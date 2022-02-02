Best Nike track shoes

Don’t be afraid of increasing your shoe size. It’s best to wear shoes with a snug fit, but it’s crucial to leave a decent amount of wiggle room. Shoes with some space in the toe box are more suitable for runners and significantly decrease the risk for injury.

Which Nike track shoes are best?

Athletes need to have high-quality gear to perform to the best of their abilities. It’s especially true for athletes in sports like track and field, where having durable and lightweight shoes is paramount.

If you’re a budding track-and-field star and want an advanced performance pair of shoes for your events, look no further than Nike. They offer a wide array of excellent track shoes, like the Nike Zoom Superfly Elite Track and Field Shoes, that runners love for their traction, durability and elite responsiveness.

What to know before you buy Nike track shoes

Size and fit

You want your track shoes to feel as comfortable as possible, so it’s crucial to wear the correct size. Most athletes prefer to leave a bit of wiggle room for maximum comfort, so it’s best to aim for your regular size or half a size up.

Also, consider the shape of your foot before buying. Some shoes have a narrow or wide fit, but the best track shoes provide a contoured fit that adjusts to the shape of the wearer’s foot.

Durability and weight

Speed is likely your top priority, but you also want reliable shoes that won’t come apart easily. Nike track shoes are made with high-quality materials that offer excellent durability, but some are better than others. Also, the more durable the shoe, the heavier it is, which might be a turn-off for runners who want to feel as lightweight as possible as they move.

Breathability

Some track shoes are designed to be more breathable than others, so it’s a good idea to consider the upper of the shoe if that’s a priority for you. Some shoes have uppers made with breathable mesh fabrics that are excellent at wicking away moisture, making them ideal for high-impact cardiovascular activities.

What to look for in quality Nike track shoes

Responsiveness

A good pair of track shoes should offer high responsiveness to allow the runner to adjust quickly to changes in speed and direction. The best shoes will have a mid-sole with added cushioning that creates a transition area where energy transfer is quick and efficient. It’s an important feature for short-distance runners to consider, but some all-distance shoes offer high responsiveness as well.

Spikes

Spikes give a shoe more grip and traction on uneven surfaces, but not all track shoes have the same kind of spikes, as some are better suited for specific types of runners. For example, sprinter spikes are small and lightweight since their focus is on speed rather than comfort, making them suitable for 100- to 400-meter events. Long-distance track shoes have extra padding in the heel and sole, but fewer spikes than sprinter shoes, and they’re designed to offer superior comfort and stability over extended periods.

Style

Every athlete has their taste in personal gear. It’s best to always prioritize comfort, durability and performance over everything else, but you should wear shoes that you find aesthetically pleasing. All Nike shoes feature the trademark swoosh logo, and many models are available in several color schemes and styles.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike track shoes

A decent pair of Nike track shoes can cost anywhere between $50-$100. However, if you want advanced-performance shoes, expect to pay $100-$150.

Nike track shoes FAQ

Why don’t sprinting shoes have any cushioning in the heel?

A. Sprinting shoes are designed for short-distance sprinting events, so naturally, the runner won’t need to wear them for extended periods, making cushioned heels unnecessary.

Is it time to replace my track shoes if the spikes have worn out?

A. Most Nike track shoes have replaceable spikes, so it’s unnecessary to replace the entire shoe once they’ve worn out. Replacement spikes are inexpensive and easy to attach.

What are the best Nike track shoes to buy?

Top Nike track shoes

Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2 Track and Field Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes offer unmatched traction, durability and are designed to deliver elite performance for technical runners.

What you’ll love: They’re durable but also lightweight and highly breathable, thanks to an updated version of Nike’s trademarked FlyKnit fabric on the upper. They also provide a contoured fit that adjusts to the wearer’s foot shape for maximum comfort. Plus, they feature eight removable pins for optimal speed.

What you should consider: They run small, so it’s advisable to purchase a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike track shoes for the money

Nike Zoom Rival D 10 Track and Field Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes deliver advanced performance on the track behind their efficient energy-transfer plate, making them an excellent bargain pick for any runner.

What you’ll love: They feature responsive cushioning in the mid-sole for a comfortable fit and superior performance for mid-distance and long-distance activities. They have a durable build, but are still lightweight, thanks to a breathable mesh upper.

What you should consider: Some customers find that the front part of the shoe doesn’t have much grip.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Zoom 400 Track and Field Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are modestly priced, but they offer a lightweight feel that’s ideal for the speediest track-and-field runners.

What you’ll love: These shoes boast a high-quality flyweave upper for optimal breathability that you won’t find with many other track shoes. They have seven spikes and feature a high-quality mid-sole construction, making them efficient at absorbing impact while running or jogging.

What you should consider: They offer a comfortable fit and excellent performance, but their durability is questionable.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.