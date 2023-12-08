These top ‘Harry Potter’ Christmas ornaments are perfect for fans of the series

The magical world of “Harry Potter” has captivated kids and adults for nearly 30 years. With seven books and eight films, there are tons of characters, props and even beloved buildings from the series that can be found as Christmas ornaments. We rounded up the top “Harry Potter” Christmas ornaments, such as this blown-glass Hogwarts crest and a Sorting Hat that talks and speaks. Whether you’re looking to decorate your tree, create a fun Christmas village display or searching for “Harry Potter” stocking stuffers, these ornaments are sure to impress.

Shop this article: Hallmark Keepsake Harry, Hermione and Ron Christmas Ornament Set, Sparklingem Ford Anglia Ornament and JennGarmanArtist Magical School Angry Letter

Why ‘Harry Potter’ is a great Christmas theme

Every Christmas, 12 towering fir trees are placed in the Great Hall of Hogwarts Castle, bedecked with spectacular ornaments, such as sparkling icicles and real golden owls. Suits of armor are bewitched to sing carols, and students enjoy a sumptuous feast with magical Christmas crackers. In other years, the Christmas tree at Grimmauld Place is decorated with live fairies, and the tree at St. Mungo’s hospital features magical snow. At The Burrow, jokesters Fred and George capture a live garden gnome, paint it gold, glue wings on it and use it as a Christmas tree topper. Having experienced only bleak Christmases at the Dursley house, the holiday finally becomes a happy one for Harry when he starts attending Hogwarts. “Harry Potter” ornaments capture the wonder and joy of Christmas, reminding fans of this magical time in the series.

Hang ‘Harry Potter’ Christmas tree ornaments

Hallmark Harry Potter Christmas Ornament

This cute stylized ornament is a top-seller, made from resin. He’s shown wearing wizard’s robes and a Gryffindor scarf. The ornament is 2.75 inches tall with a silver hanging ribbon.

Hallmark Keepsake Harry, Hermione and Ron Christmas Ornament Set

This set of plastic ornaments depicts the famous trio: Harry is shown with his Nimbus 2000 broomstick, Ron with his pet rat Scabbers and studious Hermione holding a book. We suggest displaying them together to represent how close their friendship is. The ornaments measure between 1.4 and 1.53 inches tall.

Hallmark “Harry Potter” Golden Snitch Christmas Ornament

In his first year, Harry becomes Hogwarts’ youngest Seeker in a century and is introduced to quidditch, a wizarding sport played on broomsticks. This shiny golden snitch is a beautiful metal ornament, measuring 3.48 inches tall.

WitcraftandWhimsy Birthday Cake Ornament

This birthday cake is just like the one Hagrid gives to Harry on his 11th birthday, misspelling and all. The handmade ornament represents the scene when Harry learns he is a wizard destined for Hogwarts. The 1-inch-tall ornament is handmade from modeling clay.

JennGarmanArtist Magical Mini-Book Ornament Set

This handmade paper ornament set features all seven mini “Harry Potter” books with American cover artwork. The maker even included some of her favorite book quotes inside. Each book is approximately 2.5 inches high.

Hallmark “Harry Potter” Hogwarts Crest Christmas Ornament

This “Harry Potter” ornament features the iconic Hogwarts coat of arms, containing the letter “H,” the Gryffindor lion, Slytherin serpent, Ravenclaw eagle and Hufflepuff badger accented with house colors. The blown-glass ornament has an attractive aged finish, fitting for a school that is over 1,000 years old. It measures 4.33 inches tall.

Sparklingem Ford Anglia Ornament

In “Chamber of Secrets,” Harry and Ron miss the Hogwarts Express and fly a blue Ford Anglia to the school. After a crash landing into the Whomping Willow, the car takes off for the Forbidden Forest, where it later saves the boys from being eaten by Acromantula. This ornament is a 1:64 scale Hot Wheels car with a print of Harry, Ron and Hedwig seen from the windshield, measuring around 2.75 inches long.

