iPhone has a more advanced camera system than the leading Samsung phone and delivers excellent photo resolution. Also, since apps are thoroughly tested before they hit the App Store, they’re not buggy and wouldn’t slow down your phone.

Apple iPhone cons

If you like playing around with your phone and exploring new features, you might find an iPhone too restrictive. They’re also considerably more expensive than most Samsung Galaxy phones, and no models are compatible with a stylus pen or offer expandable memory.

Best Apple iPhones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

This is the largest iPhone, boasting a 6.7-inch Super Retina display. Thanks to an A15 Bionic chip, it’s super fast and responsive and has three high-quality cameras that support 4K and HDR recording. The battery life is impeccable, lasting up to 30 hours, and the exterior consists of a durable ceramic shield.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max doesn’t offer the same battery life as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and isn’t as fast, but it’s significantly cheaper and delivers on many fronts with several premium features. It has a high-end camera setup and a 6.7-inch Super Retina display, supports MagSafe wireless charging and has an IP68 protection rating: it withstands dust, dirt and sand, and resists submersion up to 4.9 feet for up to 30 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

The iPhone 13 Mini is perfect for those who want a lightning-fast phone with a small build. It has a 5.4-inch Super Retina display, a dual-camera system and an A15 Bionic chip. Also, it has an IP68 protection rating and offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Samsung phone or an Apple iPhone?

The iPhone is arguably faster, boasts a more elegant look than most Samsung phones, and takes better-quality photos. Also, if you own other iOS devices, an iPhone would integrate well into your ecosystem. However, a Samsung phone is excellent if you don’t want to overspend on a new phone. You’ll get more customization options, expandable memory, and faster charging.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.