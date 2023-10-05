Fall weather can be beautiful, but for many, the beautiful autumn scenery comes with the burden of dealing with leaves. Raking leaves is the traditional way of removing leaves from your yard, but life is so much easier with a leaf blower.

If you’ve been reluctant about getting a blower, you may want to reconsider as the Amazon October sale approaches. The Prime Big Deal Days sale goes live on Oct.10 and 11 and will undoubtedly offer many terrific discounts on leaf blowers. Fortunately, several leaf blower sales are live now!

Best Amazon Prime Day leaf blower deals

Black and Decker Electric Leaf Blower 36% OFF

This leaf blower has a powerful electric motor that forces 220 CFM from its nozzle at a max speed of 180 mph for fast and effective cleanup of leaves and other debris in your yard. It has integrated cord retention and an instant startup function for easy operation.

MZK Cordless Leaf Blower 50% OFF

A wireless leaf blower is perfect for maximum mobility and flexibility while removing leaves and debris. The battery life lasts up to 15 minutes at maximum power output, and the blower’s one-hand operation allows for effortless maneuvering, reducing fatigue. For those who have a larger yard, consider opting for the variant that includes two batteries to double its runtime!

Leish Life Cordless Leaf Blower 25% OFF + 15% OFF COUPON

This leaf blower comes with a 20-volt battery for portability and easier maneuverability. It offers two blowing speeds, quiet operation, and a lightweight design with an anti-slip handle, which makes it easy to hold for longer time periods.

Craftsman 20V Max Cordless Leaf Blower 9% OFF

For those in search of a cordless leaf blower that delivers plenty of battery life for tackling large yards, consider this option from Craftsman that’s on sale for Prime Day. It blows at 90 mph and offers an air volume rated at 200 CFM., allowing you to get rid of leaves faster. Its slim design makes it perfect for getting to hard-to-reach areas and for wall-mounting it when it’s not in use.

DeWalt 20V Max XR Leaf Blower 17% OFF

If you want a heavy-duty leaf blower to cover large areas, you won’t be disappointed with this leaf blower. The axial fan design forces 400 CFM from its nozzle at a maximum speed of 125 mph. Plus, it has a lightweight body and ergonomic build, meaning your hand won’t get sore holding it for a while.

