Which towel sets are best?

While you can buy individual towels, it’s more cost-effective to invest in towel sets. It’s also an easy way to make sure you have coordinating accessories in your bathroom — particularly those that complement the overarching color scheme.

Towel sets come with up to eight pieces, including washcloths, hand towels, bath towels or bath sheets. The Enchante Home Incanto 4-Piece Turkish Towel Set includes plush towels that stay fluffy no matter how often you wash them.

What to know before you buy a towel set

Types of bathroom towels

There are four main types of bathroom towels, and depending on the towel set, it may include one or more of these.

Washcloths: These towels are approximately 13 by 13 inches. They’re used for cleaning your face and body, but sometimes, they’re only used decoratively in bathrooms.

These towels are approximately 13 by 13 inches. They’re used for cleaning your face and body, but sometimes, they’re only used decoratively in bathrooms. Hand towels: Hand towels measure up to 20 by 30 inches. More often than not, they’re hung on a towel bar or ring near the sink.

Hand towels measure up to 20 by 30 inches. More often than not, they’re hung on a towel bar or ring near the sink. Bath towels: Bath towels range from 20 by 40 to 32 by 58 inches. They’re usually used as body towels, and some people use them to wrap wet hair.

Bath towels range from 20 by 40 to 32 by 58 inches. They’re usually used as body towels, and some people use them to wrap wet hair. Bath sheets: The largest bathroom towels are bath sheets, which can be as large as 40 by 72 inches. Many people prefer them over bath towels because they’re easier to wrap about the body.

Bath towel colors

It’s not a stretch to say there are dozens, if not hundreds of colors for towel sets. As far as choosing the best color for your bathroom, it’s a matter of matching other decor. Towels can coordinate with the dominant color, or they can complement accent colors around the bathroom.

White towels remain a perennial favorite because they’re versatile and have a crisp, clean appearance. Neutral colors are a close second, particularly ivory, beige, tan and gray. Jewel-toned towels add a bold touch to bathrooms with rich, luxurious colors. Pastel towel sets give bathrooms a light, airy ambiance.

What to look for in a quality towel set

Grams per square meter

Towel weight is measured in grams per square meter. The higher the GSM, the better the towel’s quality. As far as bathroom towels are concerned, it’s best to opt for ones with 400 GSM or above. The most luxurious towels, including hotel-quality sets, range from 600 to 900 GSM.

Loop style

Most towels are available in single- and double-loop styles. Single-loop towels are thinner and dry quickly, whereas double-loop towels are thicker and can take a few hours to dry. There are also loop-free towels that resemble dense, low-pile carpets. They’re ultra-soft and cozy, but they’re nowhere near as absorbent as single- and double-loop towels.

Coordinating collections

Certain towel sets are part of coordinating collections with other bathroom accessories, including shower curtains, bath mats, soap dispensers or trash baskets. Some collections feature patterns, such as florals or stripes, whereas other collections have only one color. While you can purchase the entire bathroom collection — towels and all — it can be expensive. To offset the cost, you can buy the towel set and coordinate it with more affordable bathroom accessories in the same color family.

How much you can expect to spend on a towel set

Basic towel sets with four or fewer pieces usually cost $30 and below. Quality sets, including those manufactured by popular brands, run from $40-$100. Luxury towel sets with fine construction or details range from $125-$250.

Towel set FAQ

How often should I wash towels?

A. At the very least, wash your towels once a week. If you’re sick, you should wash them every other day to minimize the risk for reinfection or spreading germs. Washcloths and hand towels should be washed more often than bath towels and sheets — ideally twice a week.

How long will towel sets last?

A. Generally speaking, a quality towel set can last up to five years or longer. Low-quality sets may not last more than a couple years. If you’re not sure whether it’s time to replace towels, key indicators include threadbare areas, unraveling seams and rough texture.

What’s the best towel set to buy?

Top towel set

Enchante Home Incanto 4-Piece Turkish Towel Set

What you need to know: This luxurious towel set promises a high level of absorbency with ultra-plush construction.

What you’ll love: The set includes four 28- by 54-inch bath towels that come in five neutral colors. They are made with fine Turkish cotton and become progressively softer with washing. The textured design gives the otherwise simple towels a bit of character.

What you should consider: A few buyers said that the seams fray over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top towel set for the money

American Soft Linen 3-Piece Towel Set

What you need to know: If you need a basic bath towel set for one person, this three-piece set is a top choice.

What you’ll love: The high-pile towels are absorbent and dry quickly once they’re hung. They’re vat-dyed, which means they’re less likely to fade. Because they have double-edged stitching, they won’t fray. The towels come in 16 colors, including jewel tones.

What you should consider: The towels shed more than expected, including in the dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Utopia Towels 8-Piece Towel Set

What you need to know: This deluxe towel set is suitable for main and guest bathrooms alike.

What you’ll love: The set, which includes four 13- by 13-inch washcloths, is durable and withstands repeated washing and drying. It’s available in eight colors that match virtually any color scheme. Unlike other plush and fluffy towels, these don’t produce much lint.

What you should consider: Some people said the towels unravel or become thin after a couple months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

