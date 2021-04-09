Best skincare products to give on Mother’s Day

To preserve your skincare products, store them in a cool, dry place. Ideally, they should be kept away from light and stored inside drawers or cabinets.

Impress on Mother’s Day with these skincare gifts

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you may be shopping to find the best gift. You can’t go wrong with skincare — but with so many options, where do you start?

It’s easy to reach for skincare products that smell nice or have pretty packaging, since they often make good gifts. However, to choose great skincare gifts, it’s better to keep the recipient’s skincare or self-care needs and goals in mind.

Best facial products

After a year of Zoom meetings, remote learning and mask wearing, it comes as no surprise that many people are purchasing facial products. Whether your recipient wants to improve their complexion or enhance their radiance, here are some of your best options.

Dior Hydra Life Fresh Hydration Sorbet Creme

This moisturizer has an eco-friendly formula and sustainable packaging. The creme-gel texture is lightweight and gives skin a refreshed appearance. It’s effective at hydrating, but it might not be the intense moisturizer some people seek.

Available at Macy’s, Sephora and Saks Fifth Avenue

Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Mask

Made with volcanic ash and activated charcoal, this detoxifying mask pulls impurities to the surface so they’re washed away. It’s rich in vitamins, nutrients and biominerals. It helps relieve congested pores, but some users find the formula is a bit too intense.

Available at Ulta, Amazon, Sephora and Dermstore

goop GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator

Touted as “a powerful facial in a little jar,” this microderm exfoliator offers twice the benefits of both a physical and a chemical exfoliator. It sweeps away dead skin cells, leaving skin softer and smoother. It’s a crowd favorite, though it’s an expensive product to use on a regular basis. Available at Sephora

Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser

Look no further for a 100% vegan facial cleanser. It’s a nutrient-rich formula made with superfoods and cold-pressed extracts. Many YTTP loyalists love its refreshing, cooling finish, but some may not appreciate the tingly sensation. Available at Youth to the People

Best body products

Skincare isn’t just for the face; it’s good for the body, too. Besides soothing, smoothing or hydrating skin, body products are another way to partake in self-care.

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Soufflé Body Crème

Milky and luxurious, this fluffy body cream is packed with pro-vitamin B-5, which promotes moisture balance. The pleasant almond scent stimulates the senses and lingers on skin with a light fragrance. A few people, however, feel it leaves a residue. Available at Macy’s, Sephora and Saks Fifth Avenue

Jackie M. Oliver Solid Sugar Scrub Gift Set

Handmade by an independent artisan, this sugar scrub set nourishes skin while gently exfoliating. The set has three invigorating scents, including lavender, citrus, and peppermint. They’re in cube form, and you’ll need to store them in a cool, dry place so they don’t melt. Available at Uncommon Goods

The Body Shop Mango Body Yogurt

This bestseller is a favorite post-shower product for its creamy consistency and fast-absorbing formula. It’s 100% vegan and has a rich, stimulating mango scent. While it doesn’t leave a sticky residue, there’s a bit of a learning curve with application. Available at Amazon and Ulta

Best skincare tools

If your Mother’s Day giftee misses going to the spa or salon, skincare tools are great gifts to tide them over. They’re made for relaxation and will likely get plenty of use.

PMD Personal Microderm PRO

Enjoy a spa-quality microdermabrasion treatment with this at-home device. The patented exfoliating disks leave skin smoother while the calibrated suction boosts circulation. It’s an efficient device, though it requires extra care for use with sensitive skin.

Available at Ulta and Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer

This premium facial steamer opens up pores to help skincare products melt into skin. With twice weekly use, it can also boost radiance and detoxify skin. It’s not the most affordable facial steamer, but users swear by the results. Available at Sephora and Dermstore

Conair True Glow Thermal Spa Heated Beauty Mitts

To soften and soothe dry hands, reach for these heated mitts. Users apply their favorite hand lotion, cover hands in plastic wrap and place them inside mitts for a toasty therapeutic treatment. They’re popular and affordable, but some users feel the mitts are rather stiff. Available at Ulta and Amazon

Best skincare gift sets

If a single product isn’t jumping out at you for a Mother’s Day gift, go for a skincare gift set instead. It’s a good opportunity for recipients to get acquainted with new brands, or they can enjoy new products from one of their favorites.

Philosophy The Microdelivery Resurfacing Peel

This beginner microdermabrasion kit smooths uneven areas and minimizes the appearance of large pores and fine lines. It’s a convenient dual-phase treatment; however, you may run out of one product much sooner than the other. Available at Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

Lancôme Bienfait Multi-Vital Hydrate & Help Protect Set

Hydrate and protect skin day and night with this targeted set. It comes with night cream, foam cleanser, serum and SPF 30 sunscreen. While it’s suitable for all skin types, those with mature or sun-damaged skin may appreciate these products best. Available at Macy’s

Origins Best Sellers Skin Set

Try some of Origins’ best-selling products in this six-piece travel set. Each product sports a balanced formulation of naturally derived ingredients to nourish and revitalize skin. Since it’s a travel set, you’ll only be able to use products a few times before they need replacement. Available at Macy’s and Ulta

Kari Gran The Mini Kit

Kari Gran’s skincare line is organic, cruelty-free and alcohol-free. This four-part sampler includes tonic, cleansing oil, serum and sunscreen. It’s available in rose or lavender, and many users are eager to see more scent profiles from the brand. Available at Amazon

