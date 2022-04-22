Which princess tent is best?

Whether it’s camping in the backyard or playing pretend in the living room, a princess tent is a great way to foster creative thinking and encourage imaginative play. It also gives a child the chance to have a special space entirely their own that is away from grown-ups but still easily supervised. Start your search with the Monobeach Large Princess Tent with Star Lights for a tent that’s as whimsical as it is practical.

What to know before you buy a princess tent

Indoor vs. outdoor tents

Indoor tents usually have more openings and fabric options, making them less suited to weathering outdoor elements. Outdoor tents are more compact and fold up tighter for easy transport. In some cases, a children’s tent is designed with fun flourishes combined with durability so that it can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Different tent styles

When you’re looking at princess tents for kids, there are three styles you’re most likely to find. The first is round or square at the base and rises to a point at the top to resemble a triangle. Then there are hexagonal castle tents that are designed to look like royal palaces with fortress walls and patterns. Similar to these are playhouse tents, which are styled to look like little houses and are generally rectangular.

Character themes vs. general princess themes

Are you looking for a general princess tent or one that highlights a special character your child loves? If you want something character-specific, you should pay extra attention to the imagery presented across the walls of the tent. If your child loves “Frozen,” for example, consider if they have a preference for Anna or Elsa before picking out a tent.

What to look for in a quality princess tent

Fun princess add-ons

A great tent creates an entire experience through fun extras. This can mean included twinkly lights or tube/tunnel compartments that can be used to attach two tents for twice as much room to play. The best tents come with a cozy rug or mat that fits inside for more comfortable seating.

Easy to clean

Kids are messy and you want a tent that can keep up. Polyester is a great fabric for tents because it is lightweight, easy to clean and usually water-resistant. A water-resistant tent is extra helpful because it is less likely to stain after a drink spill or crafting mishap. Tents can’t go in the washing machine, so the ability to spot clean is important.

Practical assembly

One of the great things about a tent is that most of them can be taken down or put back up with little hassle. This makes them great for occasions when you want to put the tent away or move it to a different part of the house. Since a tent is movable, you want the assembly to be practical and efficient. Pop-up tents are the easiest to assemble, naturally falling into place so you can attach the appropriate rods or poles. Clear instructions with minimal steps are ideal, and tents that include a carrying case get bonus points.

How much you can expect to spend on a princess tent

Depending on the size and bonus features, a princess tent costs between $20-$60.

Princess tent FAQ

How big is a standard princess tent?

A. Smaller tents are 15 to 20 inches in height and width. Larger tents are 40 to 55 inches in height and width. If you want more than one child to fit at a time, then you’ll want a larger tent.

What’s the age range for a princess tent?

A. Depending on the size, these tents can accommodate children between 3-10 years old. A child’s height will be the main factor in determining if a tent is suitable.

What is the tent made out of?

A. While some children’s tents are made from canvas, most are made from polyester or a polyester blend. They typically feature fiberglass or steel rods for assembly.

What’s the best princess tent to buy?

Top princess tent

Monobeach Large Princess Tent with Star Lights

What you need to know: This pink polyester hexagonal princess tent has taffeta curtains and star string lights. It’s 55 inches tall and 55 inches wide, and it is designed for children over 3 years old.

What you’ll love: It’s adorable and spacious, and it can fit up to three children at a time. The curtains are sheer, add a look of luxury and can be tied to the sides for easy visibility.

What you should consider: It can be used indoors or outdoors, but it is better suited to indoor use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top princess tent for the money

Pig Pig Pen Princess Play Tent with Crawl Tunnel and Ball Pit

What you need to know: This indoor pink polyester princess tent is round with a crawling tunnel that leads to an open ball pit. The tent is 57.5 inches tall and 40.2 inches wide, and it is designed for children 3-6 years old.

What you’ll love: It has three play areas plus a small hoop in the pit for throwing balls. Assembly is easy. The tent, tunnel and ball pit are detachable, so all three don’t have to be assembled at the same time if you want to save on space.

What you should consider: Balls for the ball pit are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Impiri Lux Store Ice Castle Princess Play Tent

What you need to know: This blue indoor princess tent has a round base and an ice palace theme. It’s 51 inches tall and 40 inches wide, and it is designed for children over 3 years old.

What you’ll love: It offers a fun “Frozen”-inspired ice theme different from the standard pink princess tent. The wall illustrations have great colorful details, including doors, columns and a horse-drawn carriage. It is lightweight and easy to clean.

What you should consider: It’s not as durable as some polyester tents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.