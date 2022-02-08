Best navy blue cardigan

Although the term originally meant a knitted vest without sleeves, nowadays, a cardigan is a casual sweater that can be worn with a number of outfits for extra warmth and style.

Which navy blue cardigans are best?

Even if you’re not a huge fan of the color navy blue itself, you’ve most likely worn the shade before at some point in your life, whether it was for a school uniform or work outfit. Unlike other popular neutral colors like gray and black, navy blue pieces have become quite the fashion staple thanks to how complementary the color is with pretty much anything.

If you’re looking for a layering piece that’s well-made, lightweight and fashionable, check out the gorgeous Merokeety Women’s Long Sleeve Cable Knit Open Front Cardigan.

What to know before you buy a navy blue cardigan

Fabrics

When on your hunt for the perfect cardigan, keep in mind that cardigans made with natural fabrics are best for their quality level, functionality and longevity. If you want your cardigan to last you more than one season, try to avoid items that possibly contain acrylic, rayon or polyester blends.

Well-made cardigans are crafted from natural fibers like wool, cashmere, alpaca or cotton. Any that are made from plain acrylic or acrylic blends are usually easier to clean and care for but won’t likely last as long and may cause skin irritation.

Sizing

Cardigan sizes can vary from brand to brand and may look different in real life versus online. When looking for the right size, make sure you have your body measurements for your chest and sleeve length. Your correct chest size is determined by how well your cardigan fits you and if your movements are restricted, and sleeve length is measured from your shoulder down to your wrist.

Fit

Due to a cardigan being similar in function to a jacket, its fit should similarly be flexible enough to comfortably adapt to your body’s shape. Ideally, it should fit in your shoulders while tapering down to your chest and widening somewhat through your waistline. Since cardigans are available in various lengths, they should be long enough to cover your waistband.

What to look for in a quality navy blue cardigan

Cardigan style

The classic cardigan is a long-sleeve sweater with button closures down the front. It’s available in numerous iterations, making it easy to find something that fits with your existing wardrobe.

If you’re not a fan of an open-front cardigan design, belted cardigans are a good alternative. They’re available in the same variety of lengths and can keep you extra warm since they can be tied more closely to your body. Most are made from knitted wool, cashmere or other fabric blends that can keep you cozy.

Recently, cardigan vests are making a comeback. They provide a good alternative to bulkier looks and can be easily dressed up or down depending on your outfit. They’re available in a range of colors and designs.

Another popular design is the cropped cardigan or shrug, which hits just below your bustline and can be made from lace or other similar, delicate fabrics. Oftentimes, shrugs are worn with dressier clothing, pairing with longer dresses.

Longline cardigans are much longer in length than other varieties and fall down to your ankles or just above your knees, making them a substitute for heavier coats if you don’t like to carry around large or bulky outerwear during colder weather.

Closures

Although there are a wide variety of cardigan closures, the most common are buttons, a zipper or no clasps at all. Fully buttoned cardigans are a tried and true classic and project a more casual, relaxed feel in contrast to other closure types.

Zippered cardigans are similar in function to a light jacket and will occasionally feature large pockets that items can be stored in. Half-zip cardigan closures allow you to partially open the front, while full-zip closures can only be zipped all the way up or partially.

Open-front cardigans don’t have buttons, zippers or clasps.

Materials

Though cashmere is considered one of the more luxurious types of cardigans, other commonly used materials are fabric blends, silk, acrylic, polyester, elastin and cotton, all of which give a cardigan different shapes and textures, respectively.

Natural materials are best since they offer the right amount of function, style and comfort, with wool blends often being the most long-lasting and high-quality overall. Outside of animal-based fibers, some cardigans are also made from synthetic materials, while others use a combination of polyesters or polyamides for softness.

How much you can expect to spend on a navy blue cardigan

Cardigans in general cost $25-$50, with the average price being around $35. However, if you want a cardigan made from more luxurious fabrics like cashmere or silk, it can range from $50-$150 based on the brand.

Navy blue cardigan FAQ

What’s the most common cardigan material?

A. The most common cardigan material is wool, which can ultimately mean that it has been made with a variety of animal fibers in general. Wool cardigans are a good investment if you’re looking for clothing pieces that are durable and well-made enough to keep you warm over several years.

Do cardigans made with synthetic materials last?

A. Unlike items made from natural fibers, cardigans crafted with synthetic materials can wear down and pill easier, leading them to unravel over time. Although materials like elastic help shape and stretch cardigans, it’s best to purchase ones that feature a minimum of 75% natural fibers and a small mixture of other blends.

What cardigan fabric blend is best to wear year-round?

A. If you prefer to stay layered up year-round, cardigans made from cotton offer the most breathability overall, which is helpful if you want to wear it in a variety of weather conditions. Blended cardigans are usually made with cotton and a combination of wool or cashmere that makes them better at moisture wicking and ventilation.

What’s the best navy blue cardigan to buy?

Top navy blue cardigan

Merokeety Women’s Long Sleeve Cable Knit Open Front Cardigan

What you need to know: This brand offers plenty of sizes for all kinds of body types and can be machine-washed, but needs to be hung dry.

What you’ll love: Considered to be the perfect layering piece, this beautifully knit cardigan is very soft and cozy while also being lightweight. Featuring a relaxed fit with a button-down front, its hem hits right below your hips.

What you should consider: Wearers recommend going up a size since the cardigan’s sleeves are short and the sizing runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top navy blue cardigan for the money

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan

What you need to know: This cardigan is simple and versatile enough to wear anywhere and with anything, regardless of what event you’re attending.

What you’ll love: Made from 55% cotton, 35% modal and 20% polyester, this cardigan is stretchy enough to layer on top of other clothing pieces and features a simple V-neckline, as well as ribbing on the cuffs and hem.

What you should consider: The material is on the thinner side, can be prone to pill after extended wear and may shrink after washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Urban CoCo Women’s Drape Front Open Cardigan

What you need to know: Basic yet stylish, this cardigan is perfect to wear with a tank or shirt for a casual or formal occasion.

What you’ll love: Featuring an asymmetrical hem that drops naturally to your waist, this cardigan is made from 95% viscose and 5% Spandex. Lightweight, soft and cozy, you can pair it with any outfit for extra warmth.

What you should consider: Because of its fabric blend, this cardigan needs to be hand washed and hung dry or it will shrink.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

