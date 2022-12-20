Gemmy, the company responsible for the very first outdoor inflatable Christmas decoration, also created the famous Big Mouth Billy Bass wall decoration.

Which blow-up Santa Clauses are best?

Inflatable lawn decor has become a hit in recent years. This has been particularly true around Christmastime when homeowners tend to go all-out with decorations. Giant blow-up Santa Clauses are an absolute favorite around the holidays. These giant polyester Santas use a fan to inflate and maintain airflow for hours at a time. They also include light to add ambiance and so passersby can enjoy the decor at night.

The top blow-up Santa Claus is the Superjare Inflatable Santa with Gift Sack, which features an 8-foot-tall Santa holding a bag of Christmas presents. It includes a sandbag to keep him grounded and a bright LED light to keep Saint Nick shining all night.

What to know before you buy a blow-up Santa Claus

Inflatable decorations

Inflatable decorations of this type have been around since 2001. The idea came from those inflatable gorillas that you often see at car dealerships. While Santa Claus was the first consumer version of the inflatable yard decorations, there have been many different types since then, from blow-up turkeys for Thanksgiving to giant spiders for Halloween. Blow-up Christmas decorations remain the most popular today.

Santa’s size

Blow-up Santas usually fall somewhere between 6 feet and 8 feet tall. This is the preferred height for several reasons. First of all, the included fans are powerful to avoid overheating. Also, taller Santas can sometimes be difficult to keep standing if there is inclement weather like strong winds. But, believe it or not, there are 20-foot inflatable Santas on the market. Sure, they’re quite expensive, but they are incredibly eye-catching given their sheer size.

Santa’s accessories

If you want to stand out from the crowd of blow-up Santas on your block, you may want to consider one with some festive accessories. The most common accessory is a bag of presents, whether it’s tossed over his shoulder or he’s holding it in his hand. You can also find blow-up Santas holding candy canes or standing next to a pile of gifts on the ground. There are even inflatable depictions of Santa riding his trusty reindeer Rudolph.

What to look for in a quality blow-up Santa Claus

Sandbags

Sandbags are crucial to keeping your blow-up Santa Claus from, well, blowing away. Christmastime can often come with strong winter winds, so keeping your decor stable is essential. The sandbags should be attached to the base of the Santa. High-quality versions will have them attached directly to the figure, so you don’t need to worry about placing them in the correct spot. These will be sewn into the polyester exterior directly.

LED light

If your goal is to wow your neighbors with your blow-up Santa, then you’d better make sure it’s bright enough. All inflatable decorations will come with an interior light that shines from the inside out. Ideally, you’ll want this light to be made using LED bulbs, which are much brighter than conventional bulbs. They are also more energy-efficient, which is important to note because your inflatable decorations will likely be on for many hours at a time.

Foldable

When Christmas is over, and it’s time to take down your decorations, you’ll always want to keep things organized. There’s nothing worse than pulling out a bundle of lights from the previous year and realizing they’re now just one big tangled mess. The same goes for your blow-up Santa when it deflates. Thanks to the stitching, high-quality inflatables will be foldable, allowing you to quickly and conveniently fold up your Santa for storage.

How much you can expect to spend on blow-up Santa Claus

A blow-up Santa Claus costs $46-$59.

Blow-up Santa Claus FAQ

Can a blow-up Santa Claus be outside in the rain?

A. Most blow-up Santas use polyester as their main material. The higher-quality ones will use polyester coated in a water resistant material that keeps it relatively protected from moisture. However, you should always avoid using these decorations outside during rain. This will not only protect your equipment but prevent any electrical mishaps.

How much energy does a blow-up Santa Claus use?

A. According to National Grid, an inflatable yard decoration uses about 150 to 200 watts of power for every hour it’s turned on. If your Santa is operated for around 10 hours per day, that could equal around $10 added to your monthly electric bill.

What are the best blow-up Santa Clauses to buy?

Top blow-up Santa Claus

Superjare Inflatable Santa with Gift Sack

What you need to know: This inflatable Santa is ideal for your front yard because of its bright LED light and built-in sandbag.

What you’ll love: The included sandbag keeps this Santa firmly on the ground while the LED light not only lights up Santa but also provides some ambient light for your lawn. This Santa also comes with an attached bag of presents that reads “Merry Christmas” and features white snowflakes.

What you should consider: This product should not be used outdoors in rainy weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blow-up Santa Claus for the money

Glzifom Inflatable Santa Claus Carrying Gifts

What you need to know: Your home will be the most welcoming house in the neighborhood with this inflatable Santa holding a couple of gifts.

What you’ll love: Santa’s relaxed face make him appear jollier than ever. The materials are waterproof and fade-resistant, making it a worthwhile decoration for Christmases year after year.

What you should consider: This Santa is a couple of feet shorter than most inflatable Santas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Atdawn Inflatable Santa Claus in Chimney

What you need to know: Santa is popping out of the chimney in this cheerful holiday lawn decoration that inflates with ease.

What you’ll love: This Santa comes with a built-in sandbag and two ropes that keep him standing upright even in windy weather. Four LED lights line the inside, keeping Santa looking bright as he pops out of the inflatable chimney. “Merry Christmas” is also printed in bold letters on the front.

What you should consider: You will need to use a quality waterproof extension cord to protect this decoration from damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

