With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start planning an epic costume that will be the talk of the town. While classic costumes like a vampire or skeleton are always solid choices, this year, we expect to see the streets and parties full of culturally relevant TV and movie characters, including “Stranger Things,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Top Gun.” If it’s a repeat movie in your house or dominating social media, there’s a good chance it will be a popular costume. From couple’s costumes to men’s costumes to costumes for kids, check out these top 50 Halloween costumes of 2022 to help you stand out and fit in.

Top Halloween Costumes of 2022

Movie characters

“Top Gun” Pilot Flight Suit Costume

Everyone loves when old movies are revived and made new. With “Top Gun” being one of the top releases of 2022, expect to see your favorite characters roaming the streets on Halloween. Add some aviators to this flight suit for the complete look.

Retro Pink Suit Barbie Costume

Retro and all things hot pink will be popular this Halloween for all ages, thanks to the new Barbie movie and the Barbiecore fashion trend. This hot pink swimsuit screams the ‘80s and just needs some shorts and leg warmers to be a perfect Barbie costume.

Spirit Halloween “Hocus Pocus” Sarah Sanderson Costume

Teens just discovering “Hocus Pocus” and adults who remember the first movie will adore this Sarah Sanderson costume. It comes in sizes small through 1XL.

Rubie’s Elvis Costume

This Halloween, old-school Elvis fans will be joined by those who just discovered the rock and roll legend with the 2022 movie release. This jumpsuit features a glitter eagle embellishment, a belt with rhinestones and a red scarf.

Spirit Halloween Morticia Addams Costume

While kids may watch “The Addams Family” for Wednesday, adults resonate more with the mother. This Morticia costume comes with a dress and necklace. All it needs is a costume wig.

Spirit Halloween Sally “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Costume

Any character from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a great costume choice for Halloween, but Sally is one of the most recognizable ones. Included in this set are the iconic dress and red wig.

Other top deals in this space

Khaki coveralls to help anyone fight ghouls and capture ghosts as a Ghostbuster.

This Michael Myers mask will always be an acceptable choice on Halloween.

A little face painting will complete this Pennywise costume.

Dressing as Cher from “Clueless” is popular every Halloween.

Add a lightsaber, and you finally get to be a Jedi.

The release of a new “Scream” movie is revitalizing this creepy face mask.

This Jigsaw mask is creepy and realistic.

TV show characters

Kate Sharma “Bridgerton” Dress

Everyone went crazy over the second season with strong-willed Kate Sharma and dashing Anthony Bridgerton. This teal dress is identical to the one Kate wore in the show and comes in sizes XS through 3XL.

“Squid Game” Guard Jumpsuit Set

The only thing better than the first season of “Squid Game” is the confirmation of season 2. Those who can’t wait until 2024 to watch the second season will find comfort in this jumpsuit, belt and gloves.

Eddie Munson Hellfire Club Logo Raglan Baseball Tee

Eddie is unofficially the coolest character in the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” where he sports an identical t-shirt as the leader of the Hellfire Club. With the right wig, anyone is on their way to having an epic Halloween costume.

Costume Agent Rockford Peaches Baseball Dress Costume

This kit contains everything needed to portray a player in “A League of Their Own,” including a dress, belt and hat. Plus, you can personalize the back.

PartyEver “The Handmaid’s Tale” Cloak

Those who are excited about the news of the sixth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” should consider this red cloak to create their own Halloween costume.

California Costumes Joyful Painter Costume Kit

Those who want to go as Bob Ross or Lexi portraying Bob Ross in “Euphoria” will love this kit with a wig, beard, mustache and paint tray.

Jon Snow Costume

As one of the most iconic characters in “Game of Thrones,” anyone will love this Jon Snow costume. It comes with a dress, waistcoat, belt and fur shoulder cloak.

Other top deals in this space

Superheroes

Rubie’s Black Widow Costume

This all-black costume is identical to the suit Black Widow wore in “Captain America: Civil War.” It comes with a zip-front jumpsuit with boot covers, knee pads, a belt and arm gauntlets with a bullet detail.

Wanda Maximoff Red Clock Costume

Those who aren’t into DIY will appreciate that this Wanda Maximoff costume has everything needed to channel the powerful scarlet witch, including a detailed top and pants, a cloak, girdle, gloves and headpiece.

Rubie’s “The Dark Knight” Batman Costume

Since a new “Batman” movie releases every few years, including the most recent one in 2022, it’s a pretty good bet that it will be a popular costume. This set includes a padded, muscle-chest jumpsuit with boot covers, a molded utility belt and a mask with an attached cape.

Rubie’s Marvel: “Avengers 4” Captain America Costume

Superheroes never go out of style, and that’s especially true of Captain America. Wear it as a single costume or go as the group of Avengers. It comes with a mask and padded jumpsuit featuring a 3D design and boot covers.

Rubie’s DC Superheroes Batgirl Cape

While DC fans are in an uproar over the cancellation of “Batgirl,” anyone can still show their support this Halloween. This cape is the perfect start to any Batgirl costume and features black on one side and purple on the other.

Rubie’s Captain Marvel Costume

After the release of “The Marvels” trailer at the D23 Expo, it’s confirmed that Captain Marvel will be present in the movie, which will be released in 2023. It’s a single jumpsuit that comes in sizes XS through L and features a foam belt.

Other top deals in this space

This Bane mask for those who want to be the villain.

A complete Spiderman costume that covers from head to toe.

Celebrate a powerful female superhero with this Wonder Woman golden eagle armor costume.

Elastigirl is a hero showing that moms are incredible and really can do it all.

This complete Thanos costume includes a jumpsuit, top, mask and gauntlet.

Kids

“Encanto” Mirabel Costume

While “Encanto” was released in 2021, new fans are still discovering the movie and dreaming about being part of it all. This Mirabel costume will turn a child’s evening into a magical Halloween. It comes with a dress, bag, glasses and earrings for a complete look.

Costumes USA Star Wars Darth Vader

With new movies and TV shows in the Star Wars world, young kids always seem to be infatuated with the characters. Those who love Darth Vader will appreciate this costume that includes a stretchy jumpsuit with a printed design, a black cape, foam belt and mask.

Disguise Disney Pixar Buzz Lightyear Costume

The release of 2022’s “Lightyear” is one of the reasons this costume will be a hit among kids and even adults this year. This costume is designed for toddlers and comes with a colorful jumpsuit with a head covering and detachable wings.

Sonic The HedgeHog Costume

Kids love the Sonic video game, TV show and the “Sonic 2” movie, which was released this year. Those who love Sonic will be excited about this costume, which comes with a zippered jumpsuit with shoe coverings, white gloves and the classic Sonic headpiece.

Joy Join “Little Mermaid” Costume

All of the classic favorites are being re-imagined as live-action movies, and the announcement of the new “Little Mermaid” has children everywhere screaming with joy. This costume includes a mermaid dress, red wig, crown and gloves.

Other top deals in this space

Every toddler wants to dress as favorite YouTube character, Blippi.

A witch costume will be especially popular among kids this year with the release of “Hocus Pocus 2.”

This Iron Man costume comes with a padded jumpsuit, printed gloves and a mask.

An Evie costume to celebrate the upcoming release of “Descendants 4.”

This complete “Lego Movie” costume comes with pants, a tunic, pair of hands and a mask.

