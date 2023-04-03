Which perfume for teens is best?

Your child’s teen years are the time for self-exploration, gaining a little independence, branching out and beginning to define what they enjoy and who they are. Finding the right perfume, makeup looks, hygiene products and clothing are all part of this self-exploration.

Perfumes for teens are a wonderful way to help them feel excited about becoming an adult and defining themselves. Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet provides a soft floral scent and a complex, sophisticated blend.

What to know before you buy a perfume for teens

Signature perfume

It may feel important for your teen to find a signature perfume, since it can help them express their style and personality. Buying a signature perfume for your teen is well worth the investment, since it can give them more confidence.

Bottle duration and sizing

Perfumes come in at least two bottle sizes. A 1-ounce bottle lasts 3 months on average if you use it on a daily basis, but it can last as long as a year if you use it more sparingly. Keep in mind that perfume can expire — expect it to last about 2 years as a rule of thumb.

Spritz vs. roll-on application

Roll-on fragrances let you directly apply perfume to particular areas, and perfume tends to work well when you put it on your pulse points, including your ankles, wrists and neck. Roll-on perfume is very concentrated, so it lasts a long time.

The other application option is a perfume spritz bottle, which you can spray on your clothing, hair and body. Spritz application creates a long-lasting, strong scent, but it tends to use more perfume, so your teen will likely go through the bottle more quickly than with a roll-on.

What to look for in a quality perfume for teens

Herbal vs. floral

The two main fragrance profiles for perfume are herbal and floral scents. Floral scents are sweet and include distilled essential oils that come from flowers, while herbal scents have a more musky, earthy smell and come from roots or herbs. Herbal scents are considered more autumnal and refined, while floral fragrances are associated with springtime and youth.

Regular vs. teen perfumes

Some brands create perfumes specifically meant for teens, but you can also purchase a regular perfume. There’s certainly nothing wrong with purchasing a perfume created for teens, but some of them lack the complexity or quality that comes with better-known perfume brands. Encourage your teenager to test out a few fragrances before you buy a perfume for them so they can find a scent they enjoy.

Designer preference

Rely on perfume products from designers you already know and trust if you’re having trouble choosing between different perfumes for your teen. Some of the most trusted and well-known perfume brands include Chanel, Philosophy, Clinique and Dior.

How much you can expect to spend on a perfume for teens

Perfumes for teens cost $30-$100, based on the size of the bottle, brand and ingredients.

Perfume for teens FAQ

When can teens begin wearing perfume?

A. Perfumes don’t come with an age recommendation, but it’s best to wait until your teen is at least 13 years old before buying them their first one. Make sure to check your teen’s student handbook for rules about perfume, since many schools don’t let students wear fragrances or scented products.

How much perfume should your teen apply?

A. You might think the more perfume, the better, but less is more when it comes to application. Applying more than two or three spritzes can produce an overwhelming scent and cause your teen or others to get a headache. They can always add more perfume later when it’s time for them to refresh their fragrance.

What’s the best perfume for teens to buy?

Top perfume for teens

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet

What you need to know: This popular Miss Dior perfume provides a soft floral scent and a complex, sophisticated blend.

What you’ll love: It’s long-lasting and light enough for daily use or wearing to work, with well-balanced notes of peony and rose and a grounded base of white musk.

What you should consider: Some people prefer the original Miss Dior perfume, saying it lasts longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top perfume for teens for the money

Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This light, gentle fragrance delivers a clean floral scent and is a delightful option for those looking for something daytime-friendly.

What you’ll love: It offers an uplifting opening, a bright burst of bergamot and a youthful, positive aroma. The base note is musk, but it’s not too dry, and the fragrance formula isn’t tested on animals.

What you should consider: This lighter perfume isn’t right for people looking for a statement fragrance.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Clinique Happy

What you need to know: It’s known for its radiant, vibrant fragrance and is often a signature scent.

What you’ll love: This perfume is light and bright enough for everyday wear with a top note of ruby red grapefruit. It offers an upbeat, pronounced scent, and a little goes a long way.

What you should consider: This perfume has a bold citrusy scent, which can be too much for some wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.