JennGarmanArtist Magical School Angry Letter

In the “Harry Potter” world, witches and wizards can receive Howlers, a type of magical letter that yells in the writer’s voice for a very public admonishment. This handmade Howler looks exactly like the one in the second film, and even includes the exact text from Ron’s mother after the Ford Anglia incident. The paper ornament is 3 inches tall.

Kurt S. Adler Hanging Owl Ornament With Branch

This plush ornament looks just like Hedwig, Harry’s snowy owl, with her characteristic white feathers and amber eyes. It’s made of foam and polyester, measuring 3.93 inches high with a white string for hanging.

Hallmark Harry Potter and Friends Miniature Christmas Ornaments

With this set of resin ornaments, you get Harry, Ron, Hermione, Hedwig, Snape the Potions Master and Dumbledore the Headmaster in cartoon-like style. Each 1-inch-tall ornament comes with a silver string for hanging.

Hallmark Keepsake “Harry Potter” Sorting Hat Christmas Ornament

This plastic ornament depicts the centuries-old sentient hat that sorts Hogwarts students into the four houses, resting atop a pile of books. At the press of a button, the Sorting Hat comes to life, speaking and moving much like it does in the series. The 4.94-inch-tall ornament requires three AAA batteries (not included).

Generic Accio Christmas Ornament

This 3-inch ornament features “Accio Christmas” in the signature “Harry Potter” font from the films, referring to the spell Harry learns to summon his Firebolt in the first task of the Triwizard tournament. It’s a handmade piece made of kiln-fired ceramic.

Hallmark Collectible “Harry Potter” Chocolate Frog Ornament

This resin Christmas ornament depicts the magical chocolate frog treat sitting atop the sweet box like it’s about to jump off and away. The 3.03-inch-tall decoration would go well with this Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans ornament.

FromSonUp2SonDown Magic School Acceptance Letter Ornament

Every “Harry Potter” fan has dreamed of receiving their Hogwarts acceptance letter. This handmade wood ornament comes in eight versions, including custom options with the year, your name and a seal stamped with your Hogwarts house. The size varies based on the design, and each one comes with a twine string for hanging.

Hallmark Keepsake “Harry Potter” Patronus Christmas Ornament

In “Prisoner of Azkaban,” Harry learns the Patronus charm, a spell used to repel soul-sucking dementors. This plastic ornament celebrates Harry’s Patronus, which takes the form of a stag, with his wand and the “Expecto Patronum” incantation on parchment. This 4.52-inch-tall ornament emits continuous blue light when connected to a dedicated Hallmark ornament power cord.

Hallmark Keepsake “Harry Potter” The Burrow Christmas Ornament

The Burrow is the homestead of the Weasley family, a teetering building held up by magic with a shabby-yet-cozy interior, complete with a ghoul that resides in the attic. This plastic decoration is 5.5 inches tall, and the brand offers matching ornaments for The Three Broomsticks, Borgin and Burkes, Honeydukes, Hagrid’s hut and Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes that all light up with the dedicated power cord.

WitcraftandWhimsy Mini Sweater Ornament

Every Christmas, Mrs. Weasley gifts Harry and the Weasley siblings a knitted sweater. These tiny handmade sweaters come in six colors, with seven letter color options and a personalized initial. Get your own initial or create a set for Harry and the Weasleys — just remember, Ron always gets maroon, a color he detests. Each 3-inch-tall sweater includes a twisted wire hanger.

Hallmark “Harry Potter” Marauder’s Map Christmas Ornament

The Marauder’s Map reveals all the rooms, staircases and hidden passageways of Hogwarts, with labeled dots representing people and ghosts moving about the castle. The ornament features the incantation used to reveal the map’s secrets, “I solemnly swear that I am up to no good,” Harry’s wand and the map itself. It’s 3.48 inches tall and made of resin.

Hallmark Keepsake “Harry Potter” Christmas Ornament Wizarding Wands Set

These ornaments are replicas of the wands owned by Harry, Ron and Hermione, rendered with impressive detail. Each metal ornament measures 4.5 inches long.

