This year, Cyber Monday, the annual post-Thanksgiving online-only shopping extravaganza, falls on Nov. 27. However, many retailers offer great discounts both online and in-store well before Black Friday on Nov. 24. For beauty lovers, it’s a great time to save with Ulta’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, with many makeups, skincare and hair products available right now at impressively low prices.

Ulta’s Black Friday deals began online on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. CT and extend through Nov. 25 (plus, a whole extra slate of deals launched on Nov. 21). We’re stocking up on fan favorites such as the T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Hair Dryer with Automated Heat and Lancome Hypnose Drama Instant Full Volume Waterproof Mascara.

BestReviews has reviewed and tested many products, so stay up to date with the hottest deals by checking back regularly for updates on the best Ulta Cyber Monday deals.

Last updated on Nov. 24, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PT.

Top Ulta Cyber Monday deals

Ahead of the official start of Cyber Monday, Ulta will begin offering early Black Friday discounts on many of their top items by high-quality brands including T3, Pureology, L’ange and more. These are our favorite deals, including ones on products we’ve tested and love.

30% OFF

We think the T3’s Featherweight hair dryer is an excellent high-quality hair dryer option for someone who wants a product above and beyond your typical hair dryer but doesn’t want to shell out $400 on a Dyson. With five heat settings and three speed settings, this 1.5-pound hair dryer allowed for a ton of customization in styling when we tested it. It comes with four attachments to accommodate various types of hair.

50% OFF

Along with the brand’s full lineup, this flexible-hold, anti-humidity hairspray will be available at half price. The medium-hold product delivers volume, lift and shine — without leaving hair crunchy or stiff. It can be used on all hair types.

30% OFF

Fine, dry and color-treated hair will soak up this hydrating conditioner, which works to restore moisture and softness. It contains moisturizing jojoba along with green tea, which helps to promote a healthy-looking scalp. Meanwhile, sage supports hair follicles.

40% OFF

Add moisture, shine and flexible definition to curly hair using this strong-hold styling gel. The product is packed with hair-loving ingredients, including babassu oil, which moisturizes and adds shine, and flax seed extract, which helps to support hair elasticity. Shea butter, avocado oil and sunflower oil up the moisture even more.

Other beauty deals worth checking out:

Best Ulta Cyber Monday makeup deals

Ulta Beauty’s makeup selection is impressive, as it spans from super affordable products to high-end brands. During Ulta’s Black Friday sale, you can score excellent savings, especially on pricey makeup brands such as MAC, Lancome and IT Cosmetics.

30% OFF

With an impressive 55-shade offering, MAC’s SPF 15 foundation offers a natural-looking matte finish with a lightweight feel. The coverage is buildable from medium to full, and it provides up to 24 hours of continuous wear (though we don’t recommend sleeping with it on, of course!). This product is oil-free, making it great for people with combination or oily skin.

50% OFF

We’re big fans of Nudestix’s easy-to-use multifunction makeup products, including this blurring mattifying stick, which works like a filter for your face IRL. The balm-to-powder formula blots oil on your skin, working to create a soft matte finish and blur textural imperfections. It’s formulated with vitamin E, which is a natural antioxidant that nourishes skin.

30% OFF

This CC cream is one of our favorites because it conceals and smooths like a foundation, but it feels as light as a moisturizer on the skin. It’s infused with micronized light-reflecting pigments to give glowing, radiant skin without a glittery or overly shimmery look. It comes in a dozen shades.

40% OFF

This high-quality product has our stamp of approval. We love that it’s specially designed to give you buildable volume thanks to a unique-shaped brush that’s crafted to deliver fullness. Though pricier than your average mascara, we feel it’s worth the splurge because it creates a voluminous look that stays flake-free, even if you cry, sweat or get a bit wet.

40% OFF

Though the entire Lancome mascara line is 40% off during Ulta’s Black Friday deals, we particularly love this volumizing mascara, which is great for people who prefer non-waterproof formulas. It delivers plenty of buildable volume to give an impactful, dramatic final look.

Other makeup deals worth checking out:

Ulta ia offering mascaras from top brands including Fenty Beauty, Too Faced and Benefit Cosmetics for only $12 .

. Select makeup items (ranging from lip gloss to eyeliner) from the Ulta Beauty Collection are available for 40% off retail prices.

Best Ulta Cyber Monday skin care deals

Whether you’re partial to a luxe face cream, fragrant body wash or skin-loving serums, Ulta’s deals are sure to delight. The retailer is slashing prices well before Cyber Monday on some of our favorite brands including COSRX, Fresh and La Roche-Posay.

40% OFF

As a skin care ingredient, snail mucin is believed to have powerful hydration properties. This cream, which is formulated with 92% snail mucin, repairs and soothes irritated, sensitized skin after breakouts. It helps to nourish and plump your skin while repairing damaged areas of the skin, leaving long-lasting hydration.

40% OFF

If you’re looking for a high-quality moisturizer with sun protection, this cream by La Roche-Posay is an excellent choice. The oil-free prebiotic moisturizer has a lightweight feel when applied to the skin, yet it delivers all-day hydration thanks to ingredients such as glycerin and niacinamide. It’s noncomedogenic and safe for sensitive skin.

40% OFF

The entire Hempz line (excluding holiday products) will be discounted during Ulta’s event, including this body cream, which is enriched with 100% pure organic hemp seed oil. It’s also loaded with shea butter and sunflower seed oil to help support the skin’s natural oil barrier. Meanwhile, antioxidant-rich ginger root extract helps calm the skin and slow signs of aging.

30% OFF

We love this tinted lip balm because it hydrates your lips while adding a sheer wash of color, making it perfect for use in the drying winter air. It’s formulated with sugar from beetroot and sugar cane, which has a hydrating effect on lips. It comes in 11 shades plus a clear version.

Other skin care deals worth checking out:

Up your bath routine with Tree Hut’s line of body washes, shave oils and body scrubs, all of which are 20% off .

. TULA Glow & Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm, which helps to brighten the skin under and around eyes, is 50% off.

When do Ulta Cyber Monday deals start?

Though the official Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27, Ulta Beauty is among many retailers offering early deals. Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Ulta is offering early Black Friday deals, which are exclusively available online. The first slate of deals rolled out on Nov. 18, and an even bigger selection of deals dropped on Nov. 21. These deals will run through Nov. 25. The retailer is offering impressive discounts on hair products, skin care and makeup items.

Why trust our recommendations?

To find the very best deals, we scoured the Ulta Beauty website for the top discounts on in-demand products. We made sure to highlight products that have been reviewed and approved by our beauty editor, Talia Ergas, and the BestReviews Testing Lab, which has tested hundreds of the best items to bring you top recommendations.

As Cyber Monday approaches, we will continue to update this article with the latest and greatest deals, so be sure to check back to see the top offers.

