Best book to help you learn to sew

Sewing is a practical, creative way to care for yourself and your home. Developing this meditative skill can be easier with a good instructional book.

Which books to help you learn to sew are best?

Sewing your own clothes and home goods can be very rewarding. If you have ever mended a rip or added a button to a shirt, you already have the basic skills you need to start learning how to sew. The best books to help you learn to sew build on those skills of darning and repair so that soon you’ll be turning out beautiful, complicated, hand-sewn projects.

For a book that will grow with you as your skills develop, “The Sewing Book: Over 300 Step-by-Step Techniques” is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy books to help you learn to sew

Machine sewing vs. sewing by hand

The type of book you choose will depend on whether you want to focus primarily on machine sewing or sewing by hand. Sewing machines can be challenging to master and may require a specific guidebook, but sewing by hand may be simpler to start with.

Goals

Are you learning to sew so you can create a special occasion dress? Or would you like to simply get better at small sewing projects around the house (i.e., mending torn clothing or making a simple hem)? The goals you have for your sewing will guide your book selection.

Level

One thing that experts know is that there is always more to learn. If you are already a proper seamstress looking to improve your skills and add to your repertoire of sewing techniques, you will select a very different book than someone who is brand new to sewing.

What to look for in quality books to help you learn to sew

Clear, detailed instructions

Regardless of skill level, the book you choose should feature clear, detailed instructions. These instructions should guide you through each step, anticipating any questions you might have.

Pictures

Because describing complex manual actions can be challenging, a picture is truly worth a thousand words. Along with detailed instructions, look for clear and close-up pictures that illustrate not only the final product, but also the steps you take to get there.

Patterns or projects

At the end of each new skill, a high-quality sewing book should offer patterns or projects that apply what you’ve learned. These can range from very simple to intricate and complex, allowing for practice of your new sewing techniques.

How much you can expect to spend on books to help you learn to sew

Expect to spend between $10-$25 on an instructional book on sewing.

Books to help you learn to sew FAQ

How long does it take to learn how to sew?

A. That depends. If you are new to sewing and looking to learn how to create professionally finished garments, it’s going to take much longer than if you are an experienced seamstress looking to refine your skills.

The simplest stitches can be mastered in a very short period of time, and they can allow you to create hand-sewn projects quickly. For more elaborate stitches, fine finishing work or work with challenging fabrics, expect to spend a much longer time mastering the skills you need.

Do you need a sewing machine?

A. While a sewing machine will make your projects go faster, it is not a requirement to learn how to sew. Additionally, a sewing machine may not be able to complete some of the finer detail work that advanced projects require.

Are there safety concerns in sewing?

A. Whenever needles or blades are involved, a certain level of safety concerns exist. When it comes to sewing, it’s easy to stay safe even when working with small children.

The following tips can keep you safe as you sew.

Use the proper tool for the job.

Make sure to support your back while you sew (no hunching).

Keep your tools sharp.

Don’t sew when you are tired or distracted.

Use a pin cushion to keep track of stray pins.

Keep your fingers clear of the needle in your sewing machine.

Always turn off your sewing machine before changing the thread or needle.

What are the best books to buy to help you learn to sew?

Top book to help you learn to sew

“The Sewing Book: Over 300 Step-by-Step Techniques”

What you need to know: This is a reference-type manual packed with information.

What you’ll love: Techniques are ranked by level of difficulty, but each has detailed instructions and illustrations. It also has a glossary of sewing terms that includes 100 tools and 250 techniques. There are 10 projects for you to try. It’s a book that is meant to grow with you as you learn.

What you should consider: You may still need a little help to understand these techniques if you are an absolute beginner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top book to help you learn to sew for money

“Sewing School: 21 Sewing Projects Kids Will Love to Make”

What you need to know: This is designed with young crafters in mind.

What you’ll love: You don’t need a sewing machine for any of these projects. Cut-out patterns come together easily for kids ages 5 and up. Instructions are clear and illustrated.

What you should consider: These projects are really for very young sewers. Older children may find them too simple and be bored.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Singer: The Complete Photo Guide to Sewing,” 3rd Edition

What you need to know: Written by one of the most trusted names in sewing machines, this book is perfect for those looking to move from hand-sewing to machine.

What you’ll love: It’s comprehensive, with topics that range from getting to know your sewing machine to completing complex tasks. It has detailed instructions and step-by-step guidance, plus projects to get started on.

What you should consider: If you are a true beginner, this might be too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.