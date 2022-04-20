Which navy blue comforter is best?

Navy blue is a classic color, perfect for interior design. It’s prized for its warmth, depth and vigor. If you’re looking to transform your bedroom with this gorgeous color, start with the largest visual element: your comforter.

Choosing the right bedding for your home depends on your climate, body temperature and taste. For a navy-blue comforter that will look good with any decor and keep you warm year-round, opt for the Royal LuxeLightweight Microfiber Color Down Alternative Full/Queen Comforter.

What to know before you buy a navy blue comforter

Benefits of navy blue

Navy is a deeper and darker shade of blue, which instills a sense of security and confidence. And blue is one of the more calming colors on the color wheel, making it an ideal option for the bedroom. These aspects make navy a great choice for creating a contemplative and peaceful space.

Colors that go with navy blue

Navy blue pairs well with various palettes, but it can unintentionally dominate a space. You should use it strategically as the darkest color in your decor. It goes nicely with other warm hues, such as yellows, reds, oranges and greens.

Another classic and contemporary pairing is blue and white. This combination is chic, crisp and clean, especially in a minimalistic style. You can also use it as a nautical aesthetic in beach or lake homes.

Styling navy blue

Navy provides a luscious backdrop for eye-catching accents. Metal accessories or highlights bring out the warmth of this hue, such as gold, brass and copper.

If you want to play up the mature aspect of navy, decorate with angular forms and classically inspired furniture. Opt for decadent fabrics like velvet and embroidered linen if you want something more luxurious.

Pattern vs. solid color

Patterns offer an opportunity to introduce decorative motifs into your decor and tone down the impact of this bold color. It’s best to pair it with neutral backgrounds and complementary colors. An embroidered comforter, for example, is a great way to add a little navy blue without darkening your room.

What to look for in a quality navy blue comforter

Down filling vs. down alternative

You’ll want to find the right filling for your climate and body temperature. Down is excellent at trapping heat and wicking moisture. While it makes for a solid all-season comforter, down is best for cold-climate bedding and cooler sleepers. Due to its quality, down is more expensive than its alternatives.

Down alternatives are hypoallergenic substitutes that mimic down’s properties using synthetic or natural fibers. Common synthetic fibers are polyester and lyocell. These are typically a more lightweight, all-season option for hot sleepers on a budget.

Fill power and weight

Fill power describes how fluffy your comforter feels. A high fill power means your comforter will be plush and fluffy, which is better for insulation and warmth. Fill weight describes the total weight of all of the stuffing combined. A high fill weight with low fill power will feel quite dense and heavy. A happy medium is a modest weight combined with a high fill power.

Stitching

There are two kinds of stitching found in comforters: sewn-though and baffle-box.

Sewn-through stitch: This method simply sews the two layers of fabric into a grid to create pockets for the filling. The pockets tend to taper at the edges, causing the filling to bunch in the center and create cold, flat spots. These comforters are breathable and perfect for warmer climates. However, they can leave you shivering in cold winters.

This method simply sews the two layers of fabric into a grid to create pockets for the filling. The pockets tend to taper at the edges, causing the filling to bunch in the center and create cold, flat spots. These comforters are breathable and perfect for warmer climates. However, they can leave you shivering in cold winters. Baffle-box stitch: A baffle-box stitch comforter inserts fabric between each quilt square vertically to form a cube. This distributes the stuffing more evenly for maximum loft. These kinds of comforters are best for cold climates. Look for a light fill type if you want an all-season baffle-box stitch that won’t suffocate you in the warmer months.

How much you can expect to spend on a navy blue comforter

A lightweight, synthetic comforter can cost between $25-$60. With premium fabrics and fills, expect to pay around $70-$220.

Navy blue comforter FAQ

What’s the difference between a duvet and a comforter?

A. Duvets and comforters are two different kinds of bedding. While they are both stuffed, a comforter is a single piece of bedding without a cover. Duvets have two pieces, the stuffed insert and the cover. These are easier to clean but more expensive than comforters.

How do you clean a comforter?

A. Comforters can usually go in the washing machine. However, make sure to check the care instructions before throwing them in. And always use multiple rinse cycles to help wash out any suds trapped in the fill.

What’s the best navy blue comforter to buy?

Top navy blue comforter

Royal LuxeLightweight Microfiber Color Down Alternative Full/Queen Comforter

What you need to know: This plush comforter is lightweight yet still keeps you warm.

What you’ll love: The sewn-through construction and polyester fill make this down-alternative comforter perfect for year-round usage. It comes in a solid, soft navy tone that goes well with white or gray palettes.

What you should consider: Some users noticed quality-control issues with the stitching.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top navy blue comforter for the money

CozyLux Full/Queen Bed in a Bag Seven-Piece Comforter Set

What you need to know: This is a good all-season comforter for those on a budget in moderate climates.

What you’ll love: It has a brushed-microfiber fill and a box stitch, making it a good option if you live somewhere with mild winters. The solid-color fabric is a deep dark blue, and it comes with a matching set of shams, pillowcases and sheets.

What you should consider: The sheets in this set run large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chic Home Carlton Six-Piece Comforter Set

What you need to know: This patterned comforter mixes navy blue with a neutral almond color for a classy, contemporary look.

What you’ll love: The polyester fill of this comforter mimics the properties of cotton, making it a good piece of bedding for both the summer and the winter. The set comes with matching bed skirts, decorative pillows and large shams.

What you should consider: The geometric pattern is modern and might clash with classical decoration.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

