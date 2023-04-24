The color of your child’s bathing suit could save their life

Safety around water involves a lot of common sense. Generally, the last place you’d expect to find common sense is in a viral TikTok video. However, that’s exactly what you get from Nikki Scarnati, a certified Infant Swimming Resource swim instructor. In her brief video, she demonstrates the dangers of placing your child in a blue bathing suit. As a responsible parent, then, what colors are safest for your child?

Drowning doesn’t happen like it does in the movies

Hollywood has a way of changing things up so they appear more dramatic on screen. But Hollywood isn’t reality — it’s fiction, and it’s done for a greater storytelling impact. However, many people believe the fiction because they see that more than the reality. For instance, when someone is drowning, they aren’t throwing their hands up in the air and clamoring for attention and yelling for help. Instead, they are silent.

The Mayo Clinic states that drowning can happen in any body of water, whether it’s a lake or a tub. It happens in under a minute and there are usually no cries for help or signs of panic. When someone is drowning, their hands are underwater, trying to push their head up so they can breathe. Since breathing is more of a priority than talking, most drowning victims are unable to call out for help.

What this means, sadly, is that most often, the way you identify a drowning victim is by seeing a motionless body underwater. The lack of water clarity or the camouflage nature of their bathing suit can mean you don’t even notice a drowning victim — even when it’s happening just a few feet away. This is why it’s important never to let your child out of your sight for any length of time when you’re in or around water.

Why bathing suit color makes a difference

In nature, camouflage allows animals to blend in with their environment so they can hide in plain sight. For some creatures, this is how they survive; it keeps them from being seen. Choosing the wrong color bathing suit for your child accomplishes exactly the same thing — it makes it harder for your child to be seen. This is the opposite of what a parent wants.

Alive Solutions has performed several visibility tests with 14 different bathing suit colors to illustrate how different colors behave in different environments, including light-colored pools, dark-colored pools and lakes. They also tested visibility in calm and agitated water.

While performance varied depending on the environment and conditions, in general, the company found that bright and contrasting colors were the easiest to see. It’s important to point out that bright does not mean light, as neon colors tend to stand out, while white and light blue become virtually invisible in water. Also, contrast is in relation to the environment — the more the suit clashes with the color of the pool, the better.

Best bathing suits for visibility

