The best microwave deals you can shop right now

Cyber Monday is on its way — and it’s a great time to pick up deals on home appliances, microwaves included. It falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving, and this year that’s Nov. 27. If you want to find the best Cyber Monday microwave deals, we’re here to help.

At BestReviews, we’re dedicated to testing, researching and reviewing products, so we know which deals are worth checking out. Although Cyber Monday isn’t here yet, you can find some incredible early deals. Some of our favorites already on sale are the Galanz 3-in-1 SpeedWave Microwave with TotalFry 360 and the Breville Countertop Smooth Wave Microwave.

Top microwave deals

You can find all kinds of microwave deals on Cyber Monday. From big brands to lesser-known gems and from basic compact microwaves to those with high-end features, there’s something for everyone in the Cyber Monday sales.

23% OFF

If you’re looking for a roomy countertop microwave, this one has a 1.5-cubic-foot capacity, which is more than large enough for most households without being oversized. It has a wipe-clean glass control panel. The inverter technology cooks food evenly, while the sensor cooking helps get consistently good results.

20% OFF

More than just a microwave, this appliance also acts as an air fryer and toaster oven. The Element IQ system uses an algorithm and sensors to adjust cooking time and temperature for optimal results. It has 19 presets to take the guesswork out of cooking or heating common foods.

17% OFF

This microwave also acts as an air fryer and a convection oven. Plus, there’s an option to use convection and microwave functions simultaneously to speed up cooking while getting crisp results. It has a generous 1.6-cubic-foot capacity.

39% OFF

If you have a spot for an over-the-range microwave, this one is a great deal. It has 10 presets to make cooking and reheating food quicker and easier. You can also use it to air-fry and steam.

20% OFF

With sensor cooking and inverter technology, you can expect even results every time, with less chance of undercooking or overcooking your food. It has 15 handy presets, so you don’t need to guess at cook times. We also love the soft-close door and how quietly it operates.

37% OFF

This over-the-range microwaves integrates an extractor fan with a charcoal filter and a range light. It’s spacious inside with a capacity of 1.6 cubic feet and has some simple presets for potatoes, drinks and popcorn.

9% OFF

If you’re looking for a compact countertop microwave, this one should be on your list. The 0.7-cubic-foot capacity makes it great for solo cooking or for tasks like melting chocolate or making mug cakes. It has six preset programs.

More microwave deals

Who has the best Cyber Monday microwave deals?

There’s no single retailer that always has the best Cyber Monday microwave deals. This means it can pay to shop around and compare prices at a handful of websites — but, don’t worry, we’ll do that for you. Amazon always has some of the steepest Cyber Monday discounts across the board. While it isn’t a great place to buy large appliances, it has a big range of microwaves and offers great prices on Cyber Monday. Other retailers likely to have the best Cyber Monday discounts on microwaves include Walmart and Best Buy.

What to consider when buying a microwave?

Size and capacity. Microwaves come in various sizes, ranging from compact models to larger, family-sized units. Consider the size of your kitchen and the available counter space, as well as how many people you usually cook for and how you use your microwave.

Microwaves come in various sizes, ranging from compact models to larger, family-sized units. Consider the size of your kitchen and the available counter space, as well as how many people you usually cook for and how you use your microwave. Power. Standard microwaves typically have wattages between 600 and 1,200 watts. Those with higher wattage cook food faster and more evenly.

Standard microwaves typically have wattages between 600 and 1,200 watts. Those with higher wattage cook food faster and more evenly. Features. Look for features that match your cooking habits, such as sensor cooking, convection cooking, preprogrammed settings and defrost options.

Look for features that match your cooking habits, such as sensor cooking, convection cooking, preprogrammed settings and defrost options. Compare prices. Compare prices across different retailers, both online and in-store, to find the best deals.

Compare prices across different retailers, both online and in-store, to find the best deals. Consider older models . Newer models may have additional features, but older models can be more budget-friendly and still be functional enough for most households.

. Newer models may have additional features, but older models can be more budget-friendly and still be functional enough for most households. Look for bundles. Some retailers offer appliance bundles or package deals. If you need other kitchen appliances, buying them together can save you money.

Why trust our recommendations?

At BestReviews, we’ve researched, tested and reviewed hundreds of home appliances, including microwaves. We have a team of writers and editors who search out the best deals, then check and verify them before publishing. As Cyber Monday approaches, we’ll regularly check the deals in this article and update it with the newest and best offers.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews.

