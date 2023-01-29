Most dentists recommend using mouthwash twice a day: once in the morning and once at night.

Which organic mouthwash is best?

Everyone wants to keep their mouth healthy, but relying on a traditional mouthwash may not be the best way to go. Traditional mouthwashes contain harsh ingredients and even chemicals that could potentially be more harmful than beneficial. Instead, you may want to consider an organic mouthwash.

There are many options to choose from when it comes to organic mouthwashes. Some of these, such as the Essential Oxygen BR Organic Brushing Rinse, can also help you get that pearly white smile.

What to know before you buy organic mouthwash

Ingredients

Unlike traditional mouthwashes, which use artificial flavors, chemicals and harsh ingredients to freshen your breath, organic options are made with natural ingredients such as essential oils and hydrogen peroxide. Despite that, they are no less effective at whitening, reducing plaque or freshening your breath.

It should be noted that there is a difference between natural mouthwashes and organic mouthwashes, so pay close attention to these two terms when purchasing one. “Organic” is a regulated word, meaning companies are not allowed to put it on their labels unless their products are made with all organic ingredients. Conversely, “natural” is not a regulated term, and companies can place it on their label even if their product contains synthetic or genetically modified ingredients.

Taste

If you have never used an organic mouthwash, you may find the taste a bit of a surprise. Although traditional, nonorganic mouthwashes have names like spearmint and peppermint, most of their flavorings are artificial, as is how they taste. Organic mouthwashes tend to have a more herbaceous flavor that many may not be used to. Their flavor also tends not to be as strong as traditional mouthwashes.

Sensation

Not all organic mouthwashes create the same sensation in the mouth. Some have an intense burn similar to traditional mouthwashes and leave your mouth feeling bright and fresh. Others are gentler and barely burn at all. Depending on the ingredients and their potency, these may or may not leave behind that fresh feeling in the mouth, but that doesn’t mean they are any less effective.

If you prefer a gentle mouthwash that doesn’t create much of a burning sensation, it is best to choose options free of alcohol, menthol or a strong concentration of hydrogen peroxide. You can find both organic and nonorganic alcohol-free mouthwashes.

What to look for in a quality organic mouthwash

Bottle size

Make sure to pay attention to the bottle size when purchasing an organic mouthwash. One product may appear cheaper than the other at first glance, but it may turn out to be just a 10- or 12-ounce bottle versus a 16-ounce one, so the per-ounce price is actually higher. There are also some twin packs and 32-ounce bottles you can buy, which generally offer better value.

Whitening formula

Some mouthwashes do more than just freshen your breath. They also contain ingredients designed to lift stains and help whiten your teeth. The most notable and effective of these is hydrogen peroxide, which is the same ingredient most dentists use to whiten teeth.

Plaque control

Organic mouthwashes can also help reduce plaque through the use of antiseptic ingredients. These will usually contain essential oils and hydrogen peroxide in higher concentrations than formulas not specifically designed for plaque control.

How much you can expect to spend on organic mouthwash

Most organic mouthwashes cost between 50 cents and $1.50 per ounce. This translates to $8-$24 for a 16-ounce bottle.

Organic mouthwash FAQ

How long do you need to swish organic mouthwash?

A. Organic mouthwash should be swished for the same amount of time as traditional options, which is between 30 and 60 seconds. Doing it for any longer than that doesn’t offer any additional benefits.

Is it OK to swallow organic mouthwash?

A. Although organic mouthwashes are made from natural ingredients, you still want to avoid swallowing them. Many of the ingredients have the potential to cause gastrointestinal distress or make you sick.

Is organic mouthwash safe for kids?

A. Organic mouthwash is safer for kids than traditional options; however, you still need to teach them how to use it properly. This means it is best to supervise their use until you are confident that your kids know not to swallow any. That said, experts recommend not to let any child under the age of 6 use a mouthwash, organic or otherwise.

What’s the best organic mouthwash to buy?

Top organic mouthwash

Essential Oxygen BR Organic Brushing Rinse

What you need to know: This is one of the few USDA-certified organic mouthwashes on the market, and it both whitens teeth and freshens breath.

What you’ll love: It is available in three popular flavors, including wintergreen and cinnamon, and it is sugar- and alcohol-free.

What you should consider: Some find the aftertaste unpleasant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top organic mouthwash for the money

Lucky Teeth Organic Peroxide Mouthwash

What you need to know: This whitening mouthwash gets the job done without relying on fillers, binding agents or artificial flavors.

What you’ll love: It also helps treat gum disease and inflammation, and it is reasonably effective at removing stains.

What you should consider: It doesn’t create that burning sensation many people look for in a mouthwash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Banyan Botanicals Daily Swish

What you need to know: This certified organic product works as a mouth rinse or for oil pulling.

What you’ll love: It’s available in mint or cinnamon flavors. It’s completely plant-based and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: Some users report not liking the taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

