Best makeup for brown eyes

If you’re getting your makeup done professionally, it’s helpful to show the makeup artist an image of the look you envision. Seek out photos of individuals whose brown eyes and complexion are similar to yours.

Which makeup for brown eyes is best?

Although several makeup shades are universally flattering, many people gravitate toward ones that complement their eye color. If you have brown eyes, you may already know that black, purples and blues emphasize the eye, but they’re not the only shades you should wear.

Because everyone’s eye color, hair color and complexion are different, you’ll need to experiment with products to find shades that work best for you. Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette, a best-selling 14-shade palette, features several of these colors.

What to know before you buy makeup for brown eyes

Which shades are best for brown eyes?

Classic makeup shades for brown eyes include blacks, purples and blues. There are also browns, golds, reds and even greens that can emphasize or intensify brown eyes. Gray, a universally flattering color, works well for smoky eye looks on brown eyes.

With that said, there are countless shades of each color, and it requires trial and error to find the most flattering ones. It’s also worth noting that there are several shades of brown eyes, including light brown, reddish brown and black-brown. Just because one shade works for one person doesn’t necessarily mean it will work for another.

Certain blue mascaras, for instance, may deliver the bold looks that some brown-eyed individuals seek. For others, blue might not be an ideal mascara color because it may draw attention to dark under-eye circles or veins.

Essential makeup products for brown eyes

At the very least, you should invest in an eyeshadow palette, mascara and eyeliner that flatter your brown eyes.

Because eyeshadow palettes include many shades, you can experiment with color, looks and application techniques. Palettes also take the hard work out of finding coordinating shades, particularly those with distinct color stories.

As far as mascara and eyeliner are concerned, black and deep brown mascara are versatile staples, but blue and purple varieties are also popular for brown eyes. Some individuals wear more than one shade at a time, as well. Those who wear a plum shade on the upper lid, for example, may use black or deep brown for tight liner.

Other makeup products for brown eyes worth buying

Brown-eyed individuals are well-served by the essentials, and to take their looks to the next level, there are a few more products to consider. Color corrector may be effective at neutralizing dark circles, while under-eye concealer has a blurring effect that helps the area blend seamlessly with foundation. Eyeshadow primer locks in eye makeup and minimizes fallout, which in turn may prevent raccoon eyes or smudges.

What to look for in quality makeup for brown eyes

Finish

It’s no surprise that finding the right shade of mascara, eyeliner or eyeshadow can transform your look— and so can the right finish. This is especially true for eyeshadow and eyeliner, which may be available in matte, satin, sheer, metallic or glitter finishes. Depending on your eye color and the look you’re creating, you might find that some are more complementary than others.

High pigmentation

High pigmentation is always a sought-after feature in makeup, and those with brown eyes should pay special attention to these formulas. For one, their color intensity and saturation generally photographs better than regular formulas. High-pigment makeup is also less likely to fade, and if you’re wearing a neutral eye look, it could make the difference between a soft and a sallow look.

Long-wearing formulas

Long-wearing makeup formulas can last up to 24 hours without requiring touch-ups. These include products that are advertised as waterproof, water-resistant and smudge-proof. Many of them, particularly eyeliner and mascara, are also less prone to flaking and transferring— which means they’re also less likely to cause the dreaded raccoon-eyes look toward the end of the day.

How much you can expect to spend on makeup for brown eyes

Drugstore makeup for brown eyes starts at $3 for products with lower pigmentation; however, you’ll find many long-wearing and highly-pigmented formulas closer to $10. Makeup products from premium beauty brands range from $16-$60, including eyeshadow palettes that cost $30 and above.

Makeup for brown eyes FAQ

Can I use colors other than those that are flattering for brown eyes?

A. Absolutely. Although there are a few shades that may complement your brown eyes more than others, it doesn’t necessarily mean you should steer clear of other shades you’re drawn to in the makeup aisle. More than anything, you should try and wear makeup and colors that make you feel confident.

Is there more than one shade of black?

A. Yes, and you’ll find a few varieties in mascara and eyeliner. Some makeup brands offer as many as four or five shades of black, including black-brown shades. Others offer only one shade of black; however, it may be available in more than one finish.

What’s the best makeup for brown eyes to buy?

Top makeup for brown eyes

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: The high-pigment palette features several shades that flatter brown eyes, including sparkly purple and medium matte browns.

What you’ll love: There are some bolder shades, but overall, the palette is suitable for everyday use. The lighter matte shades create many neutral looks, while the darker ones are ideal for smokey eyes. It comes with a dual-tipped brush for on-the-go applications.

What you should consider: The case has a velour lid, which often attracts powder particles and makeup residue.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

Top makeup for brown eyes for the money

L’Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara in Cobalt Blue

What you need to know: The cool-toned blue shade of this popular mascara pumps up lash volume and creates a dramatic look.

What you’ll love: The vibrant shade is more noticeable and saturated than other blue mascaras. It has a clump-resistant spoolie that effectively navigates corners of the eye and lower lashes. A little goes a long way, but you can build it up for edgier looks.

What you should consider: The formula may be prone to clumping, so you’ll have to build it slowly or use a lash separator.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Intense Black

What you need to know: A perennial favorite, Stila’s jet-black eyeliner intensifies brown eye looks with razor-sharp definition.

What you’ll love: The felt-tip liquid liner creates wispy cat-eye looks or bold liners on the upper lid. It has a flexible tip that offers a skip-free precision application. As a waterproof and smudge-proof formula, it’s a top choice for outdoor wear.

What you should consider: It’s supposed to be waterproof, but it may run if your eyes tear up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.