TriwizardEmporium Wizard School Rule Notices Christmas Ornaments

In “Order of the Phoenix,” the sadistic and domineering Professor Umbridge takes over Hogwarts, driving the founding of the student-led Dumbledore’s Army. These ornaments depict the hundreds of Educational Degrees Umbridge puts out. The paper and wood ornaments feature print-outs of the notices included in the film, available individually or in sets of seven. They’re 4.5 inches tall and come with black strings for hanging.

Hallmark “Harry Potter” Deathly Hallows Symbol Christmas Ornament

The Deathly Hallows are central to the final book in the “Harry Potter” saga. Contained within the symbol are the Elder Wand, the Cloak of Invisibility and the Resurrection Stone; according to the legend, together, these magical objects make one the master of death. This gold-tone metal ornament measures 2.3 inches tall.

Hallmark “Harry Potter” Dobby The Elf Christmas Ornament

This cartoon-like version of Dobby the house elf is adorable, with his big green eyes and tiny smile. He’s depicted in his signature tea cozy, holding a sock as a symbol of his freedom from servitude. In “Deathly Hallows,” Dobby gives up his life to save Harry, Ron and Hermione, and he is remembered fondly by every fan. The ornament is 2.71 inches tall with a silver hanging ribbon.

OyerDesign HP Always Inspired Christmas Ornament

With a single word, “Harry Potter” fans are taken back to one of the most tragic and sentimental moments — not to mention one of the bigger plot twists — in the series. Professor Snape, loathed by Harry and considered an enemy for years, is revealed to have been in love with Harry’s mother, Lily, since childhood. “After all this time?” Dumbledore asks. “Always,” Snape responds. This handmade wooden piece features the word painted gold, with the Deathly Hallows symbol in place of the “A.” The ornament is 3 inches high with a rustic twine hanging loop.

TheGreyAnchor Personalized Wizard Family Friends Christmas Ornament

This personalized “Harry Potter” ornament is perfect for families or roommates who share a love of the series, displaying up to 10 people — even pets — sitting on a wall looking out at Hogwarts Castle in the moonlight. You can customize the ornament shape, display the year, specify robe colors for the Hogwarts houses and include people carrying a wand and butterbeer. One week after submitting an order, the designer sends you a proof of the ornament for you to approve before sending it. The aluminum ornament comes with a hanging ribbon.

Assemble a ‘Harry Potter’ Christmas village

Intricate Christmas village displays have a stunning visual effect on a long table, credenza or fireplace mantel. While you can buy “Harry Potter” miniatures from different brands, buying pieces from the same collection makes the display more cohesive. The most comprehensive set we found is the collection designed by Design 56, a brand that specializes in Christmas villages and accessories.

There’s Hogwarts Castle and grounds, including the Great Hall and Marble Staircase Tower, the Astronomy Tower, the Owlery, Hagrid’s hut, the Boathouse and entrance gates; the village of Hogsmeade with Hogsmeade Station, the Shrieking Shack, Honeydukes and The Three Broomsticks; Diagon Alley, with the Leaky Cauldron, Gringotts and the security dragon from “Deathly Hallows,” Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes, Madam Malkin’s, Flourish and Blotts, Eeylops Owl Emporium and Quality Quidditch Supplies. There’s also the Knight Bus, Borgin and Burkes, The Burrow and a variety of matching “Harry Potter” figurines depicting characters and magical creatures from the series. We were disappointed to learn that there’s no Ollivander’s or Hogwarts’ Quidditch Pitch, but you can’t have everything.

To make the setup more realistic and detailed, run this cobblestone street roll along the buildings and place these light-up lampposts throughout the display. Bring in some snow-covered winter pines, fairy lights and fluffy or sparkly fake snow to make the display even more Christmassy. As a finishing touch, have this Hogwarts Express train set move around the display.

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Amy Evans writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.