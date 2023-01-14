When you sweat, toxins and dead skin cells are removed from the body, allowing new ones to grow. This can lead to healthier, brighter skin.

Which skin care solutions should every guy consider?

A lot of skin care products may seem like they’re marketed toward women, but taking care of your skin is important for everyone. Skin care solutions include general cleansing and moisturizing products for the face and body, and are best used in conjunction for optimal results.

If you are having a problem with your skin, ask a dermatologist for help troubleshooting it. Otherwise, you may just want to pick products that protect you from the effects of the sun and environmental stressors. Also, consider how many products you prefer to use and the purpose of their ingredients as you curate your product line-up.

What every guy should know before buying skin care

Multi-product system

Consistency is key to a good multi-product skin care routine, which requires application in the morning and evening. A routine with multiple products will include a cleanser, a serum and a moisturizer. The same gentle cleanser and moisturizer can be used during both day and night routines, but use a vitamin C serum in the morning and a retinoid at night.

Ingredients

Consider the purpose of the ingredients in the products:

Salicylic acid: If you have acne or easily irritated skin, choose products with salicylic acid. This ingredient works to combat acne, scarring and irritation.

Vitamin C: If you have dry, dull skin, it can improve with the use of a vitamin C serum. This protects your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays, and the antioxidants brighten your complexion.

Hyaluronic acid: If you want to hydrate your face and reduce wrinkles, consider bringing a product with hyaluronic acid into your skin care routine. This ingredient, when paired with vitamin C, works to hydrate the skin like other humectants and emollients, and reduces the appearance of fine lines.

Fragrance-free: If you have sensitive skin, avoid chemical and natural fragrances so you don't irritate it.

Hydration: It's important to keep your skin hydrated with products such as moisturizers and skin care oils.

How much you can expect to spend on skin care solutions

Skin care solutions for men cost $15-$70 depending on size, ingredients and brand. You can find drugstore brands for $15-$25 and department store products for closer to $30-$70.

Tips for guys buying skin care solutions

Start now: You do not have to have irritated skin to start a skin care routine. Some products are intended to prevent fine lines and wrinkles and improve the brightness of the skin.

Consider skin type: Pay attention to your skin type when purchasing skin solutions. Some products are for dry skin and some are for oily skin.

Check for fragrances: Products without fragrance are best for sensitive skin.

Exfoliate: Gently exfoliate the skin in small circular motions before you apply your skin products to allow for better absorption.

Branch out: A product does not need to say "for men" on it to be used by men. Pick the scents, ingredients, formula and price that works for you.

Think about packaging: Products with a pump harbor fewer bacteria than those in a jar.

Go beyond the face: Skin care is more than just about your face. Find solutions that work for the rest of your body, too.

Skin care solutions for men FAQ

When should I see a dermatologist?

Men with acne should see a dermatologist if they have problems that can’t be treated with simple skin products. If you experience recurring acne, speak to a dermatologist about the best option for your skin type. This will, at the very least, get you on track to finding the right products for you.

How important is a skin care routine for men?

A skin care routine is important regardless of gender. A good skin care routine not only lets your skin look its best now and protects it from harmful pollutants and stressors, it will keep the skin youthful.

Ingredients such as vitamin C and ferulic acid work to preserve the skin’s elasticity, preventing fine lines and wrinkles caused by UV radiation. A skin routine that includes products with sun protection can keep your skin looking youthful and lessen your chances of skin cancer.

Best skin care solutions every guy should consider under $50

Paula’s Choice Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30

This item is formulated with sun protection to shield your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays. It moisturizes the skin with ingredients such as antioxidants and resveratrol to repair and renew sun-damaged skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser

This face wash features charcoal to remove the dirt from pores and leave skin clearer. It’s great for combination to oily skin and can reduce the appearance of pores.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Dickinson’s Enhanced Witch Hazel Hydrating Toner With Rose Water

This gentle cleanser hydrates the skin with rose water, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It’s 98% distilled witch hazel and moisturizes the skin while refining pores. It is dermatologist recommended and contains no parabens, dyes, sulfates or gluten.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream

This water-based moisturizer contains adaptogenic herbs to calm the skin and prevent the effects of daily stressors such as pollutants and UV rays. It’s good for all skin types, especially sensitive skin. It comes in recycled packaging and contains no added parabens, sulfates or mineral oil.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Jack Black Protein Booster Skin Serum

Rich in peptides, this serum is a great multipurpose choice for anyone who doesn’t have particular goals in mind. It absorbs into the skin easily and can reduce wrinkling.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Burt’s Bees Sensitive Solutions Calming Eye Cream

Great for sensitive skin, this soothing eye cream moisturizes and reduces redness, puffiness and irritation. It contains 98.7% natural ingredients such as aloe and rice milk, and isn’t tested on animals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

