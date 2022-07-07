Which camping stool is best?

A stool is a key piece of camping gear, as it can vastly improve your experience no matter what you plan to achieve during your adventure. The best camping stool is sturdy enough to support your weight, comfortable enough to relax on by the fire with friends, and lightweight enough to include in your gear without weighing you down.

If you want something that boasts all of those benefits, with extras, the Jenseits Backpack Cooler Stool is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a camping stool

Its purpose

A camping stool is a backless seat that is easily portable. It’s crucial because it provides comfortable seating while it keeps you off the potentially wet, muddy, or cold dirt. It’s also vital for avoiding bites from bugs or anything else that crawls or slithers on the ground.

While these stools are versatile enough to take anywhere, they are most commonly used for hunting, fishing, and relaxing by the fire.

Its frame material

Your camping stool needs to be both durable and lightweight. Here are three common materials their frames are made from and their primary benefits.

Aluminum: It’s lightweight, affordable, and does not rust.

It’s lightweight, affordable, and does not rust. Polypropylene : It’s affordable, lightweight, and waterproof.

: It’s affordable, lightweight, and waterproof. Steel: It lasts for years, is easy to maintain, and can tolerate more weight.

Its frame design

The best frame for your stool depends on where you plan to use it most. While a foldable design with a fabric seat can be comfortable when sitting by the fire, that setup is not ideal for hunters who need a stealthy seat with adjustable heights. Here are three common frame styles that might fit your needs.

Telescopic: Performs best on flat surfaces, opens into a column design and packs into a thin disk when closed. You can adjust its height by pulling apart its interlocking segments.

Performs best on flat surfaces, opens into a column design and packs into a thin disk when closed. You can adjust its height by pulling apart its interlocking segments. Three-legged: Boasts a sturdy tripod design that provides stability no matter where you place it, as long as the feet have a nonslip grip on the bottom. It packs away easily and is very lightweight.

Boasts a sturdy tripod design that provides stability no matter where you place it, as long as the feet have a nonslip grip on the bottom. It packs away easily and is very lightweight. Scissor: Features a foldable design built for comfort and flat surfaces. It typically has a cloth seat that gives you enough space to relax when unfolded.

What to look for in a quality camping stool

Weight capacity

While most camping stools can bear weights up to 400 pounds, some can support up to 550 pounds. Consider a camping chair if you need a seat that can handle more weight.

Lightweight

Every ounce you load onto your back matters if your camping adventure involves a hike, especially if you are headed to a remote area. Generally, your camping gear should weigh between 10%-20% of your body weight. For example, if you weigh 185 pounds, you should aim for a maximum weight of 37 pounds on your back.

That is why you should shoot for a camping stool that weighs less than 3 pounds. They are easy to find, and the rest of your gear adds up quickly.

Easy setup

One of the hardest parts of camping is the setup and tear down, so your camping stool should not add to that burden. The best ones do not require you to assemble anything; the only added piece you should need is its carrying bag or strap.

How much you can expect to spend on a camping stool

While camping stool prices vary by brand and material, most cost $25-$100.

Camping stool FAQ

How can you make your camping stool last?

A. Check that its joints are free of sand, dirt, and debris before folding them, and avoid leaving it out in direct sunlight. While it’s not always possible to keep your gear clean and dry while camping, make it a priority to wash your stool thoroughly when you get home.

What’s the difference between a camping stool and a camping chair?

A. A camping chair has a back and arms, while a stool simply provides you with a comfortable place to rest your backside.

What’s the best camping stool to buy?

Top camping stool

Jenseits Backpack Cooler Stool

What you need to know: It has a built-in backpack cooler, making it an excellent all-in-one stool for short camping adventures with friends.

What you’ll love: This foldable backpack stool has padded straps for comfort and pockets to secure your valuables. Its cooler section is well insulated and closes with a two-way zipper. It is also water-resistant and boasts a steel frame that holds up to 400 pounds.

What you should consider: Some might not want the added backpack cooler attached to their stool.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camping stool for the money

Boreeman Lightweight Retractable Stool

What you need to know: This adjustable stool reaches 12 heights, up to 17.72 inches tall.

What you’ll love: This collapsible stool has a durable fish scale structure, nonslip bottom and can hold up to 400 pounds. At just over 2.5 pounds, it’s portable and comes with an adjustable carrying strap.

What you should consider: The seat is unpadded, and its diameter is just under 10 inches, so it might not be very comfortable for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Walkstool 3-Legged Folding Stool

What you need to know: It is a dedicated three-legged stool that puts quality and comfort above all else.

What you’ll love: It’s made from lightweight aluminum and has three sturdy telescopic legs. It lets you pick among four models with sitting heights ranging from 18-30 inches, and its weight capacities range from 440-550 pounds. It’s easily portable and comes with a convenient carrying bag.

What you should consider: While expensive for a three-legged stool, it is made from premium materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.