Color Wow is a hair care brand founded by Gail Federici in 2013. Because color-treated hair is more susceptible to damage, the brand offers products that target and treat hair conditions that may result from chemically treating your hair. For a Color Wow product designed to make your hair amazing instantly, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment is the best.

What to know before you buy a Color Wow product

Hair type

Hair is generally classified by curl patterns. It’s best to select products that define and nourish that pattern:

Straight hair: This pattern is straight and silky, but tends to look flat when it’s not properly cared for. It requires products that add volume and minimize shine, such as volumizing shampoos and conditioners.

Hair condition

Color Wow offers a range of products that don’t just work for your hair type, but also treat and maintain its condition. For instance, there are leave-in conditioners and serums which are a good choice if you have dry or brittle hair. These also serve as heat protectants that nourish your hair and keep it from breaking when heat is applied. There are also keratin-infused products that treat split ends and frizzy, dry or thin hair.

Everyone’s hair is unique, so experiment. Find out what your hair needs and what products best treat or maintain it.

Ingredients

Certain ingredients, such as sulfates and parabens, are commonly found in hair products but may cause some damage to your hair with extended use. Color Wow products are sulfate- and paraben-free, letting your hair thrive without stripping it of its health.

What to look for in a quality Color Wow product

Results

Color Wow products contain ingredients such as antioxidants that not only reverse damage but also protect your hair from future damage. The results are quick and gradually become more visible.

Subtle fragrance

Some Color Wow products contain subtle fragrances that are either fresh or herbal and are gentle enough to be used even if you are sensitive to fragrances. Others contain no added fragrance, giving them a light but pleasant scent that comes from the ingredients used. Check the ingredient list to see if a product has fragrance.

Lightweight

Color Wow’s products are lightweight and can be used regularly. They do not weigh your hair down but leave it feeling fresh and light, while leaving as little debris as possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a Color Wow product

They cost $12 to $50, depending on the product’s type and size.

Color Wow product FAQ

Can I use Color Wow root cover-up on my eyebrows?

A. Yes. A small amount of the powder can be applied with an eyebrow brush to give good results.

Should I use Color Wow Dream Coat on every wash?

A. Dream Coat stays on your hair for three to four washes and does not need to be reapplied at every wash.

Can you use Color Wow on non-color-treated hair?

A. Yes, it can be used on hair that is not chemically or color-treated.

What’s the best Color Wow product to buy?

Top Color Wow product

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment

What you need to know: This keratin-infused treatment spray is suitable for all hair types.

What you’ll love: Its humidity-free formula acts like a raincoat to keep your hair free of frizz even when it has been exposed to water. It can be applied to towel-dried hair and then blow-dried to activate it, leaving your hair glossy while protecting it from heat. The calendula extract it contains moisturizes your hair and keeps it from drying up.

What you should consider: Some people say its consistency is too light, similar to water, and may leave your hair feeling stiff.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Color Wow product for the money

Color Wow Mini Dream Cocktail Carb-Infused Thickening Leave-in Treatment

What you need to know: This is a leave-in treatment designed to thicken your hair.

What you’ll love: It is heat-activated when you blow dry, with instant results. It also contains ingredients that use heat to bond your hair strands together, giving them a weightless mass that doesn’t weigh your hair down.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say it is too greasy and may slightly dull blond colored hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Color Wow Extra-Large Bombshell Volumizer

What you need to know: This alcohol-free spray volumizes flat and limp hair.

What you’ll love: It’s fortified with strand-strengthening ingredients that strengthen each hair cuticle, leaving it nourished and protected. This also protects your hair from heat and adds to its natural gloss and shine without making it stiff or crunchy.

What you should consider: Some users report it doesn’t add enough volume.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

