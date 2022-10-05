Which vampire makeup for all ages is best?

If you’re looking for a classic Halloween ensemble that’s affordable, easy to put together and usually a hit for both kids and adults, look no further than a vampire costume. All you need is black attire and the right makeup.

Don’t worry if makeup is not your strong suit. With the right vampire makeup, you can accomplish the perfect aesthetic with a few quick, easy steps.

The Mehron FX Makeup Kit for Halloween is a top pick because it has everything you need for a vampire look, and way more.

What to know before you buy vampire makeup for all ages

What is vampire makeup for all ages?

Making your face up as a vampire is simple and can take as little or as much time as you want.

As imagined by storytellers of yore, these creatures sleep all day and are up all night feasting on involuntary blood donations, in quantities that would make the Red Cross jealous. So to nail the basic look, you should have a sickly, sun-starved complexion and purple or black circles around your eyes. You can also add the remnants of a human’s contribution dripping from your mouth.

Steps to creating a vampire look

There are four steps to applying vampire makeup at a basic level:

Foundation: Apply a foundation that makes you look slightly sickly, or you can go the “Twilight” route and add some sparkle. Eyeliner: Add black, red or violet hues around your eyes for that “never slept” look. Smudge it to your liking. Lips: For those who choose to adorn their lips, apply bright red lipstick. Finishing touches: If you want to add something extra, drip a red substance on the corners of your mouth for that “just feasted” aesthetic.

Accessories to elevate your vampire costume

There are seven ways to take your vampire makeup to the next level:

Vampire fangs

Long eyelashes

White contacts

Elaborate eyeshadow

Glamorous red glitter

Vampire bite scars

Face contouring for a hollow look

What to look for in quality vampire makeup for all ages

Foundation ranges

It’s essential to get a vampire makeup set with a variety of foundation hues that people of all skin tones can work with. While collections of vampire makeup are unlikely to have every shade, they should have a wide enough range that anyone can create a mix that matches their ideal sickly shade.

Application tools

No vampire makeup set is complete without application tools. They don’t need to be elaborate, but four applicator types can help you achieve your perfect vampire look:

Sponges : These help you apply a smooth layer of cream foundations or makeup.

: These help you apply a smooth layer of cream foundations or makeup. Brushes : These let you add details to your vampire look. Generally, smaller brushes give you precision, and larger ones let you cover more surface area with less effort.

: These let you add details to your vampire look. Generally, smaller brushes give you precision, and larger ones let you cover more surface area with less effort. Stipple sponge : These help you add textures to your makeup by patting its uneven surface over your skin.

: These help you add textures to your makeup by patting its uneven surface over your skin. Powder puff: This applicator lets you apply an even layer of setting powder, so your makeup doesn’t rub off.

Fake blood

You don’t need to add blood to your vampire costume. However, a vampire makeup set for all ages should include some. There are four types to consider:

Squirt : A water-based formula that is great for blood-squirting effects. This formula eventually dries and crusts.

: A water-based formula that is great for blood-squirting effects. This formula eventually dries and crusts. Stage : A syrup-based blood that stays wet, drips and does not dry.

: A syrup-based blood that stays wet, drips and does not dry. Coagulated : A thick syrup-based formula that stays wet and does not drip.

: A thick syrup-based formula that stays wet and does not drip. Tooth: This lets you paint blood on your teeth and stays on until you remove it.

How much you can expect to spend on vampire makeup for all ages

Depending on the set’s number of included items, brand and quality, you’ll pay $10-$120.

Vampire makeup for all ages FAQ

What’s the best way to get vampire fangs to stay put?

A. Denture cream can help your vampire teeth stay in place. It’s safe to use and easy to clean off.

What clothing accessories can help you complete your vampire look?

A. Depending on the type of vampire aesthetic you’re going for, there are nine types of items that can help you complete your look:

Corset

Long cape

Black wig

Black gloves

Jeweled cane

Gothic jewelry

Velvet textured clothing

Black leather jacket

Tuxedo with a cape

What’s the best vampire makeup for all ages to buy?

Top vampire makeup for all ages

Mehron FX Makeup Kit for Halloween

What you need to know: This is the ultimate Halloween makeup kit, with terrifying looks for the whole family.

What you’ll love: The set has two cream makeup palettes for foundations of various shades, and four types of blood: coagulated, tooth, stage and squirt. It also has setting powder, everything you need to apply the makeup and a ton of bonus items.

What you should consider: This might be too much if you’re looking for a simple set for the kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vampire makeup for all ages for the money

Joyin 36-Piece Halloween Makeup Set

What you need to know: This set is simple to work with and washes off easily with soap and warm water.

What you’ll love: It comes with 12 face paint colors, five face paint crayons, two artist brushes and tooth wax. It also has two types of fake blood, liquid latex and some fake scars with oozing vampire bites.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said that the face paint doesn’t dry and easily rubs off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hitsuma 37-Piece Halloween Makeup Kit

What you need to know: This set is packed with everything you need to transform into a vampire.

What you’ll love: It has application tools, 12 colors, five crayons, skin wax and fake blood. It also has faux vampire bites with red and white body glitter to add a little glam to your look. It’s easy to remove with soap and water.

What you should consider: Some people reported that the colors didn’t register well on their skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews.

