Summer means plenty of time spent outdoors in the nice weather doing things like camping, swimming and hiking. However, the last thing you want is a nasty sunburn, which hurts and is also bad for your skin health. That’s why protecting yourself from the sun’s harmful UV rays is crucial when spending time outdoors this summer. You’ll want to stock up on sunscreen, hats and covers to stay safe and keep the fun going.

​​BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the best products that will keep you safe in the sun.

Wekapo Beach Blanket

This mat can accommodate up to seven people and is excellent for beach days. It has a triple-stitched construction for superior durability and a water- and sand-resistant design that lets you pack it up quickly without any mess. Plus, it comes with stakes and anchor loops to secure it to the ground.

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Scalp and Hair Mist

This scalp and hair mist will protect you from harmful UV rays without weighing down your hair. It’s a dermatologist-approved formula that will leave your skin slightly glowing but not greasy, and it’s effective for up to two hours while swimming. Plus, it doesn’t leave any streaks or marks like other sunscreens.

Banana Boat Kids Sport Sunscreen Spray

Kids love having fun in the sun during the summer, but it’s crucial to protect them from UV rays, which can cause nasty sunburns. This sunscreen is formulated with Powerstay Technology that’s gentle enough for sensitive skin and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Coolibar UPF 50+ Kid’s Sandshark Long Sleeve Surf Shirt

It might seem outrageous to wear long sleeves during the summer, but this surf shirt is perfect for preventing sunburns and staying cool at a pool or beach. It is made with breathable four-way stretch fabric for a comfortable feel and has flatlock seams to prevent chafing.

Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are back in style, so you’ll want to add one to your wardrobe this summer. This washed bucket hat has a premium feel and embroidered trefoil branding. It’s available in 29 colors and styles, including denim, gray wash and camouflage.

