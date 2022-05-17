Which Benefit Cosmetics products are best?

With its cheeky product names and distinctive packaging, Benefit Cosmetics makes fun and hassle-free makeup. The brand’s brow and eye products have earned a massive following, but Benefit offers high-performing makeup for the rest of your face, too. For a quick and simple way to get perfect brows, Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a Benefit Cosmetics product

User-friendly makeup

Whether you’re looking for a goof-proof mascara or a simple way to shape and tidy your eyebrows, Benefit Cosmetics takes the pressure out of doing makeup. Many Benefit products include custom applicators or brushes, easy-to-use spoolies and other thoughtful features. These, combined with Benefit’s hardworking and reliable product formulas, make doing your makeup fun and simple.

Fun and functional packaging

Benefit Cosmetics is all about making beauty fun, and there’s nothing fun about being stuck in front of your mirror, trying to make an unintuitive product work for you. With clever details, unique shapes and recognizable retro designs, Benefit packaging is easy to differentiate from the pack. Plus, helpful features such as textured grips on eye pencils and specially shaped mascara spoolies make Benefit products easy to use, whether you’re a makeup beginner or a seasoned pro.

Trustworthy formulas

Benefit Cosmetics has been around for more than 40 years, and many of its products have become beauty-bag staples for both professional makeup artists and beauty fans. For example, the Hoola bronzer has been a go-to glow solution for more than 20 years, while Benefit’s brow products have earned numerous awards for their ease of use and effectiveness.

What to look for in a quality Benefit Cosmetics product

Reliable brow products

Benefit Cosmetics sells a brow product every two seconds. As one of the biggest names in the eyebrow-makeup game, Benefit offers assorted tools to help you achieve your perfect brow.

Retractable brow pencils help draw in realistic hair-like strokes without the hassle of sharpening the tip.

help draw in realistic hair-like strokes without the hassle of sharpening the tip. Brow pomades help sculpt, define and fill in brows with smudge-proof and waterproof pigment.

help sculpt, define and fill in brows with smudge-proof and waterproof pigment. Brow gels, available clear or tinted, are quick and easy tools for shaping and filling in brows.

Wide shade ranges

Benefit Cosmetics has been working on expanding its shade ranges with more inclusive offerings. Its brow products come in 10 or more shades, including often-overlooked colors, such as gray. The brand has begun offering more shades and finishes in its iconic Hoola bronzer, and some of its concealer formulas come in 30 shade options.

Portable products

Thanks to built-in or included applicators and brushes, taking your favorite Benefit product with you for touch-ups or on vacation is easy. For example, you can get perfect brows wherever you go with one of Benefit’s mess-free retractable brow pencils. Alternatively, consider a Benefit brow shaping kit that includes everything you need (including tiny tweezers) in one compact.

How much you can expect to spend on Benefit Cosmetics products

Many Benefit Cosmetics products are available in multiple sizes, so you can buy testers of products you’re unsure of or jumbos of the products you can’t live without. For example, Benefit mascaras cost $14 for 0.14-ounce minis and $27 for 0.3-ounce full-size tubes. Blushes, highlighters and bronzers cost $17 for 0.12-ounce minis and $30 for 0.25-ounce full-size boxes.

Benefit Cosmetics product FAQ

What is Benefit known for?

A. Benefit Cosmetics has several cult-favorite products in its lineup, including brow gels, bronzer, primers and more. Along with its popular makeup, Benefit is known for its brow services offered at over 3,000 international Benefit Brow Bar locations. In fact, Australian Brow Bars have set two world records for most eyebrow waxes performed in eight hours: 382 waxes in 2012 and 435 in 2017.

Does Benefit test on animals?

A. Benefit cosmetics are made in Europe and are not tested on animals. However, Benefit Cosmetics are sold in countries that require animal testing be performed.

What’s the best Benefit Cosmetics product to buy?

Top Benefit Cosmetics product

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

What you need to know: Available in 10 shades, this foolproof brow gel uses microfibers to give you fuller, tidier brows.

What you’ll love: The gel formula is water-resistant and long-wearing. The petite, tapered spoolie brush easily shapes brows and distributes the product. Shades include hard-to-find colors such as auburn and gray.

What you should consider: While this gel is good at tinting, it may not create as much volume as some may desire.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Macy’s and Kohl’s

Top Benefit Cosmetics product for the money

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip and Cheek Stain

What you need to know: Just a couple of drops of this beauty multitasker can add a rosy flush to lips, cheeks or both.

What you’ll love: This liquid tint was one of Benefit’s first-ever offerings. The long-wearing formula is smudge-proof and waterproof. It applies and builds up color easily thanks to its doe-foot applicator. Different shades are available under different names, such as the bright-red Lovetint and the warm pink Playtint.

What you should consider: Applying the right amount to the cheeks can take some practice, especially since it dries quickly. The rose scent may be too strong for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Macy’s and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzer

What you need to know: This cult-favorite bronzer comes in four shades for a naturally sun-kissed look on all skin tones.

What you’ll love: This soft pressed powder bronzer is easy to apply and blend out, even for bronzer beginners. Its shimmer-free formula helps give skin a natural-looking glow. Since it has a matte finish, you can use it for bronzing and contouring.

What you should consider: The included brush isn’t very useful for application. While three sizes are available, the original color is the only shade offered in all three.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Macy’s and Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.