The best Sceptre monitor

Sceptre monitors

Whether you use a laptop or desktop for work, entertainment or serious gaming, a monitor can increase screen size, quality and overall experience. One of the leading producers of quality monitors is Sceptre, which offers a range of options for all uses with plenty of choices for avid gamers.

Our top pick is this Sceptre Curved Gaming Monitor for dedicated players seeking an immersive experience as well as a competitive edge. Still, there are choices for work-related functions and anyone who needs a simple setup at home. Our guide has all you need to know.

What to know before you buy a Sceptre monitor

Type

Sceptre divides their monitors into two categories: LED and curved. LED monitors are best suited for general use, including word processing, browsing and casual streaming. They support a range of resolutions, although they typically top out at around 30 inches in terms of size.

Curved monitors are best suited for entertainment needs that allow you to achieve a more immersive experience. Curved monitors allow for more size options, with some topping 30-40 inches. These monitors typically feature thin bezels, which is the frame that surrounds the display. Curved monitors may accommodate two viewers but generally are best enjoyed by a single user sitting center.

Size

A variety of factors will influence the best size monitor you should get. Most Sceptre monitors range in size from 19-32 inches, though there are a couple of specialized gaming monitors that are even larger.

For most general uses, a 24- or 27-inch monitor should suffice. If you utilize a laptop, a monitor this size will significantly increase your viewing experience and productivity. Note that larger monitors take up more space, but mounting is available with most options.

Resolution

Most Sceptre monitors feature HD resolution or 1,920 pixels by 1,080 pixels, which is great for anyone using the monitor for work purposes or casual entertainment. For those who prefer a more detailed screen, some monitors offer 4K resolution, which has four times as many pixels. Some Sceptre monitors boast Quad HD, a setting between HD and 4K typically used in gaming monitors that balances out detail.

What to look for in a quality Sceptre monitor

Refresh rate

Refresh rate dictates how frequently an image refreshes on the screen in a second, with 60 Hertz being the standard. Most users will find 60Hz more than adequate, but competitive gamers and those consuming live sports or blockbuster action films may want something better, as lag and blur may occur with the standard rate.

Sceptre monitors offer refresh rates from 70 Hz and 75Hz up to 144 Hz and even 185Hz. It’s worth noting, however, that as refresh rates increase, particularly over 120 Hz, it may be difficult to perceive the differences with the naked eye.

Ports and inputs

You’ll be hooking up your monitor to your computer and perhaps other devices, so it’s essential to check the possible connections. Sceptre monitors offer both HDMI and DisplayPort connections, which are the two shared, high-quality means to transport audio and video. Some models may support VGA, DVI and include an audio jack as well.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sceptre monitor

Most Sceptre monitors cost between $100-$300 depending on size, resolution and refresh rate. Quality gaming monitors, particularly with QHD or 4K resolution, will run higher, with some hitting $500-$1,000.

Sceptre monitor FAQ

What’s the best position for a monitor?

A. It’s not advised to mount curved screens. For most comfortable and efficient usage, position the monitor’s top at just around eye level. In most cases, you’ll want to be around 2-4 feet away from the screen, depending on the size. Most users prefer to mount their monitor to save space and allow for more positioning options, as mounts may tilt, turn and swivel.

What specs are essential in a gaming monitor?

A. Refresh rate is the most critical factor in a gaming monitor, as this reduces lag and minimizes motion blur. While 4K resolution offers more detail for gamers, some game players prefer lower resolution as higher quality may lag on occasion.

What’s the best Sceptre monitor to buy?

Top Sceptre monitor

Sceptre 49 Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: Large, immersive monitor that offers all the specs serious gamers desire, though at a price.

What you’ll love: Immersive 49-inch display and 120Hz refresh rate cater to gamers for an authentic, responsive experience, including two Displayport and HDMI inputs each, while the QHD provides detail and color.

What you should consider: This unit is expensive, especially considering that the built-in speakers are lacking.

Top Sceptre monitor for the money

Sceptre 20” Ultra-Thin Monitor

What you need to know: Budget-friendly monitor ideal for efficient casual use, whether working, streaming or browsing.

What you’ll love: This is an excellent price for a 20-inch monitor featuring two HDMI ports and built-in speakers.

What you should consider: This lighter unit is smaller and not ideal for gaming.

Worth checking out

Sceptre 27” QHD Monitor

What you need to know: A sizable monitor with multiple inputs and rich colors ideal for gaming and entertainment.

What you’ll love: Response time and refresh rate are ideal for gaming and streaming live content. It also includes built-in speakers with Displayport and 3 HDMI inputs.

What you should consider: The features cater more to streaming and gaming than work.

