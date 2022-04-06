Which Fenty Beauty skin care products are best?

After Fenty Beauty’s successful makeup launch, it didn’t take long for Rihanna to announce her newest venture: Fenty Skin. As expected, the highly anticipated celebrity skin care line sold out in minutes.

Fenty Skin has continued to develop new products and currently features an array of options from moisturizers to SPF to body scrub. If you’re curious about the best Fenty Beauty skin care, Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is one of the top choices. It is a two-in-one product, so it will save you time and money.

What to know before you buy Fenty Beauty skin care products

What’s unique about Fenty Beauty skin care products?

Earth-conscious

Fenty skin prides itself on being earth-conscious and participating in the reduce, reuse, recycle movement. To reduce, they’re eliminating excess packaging. For reuse, Fenty has a few refillable products. And finally, Fenty is ensuring the boxes they do use are recyclable.

Globally sourced clean ingredients

Globally sourced ingredients are important to Rihanna, who wants to ensure the best ingredients are represented from around the world. A few ingredients common in Fenty Skin products are Barbados cherry, Australian lemon myrtle, Kalahari melon, Japanese raisin tree and ginkgo biloba. Fenty also uses clean ingredients.

Neutral packaging and products

Fenty is passionate about ensuring that all products are made for all people, regardless of gender, race or skin type. The brand uses gender-neutral packaging, and the majority of its products are recommended for all skin types.

Types of skin care products

What to look for in a quality Fenty Beauty skin care product

Size

Fenty Skin and many other skin care brands offer products in a variety of sizes, from mini to travel to full-size. However, even full-size differs from one product to the next. To be sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck, be sure to take note of the fluid ounces and not just the size of the package.

Ingredients

Looking at ingredients is an ideal way to determine how a product will help your skin and if there are any potentially irritating ingredients. For example, fragrance can cause rashes on some skin types, while others love using a delicious-smelling product.

Skin type

Not every skin care product is going to work for every skin type. Knowing your skin type is the first step. The main skin types are oily, combination, normal and dry. One product that differs greatly depending on skin type is moisturizer. Oily skin types may only need a light moisturizer or no moisturizer, while those with dry skin will appreciate a thick formula.

How much you can expect to spend on Fenty Beauty skin care products

Fenty Beauty skin care products start around $14 for miniature sizes and can cost up to $70 for bundles or sets.

Fenty Beauty skin care product FAQ

Is Fenty Beauty skin care good for sensitive skin?

A. No. All Fenty Skin products currently contain fragrance, which is not recommended for sensitive skin, including acne-, rosacea- and eczema-prone skin. Those with sensitive skin can develop contact dermatitis or rashes from some fragrance.

Are Fenty Beauty skin care products vegan?

A. Yes. Fenty Skin prides itself on using quality, clean ingredients that follow the European Union’s high standards, which bans 1,400 ingredients. All Fenty Skin products are also gluten-free.

What’s the best Fenty Beauty skin care product to buy?

Top Fenty Beauty skin care

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

What you need to know: As a two-in-one product, this SPF moisturizer will save you time and money.

What you’ll love: Since it’s oil-free and noncomedogenic, this duo product is ideal for acne-prone skin. In addition to moisturizing and protecting your skin from the sun, it also targets dark spots with niacinamide.

What you should consider: Since it’s a moisturizer and SPF combo, it’s not ideal to use as a nighttime moisturizer.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Top Fenty Beauty skin care product for the money

Fenty Skin Total Cleans’r Makeup Removing Cleanser

What you need to know: This gentle cleanser transforms from a cream to a lather and is thorough enough to remove makeup.

What you’ll love: This cleanser is packed full of quality ingredients like Barbados cherry, ginkgo biloba and green tea. It’s designed to replace the double cleanse without stripping or drying out the skin.

What you should consider: The cleanser is a thick formula, and the squeeze tube hole is small, making it challenging to press out the product.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum

What you need to know: Those looking to simplify their routine without sacrificing quality ingredients will appreciate this two-in-one toner and serum combo.

What you’ll love: This product features quality ingredients designed to target pores, improve the look of dark spots, brighten, smooth and fight shine. It’s also cruelty-free, gluten-free and vegan.

What you should consider: This product has a heavy fragrance that is not ideal for all skin types.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

