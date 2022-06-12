Which Kenmore refrigerator is best?

Choosing the right refrigerator can be a long process as you shop around the large variety of brands. One of the better options available is Kenmore—a well-respected mid-tier and high-value brand with options including the classic top freezer and modern side-by-side, as well as various colors and materials.

The best Kenmore refrigerator is the Kenmore 36-Inch, 25-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator and Freezer. This Kenmore has all the top-dollar features you want, including an ice maker and dispenser and adjustable shelving.

What to know before you buy a Kenmore refrigerator

Size

External: The external size of a Kenmore refrigerator is the height, width and depth, with the width being the main size listed in marketing. Always add 1 or 2 inches to the exterior dimensions when shopping to allow for the necessary airflow around the unit once installed.

Internal: The internal size is given in cubic feet, with Kenmore refrigerators having options between roughly 15 and 34 cubic feet. Keep in mind that these measurements aren’t exact as many tend to be roughly half a cubic foot shy of the marketing.

Style

Kenmore refrigerators are available in all the same styles most refrigerator brands have, including the most common top freezer and modern French door.

What to look for in a quality Kenmore refrigerator

Ice and water maker/dispenser

Most mid-tier and higher models of Kenmore refrigerator include an ice maker in the freezer section, while the higher-end models also include a dispenser in the door. Water dispensers are included should the Kenmore refrigerator have an ice dispenser. Pay close attention when shopping for lower-cost Kenmore refrigerators, because many exclude ice making to cut costs.

Appearance

Kenmore refrigerators typically come in one of three appearance styles: white, black and stainless steel. White and black options typically are matte and usually the only options when shopping for a low-end Kenmore refrigerators. Stainless steel options are available for certain low-end models, but the material usually is reserved for mid-tier Kenmore refrigerators and up. Only the high-end stainless steel Kenmore refrigerators might include some form of smudge and fingerprint protection, if that is important to you.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kenmore refrigerator

Kenmore is one of the more affordable brands available with most options being $750-$1,500. You won’t get much space or fancy features for below $1,000, while anything above $1,500 is typically what you can find for less, only in much bigger sizes and with the occasional new technology thrown in.

Kenmore refrigerator FAQ

How big of a Kenmore refrigerator do you really need to have?

A. That depends on a few factors. The only factor concerning the external size of your prospective Kenmore refrigerator is what will fit in the space you plan on placing it. For internal sizes, you need to consider how many people will be using it as well as how often you cook and eat at home. When buying one of its refrigerators, Kenmore suggests an allocation of roughly 5 cubic feet of space per person who will use it; if you rarely eat out and regularly stuff your Kenmore refrigerator, you’ll likely want much more than 5 cubic feet per person.

What’s the best way to clean a Kenmore refrigerator?

A. Cleaning a Kenmore refrigerator is easy and only needs to be done three or four times a year, barring any accidental spills. First, remove all edible items and set them to the side. Remove and soak all removable storage items, such as drawers and shelves, in a solution of baking soda and water. While they soak, use a cloth soaked in the same solution to wipe clean the interior. Dry everything thoroughly before replacing the contents.

What’s the best Kenmore refrigerator to buy?

Top Kenmore refrigerator

Kenmore 36-Inch, 25-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator and Freezer

What you need to know: This Kenmore refrigerator includes all the best high-end conveniences, such as an ice maker and dispenser, water dispenser and adjustable shelving.

What you’ll love: The total size of each section is 15.46 cubic feet for the refrigerator section and 9.11 cubic feet for the freezer section. Two crisper drawers have plenty of space for storing fruits and vegetables.

What you should consider: The crisper drawers take up roughly one-quarter of the refrigerator’s storage space, and the freezer is too narrow to store extra-large or extra-wide products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kenmore refrigerator for the money

Kenmore 33-Inch, 210-Cubic-Foot Top Freezer

What you need to know: An excellent budget Kenmore refrigerator, it has plenty of space in a compact form for smaller kitchens and households.

What you’ll love: The shelving is easy to move around to make room for any size item. The door bins are large enough to comfortably hold gallon-sized jugs of milk. The LED light is long-lasting but easy to replace when needed.

What you should consider: You’ll need to purchase an ice maker separately, and the white color isn’t the easiest to match with most kitchen designs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kenmore 33-Inch, 21-Cubic-Foot Top Freezer With Toshiba Microwave Oven

What you need to know: This Kenmore refrigerator and Toshiba microwave combo makes for a perfect kitchen-appliance starter kit for new homes.

What you’ll love: Both the Kenmore refrigerator and the Toshiba microwave come in stainless steel, making it easy to match to each other and any other kitchen appliances. An ice maker is included in the Kenmore refrigerator.

What you should consider: This combo pack is mostly intended for those in new, small apartments that don’t already include either appliance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

