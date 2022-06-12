What’s new with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16?

Apple changed the world when they unveiled the original iPhone in 2007, and they’ve continued to update and improve their devices since then. It recently unveiled a new iOS and iPadOS that will include numerous new features. Many features in the latest operating system updates center around improving messaging and privacy. If you haven’t yet made the switch to Apple devices, this new release may mark the perfect time to try them out.

iOS 16 features

Apple Pay updates

Apple Pay is an iOS feature allowing users to connect their debit and credit cards for contactless pay and online purchases. iOS 16 will introduce Apple Pay Later, which allows you to split any payment into four payments, paid over six weeks. It doesn’t charge users any fees or interest for the split payments, although your bank may charge a fee if you don’t have enough funds in your account.

The Apple Pay app will feature a breakdown of your Apple Pay Later payments, including your total remaining balance and your payments’ due dates.

Health and fitness updates

The Fitness app will be available to all iOS users, regardless of whether they own an Apple Watch. Your iPhone’s motion sensors will be able to track your steps, distance and more, and you’ll be able to share your move ring with friends. Still, the data may be more accurate when using an Apple Watch or one of the many third-party wearables that are fitness-app compatible.

The Health app will now let users add medication lists, create medication schedules and track their supplements and vitamins. Adding a new medication is as easy as pointing the camera at the medicine’s label. The app will notify you if any of your medications, supplements or vitamins interact poorly.

Apple Mail app updates

Apple Mail lets users connect their Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook and other email services in a central location. Apple’s iOS 16 is introducing a new tool that enables you to schedule emails ahead of time. You’ll also be able to cancel an email’s delivery if it hasn’t reached the receiver’s inbox. Those who use their phone for business will appreciate the new Follow Up feature that reminds you to follow up on messages if you haven’t received a response.

The Mail app’s search feature is getting a massive overhaul in iOS 16. Apple claims this update means you’ll see more accurate results and suggestions when searching for emails.

Lock screen updates

The iPhone’s lock screen is about to look better than ever. The new multilayered effect lets you place the subject of your lock screen photo in front of the time, giving the image added depth. Additionally, the lock screen will now feature widgets. This means you can check the weather, calendar events, activity ring progress and more without unlocking your phone.

You’ll be able to further personalize your lock screen by creating screens from your favorite emojis and swiping between different configurations. Apple will release a range of pre-configured lock screens. For example, they’ll have one that lets you keep track of live events, one for weather and one that centers around astronomy.

Other iOS 16 updates

CarPlay updates: CarPlay will now feature enhanced integration with numerous vehicles. You’ll be able to see your phone’s weather and music widgets on your car’s dashboard and choose from various gauge designs.

CarPlay updates: CarPlay will now feature enhanced integration with numerous vehicles. You'll be able to see your phone's weather and music widgets on your car's dashboard and choose from various gauge designs.

Live Text and Visual Lookup: The Live Text features will let users pause a video and convert and translate any words on the frame. The iPhone's visual lookup feature will now let you tap the subject of an image to crop it from the photo and send it via text message.

Messages updates: You'll now be able to recall sent messages and recover deleted messages. Additionally, users can share movies and music via text message with shared playback controls.

iCloud Shared Photo Library: Up to six users will be able to share photos to a shared iCloud photo gallery.

iPad OS 16 features

FreeForm collaboration

iPad OS 16 will introduce a new collaboration app called FreeForm. The app lets users collaborate on a shared digital whiteboard. You’ll be able to view and edit others’ contributions to the canvas in real-time. FreeForm will feature full Apple Pencil support and allow you to start FaceTime calls within the canvas.

Safari updates

The new update comes with significant updates to enhance collaboration within the Safari browser. You’ll be able to create shared tab groups with friends or coworkers and see their updates in real-time. iOS 16 lets you create dedicated start pages for tab groups, including a background image and bookmarks.

Passwords for Safari are being replaced by secure passkeys specific to each site you regularly visit. The keys are stored on the iPad instead of a server, meaning they can’t be hacked on the web. You’ll be able to use your passkey on non-Apple devices using a QR code or face ID.

Multitasking updates

The iPad’s virtual memory swap lets you expand the memory available to your apps, meaning multitasking will be smoother than ever. The update will also include a new multitasking tool called Stage Manager, enabling users to switch between tasks quickly.

The Stage Manager feature automatically organizes windows and apps, letting you drag and drop new windows as you work. Stage Manager will feature external-display support, meaning you’ll be able to simultaneously use four apps on your iPad and four apps on your external display.

Other iPad OS 16 features

Messages updates: The iPad messages app is getting new features to enhance collaboration. You’ll be able to send document invitations via the messages app and automatically add everyone on the thread to the document. When a user makes changes to a shared document, the changes will be displayed at the top of the message thread.

Weather app: The weather app will now be available on iPad devices. The app will feature animated backgrounds and send automatic notifications for severe weather alerts.

Enhanced Pro features for creative professionals: The iPad OS 16 update will include color grading and composting enhancements, meaning colors will be more accurate and consistent.

Best iPhones for iOS 16

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple’s newest iPhone features up to 1 terabyte of storage. It’s available in five colors and charges faster using a USB-C cable. The phone’s camera is significantly better than those of other models.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPhone 13

The Cinematic Mode feature lets you add depth to your videos with a single click. This features up to 128 gigabytes of storage and is available in six colors. Some users were disappointed this device doesn’t include a headphone jack, but you can still sync Bluetooth headphones.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

This is ideal for those who want a budget-friendly iPhone. Many were disappointed with the phone’s battery life but thrilled with its size. It features up to 128GB of storage and is available in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best iPads for iPad OS 16

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro

This features up to 2TB of storage and is available in two colors. It’s compatible with numerous accessories, including the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. It can be purchased with cellular capabilities if you plan to use it on the go.

Sold by Amazon

2022 Apple iPad Air

This is small and light compared to other iPads. It features up to 256 GB of storage and is available in five colors. Many were impressed with its speed and functionality, although the speakers aren’t as good as the iPad Pro.

Sold by Amazon

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

It includes up to 256 GB of storage and is available in two colors. It’s relatively affordable and features an impressive display.

Sold by Amazon

